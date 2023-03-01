Content warning: This review contains spoilers.

About five minutes into Aline Brosh McKenna’s (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) “Your Place or Mine,” I could tell it would be another run-of-the-mill, friends-to-lovers rom-com. I paused the movie and made of list of events I expected to happen in the movie:

Starts off with some retro or trendy music, as long as it’s upbeat.

The main characters (soon-to-be love interests) are complete opposites and drive each other a little crazy sometimes.

All of their friends (usually with big personalities) tell them they are meant for each other but they vehemently deny any crush-related feelings.

Both of them have some sort of mid-life crisis that gets magically resolved by the other person.

They see their “friend” with another lover and become extremely jealous.

They face some shallow hardships (Not actual hardships — it’s almost insulting to even use that word) and make excuses as to why they can’t be together.

They sacrifice something important to them for the other person.

There’s a “lightbulb” moment where a switch is flipped and they suddenly realize they are completely in love with each other after a billion years of friendship.

*Shocker* They end up together and live happily ever after.

It came as no surprise that all but one (we’ll get to that) of these predictions were correct — bonus points for the cinematic kissing scene in an airport after one of them decides not to get on the plane. I’d apologize for the spoilers, but most of this information can be gathered by watching the trailer.

“Your Place or Mine” documents the 20-year relationship between Debbie (Reese Witherspoon, “Sing 2”) and Peter, (Ashton Kutcher, “Vengeance”) who slept together when they met in 2003 but claim to have no feelings for each other, despite remaining friends for two decades while living on opposite sides of the country. The two swap houses: Debbie travels to New York to complete an accounting program for a higher-paying job, and with no one to watch her 13-year-old son Jack (Wesley Kimmel, “The Hater”), Peter goes to Los Angeles to look after him. Debbie is the ultimate helicopter mom and Peter is a free-spirited businessman.

I predicted nine of the movie’s plot points, but one of my predictions was not present in the above list: an awkward moment of tension where the main characters almost kiss but don’t. Debbie and Peter don’t have enough scenes together for that to happen — I could count their number of interactions on one hand. For most of the movie, their conversations take place over the phone, making it feel like two separate stories: Debbie discovers herself after dedicating her life to motherhood, and Peter forms an unlikely bond with Jack. Their individual journeys were engaging and Witherspoon and Kutcher play their respective parts well. However, their acting felt trivial compared to other roles I have seen them in (or maybe I just love “Legally Blonde” too much), largely due to the superficial script. I couldn’t gauge how Debbie and Peter’s relationship blossomed, leaving me with a shallow understanding of their bond.

I never felt myself rooting for Debbie and Peter. Even though their bond deepened with their newfound feelings for each other, I didn’t get to see it play out. The realization of their feelings seemed to be more in their heads and told by others rather than shown. I didn’t understand how they were able to switch up their relationship so quickly. Their switch from friends to lovers after confessing their feelings at the airport was rushed and unexpected. They briefly discussed the potential of their relationship with their friends but never with each other. It was hard to see how their feelings came to be with no new interactions with each other. Very little changed between the time they were friends to when they were lovers, so why now? At the airport, once the viewers saw them together for the first time in the present, there were only 10 minutes left of the movie.

McKenna’s attempts to make the movie trendy just made it shallower. Every time a character (usually a side character that had no purpose) said “vacay,” “hey girl hey,” “sketch,” “ahoy” or “skosh,” I winced. I didn’t know “skosh” was a word. Merriam-Webster uses the example sentence “just a skosh bit shook,” which gives me a headache every time I read it. It was hard to tell if these were meant to be satirical or authentic. If it was meant as satire, it wasn’t obvious enough and its efforts failed.

It was surprising to see McKenna’s movie feel so derivative. After writing iconic movie scripts like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “27 Dresses,” I expected another iconic film with the potential for universal love. The feel of these movies is similar to “Your Place or Mine,” but the time periods are different. In 2023, “Your Place or Mine” follows after a vast string of extremely similar movies. After almost 20 years, McKenna needed to introduce a unique take on the average rom-com. Unfortunately, “Your Place or Mine” is nothing substantial.

Daily Arts Writer Zara Manna can be reached at zaraam@umich.edu.