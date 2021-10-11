Like art, food has the ability to bring us back to our fondest memories of people, places and moments. Food can comfort us and help us feel connected to others, but it can also force us to confront our deepest insecurities. We make countless movies, television shows, cookbooks, songs and TikToks honoring food. And I, for one, will never stop getting sucked into the trap of watching videos of a stranger cook and consume their own delicious creation in the wee hours of the nighttime.

In our second B-Side of the 2021-22 school year, Daily Arts investigates our deep-rooted relationship with food and how it influences our self-expression in all forms of art — literature, film, social media and much more. This is the Food B-Side.

— Sophia Yoon, Senior Arts Editor