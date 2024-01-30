Well for one thing, I’m not going back because of the sleep deprivation. Sundance 2023 started and ended with sleep deprivation (there was also a lot of sleep deprivation in the middle). I’m also not going back because most of that was my fault.

I’m the one who got myself — then Senior Arts Editor of the film beat! The editor! The person who had been trusted not to intentionally put her writers in harm’s way! — my co-editor Zach and Film Writer Maya to the airport the night before our 5 a.m. flight. That was the cheapest flight I could find. The only silver lining was that there was no line to get through security.

I’m writing about this now because Sundance 2024 has passed, and although I did not return, I thought you might want to know what it’s like to be at a film festival. This won’t be the idyllic portrait you might imagine; it is the fraught experience of not knowing what you’re doing and having to shamble your way through the week, convincing yourself that you’re having a wonderful time and so glad you took this opportunity.

Anyway, I really meant to sleep at the airport. I considered tying my backpack to my leg so no one could steal it while I slept. Then I laid on the heater on the windowsill and watched a movie instead. I also really meant to sleep on the plane, but there is no way to be comfortable in a Spirit Airlines’ default economy seat.

The first mistake I made was agreeing to an Airbnb in Salt Lake City, Utah without realizing that the festival almost entirely takes place in Park City, Utah. But how big could Utah be? We walked to this Airbnb in the snow up and down several hills — nothing is flat there — and across crosswalks spanning roads so wide that the walk signs counted down from 40. Maya and I walked farther than we wanted to a Trader Joe’s to buy food, a worse trip on the way back when we had to carry paper bags up all of the hills we had come down. Zach said he was sleeping in the next morning. Maya and I decided to rally. We would get to Park City the next day for a 9 a.m. screening. This meant getting up at 5 a.m.

I took it upon myself to figure out the public transport. I have since complained at length about Utah public transport, but it’s hard to say how much of the problem was bus schedules and how much was me. One time, I memorized the number of the bus I was supposed to take and then looked directly at the wrong number on a different bus and hopped on because it came at the same time as the correct one and I was afraid of missing my bus. I ended up four miles from my destination; it is one of several times I have ridden a spin scooter along proto-highways, sniveling to myself about how cold my hands are Siva urging the stupid scooter to go more than 15 mph.

I thought I had the transit from Salt Lake City to Park City figured out. I got up at 4:45 a.m. and made oatmeal and sandwiches for myself and Maya; it was my pathetic attempt to be the editor and leader I felt so unlike at the airport. We walked in the dark, ceramic bowls in hand, down the street to the bus stop. I was vlogging the whole experience for The Michigan Daily’s TikTok account and took out my phone to tell the paper’s followers what was happening. We were tired, but morale was as high as it could be at 5 in the morning.

Maya and I are still unsure what went wrong. I think we got on the wrong bus. The driver told us it was the last stop and kicked us off several minutes after we got on. We waited at another bus stop, for what bus we didn’t know, then gave up and ordered an Uber. This was the first of several times this would happen. We wondered later if it would have been cheaper to rent a car.

While at Sundance, I drank coffee — something I normally have every few days and which tends to affect me so much that I feel either paralyzed or high — every single day for over a week, yet I was so consistently bedraggled and exhausted that I didn’t even notice. I drank peppermint lattes, which I have avoided since; you know how you ruin things for yourself by introducing them into your life at a trying time?

Between watching films, we wrote about films and, as editors, Zach and I also edited each other’s reviews as well as the writing from all off the film writers back in Ann Arbor. I threw my previous preferences to write on my computer in a cozy cafe in the garbage, along with the intense care I’d once had about getting enough sleep and started writing reviews on my phone. I wrote them on the series of buses and trains that Zach, who is thankfully better at using public transport, mapped out for us. For unknown reasons, or perhaps because my fatigued brain was reaching for some sort of meaning, I decided to write each of my reviews in a different font and font size. Zach told me later that this greatly upset him while editing. What was I doing?

I was losing my mind. I told Maya and Zach that the person who had given me access to The Daily’s TikTok had said I could make vlogs similar to the ones a different section took while at Lollapalooza. I had watched some of these vlogs. They made the experience look thrilling and fun and romanticized. Well, I said, I was providing the opposite of that. The deromanticization of Sundance. The mess. We started every morning at 4 or 5. I had brought my running shoes but didn’t go for a single run because it would have meant getting up even earlier. The only clothes I packed were suits — I wanted to be fancy and professional — and I felt like crying every morning when I couldn’t at least have the comfort of a less structured waistband.

We got home after midnight most nights, after late screenings or press lines, and while Maya worked on her math homework at the desk in our room, I lay in my bed and edited together a vlog on TikTok. I hated editing with TikTok, an app I had only redownloaded for the tenth time to make these videos. Various highlights: One day, Maya’s hair froze while we walked over a mile between theaters; another time, the three of us wondered why the recorded voice announcing the buses sounded on the verge of tears; on a later day, I sat on the floor next to another press person’s camera equipment, too tired to be interested in Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård’s appearance in the room.

The one fun thing that we did (besides watching films) was explore Main Street in Park City. This is where Maya and I went into a store called Alpaca International, and a man working there who severely misjudged who I was persuaded me to try on a black and white coat. I loved the coat (ah, to be draped in soft fabric when all you want is sleep). He offered it to me at the heavily discounted price of $1,200 and, for five seconds, I considered it. I don’t even know if I had that much money in my bank account.

It didn’t get really bad until Zach and Maya left. They made the sensible choice to leave after half the festival. When I applied, months previous, I thought, this is an opportunity, and you should do as much as you can with it; you are not allowed to leave this festival early. I thought I was a competent enough person to survive by myself for a few more days.

I had high hopes for that first day alone. Zach and Maya left before I was awake. I intended to sleep in, go for a run and then take a bus to my new, personal Airbnb before going to films in the evening.

I was in the garage between the house and the outside world, running clothes on, door shut behind me and realized only then that I should lock the door behind me. It hadn’t occurred to me to take the key, so I went to open the door and get it. The door was locked. The deceitful Aribnb had locked me out automatically. I was wearing only a sweatshirt and there was no heat in the garage, so I immediately started to panic. I spent the next half hour between despair and self-loathing. I messaged the Airbnb host, who didn’t answer. I texted my sister, who knew how to pick locks; she didn’t answer. In a devastating moment of false hope, I found a box full of keys only to discover, one after another, that they were all mailbox keys. I eventually found a spare key on a shelf next to piles of boxes, tools and other garage things. I got back inside and decided going outside might be unsafe for someone who turned out to be utterly incompetent.

I spent several hours in a Starbucks on the edge of society waiting for it to be check-in time at my new Airbnb. A pistachio latte could not improve my day. The barista told me brightly that it was a good choice. I mumbled some semblance of a human interaction at him. Around 3:30 p.m., I hauled my backpack and a plastic bag of the remaining Trader Joe’s food out the door and walked a mile and a half, part of which was on a road with no sidewalk or curb, toward the new place. As I turned onto the final street, my phone died. I had memorized the house number, but I had not memorized the code to unlock the door. I tried to turn the phone back on, woke it up and felt hope rise in my heart, but in the cold, it immediately died again. I knocked on the door and lingered on the step with no idea what to do.

The only thing that saved me from walking back to the Starbucks to charge my phone was the random luck that an older couple pulled into the house a few minutes after I got there. Staying in a room in a house rather than having the whole place to yourself may sound like the worse Airbnb option, but don’t forget that if you’re so delirious that your judgment has essentially left you, it can be the safer choice. They let me use their portable charger until my phone was alive.

Once I was in my room, I dropped all hopes of going to see a film that night. Even leaving my room to go to the kitchen felt like a potentially perilous endeavor. Who knew what I would mess up, what keys I would forget? I stayed under my blankets, ate two granola bars and dreamed about a day when I could afford an alpaca coat.

That night, I vowed to not mess anything else up. I knew exactly which trains and buses to take to and from Park City. I had added a mile walk to and from the first train, and because I had forgotten that Salt Lake City is not a mere five miles wide, had booked an Airbnb even farther from the festival and added a half-hour walk to my transit time in either direction — but in the grand scheme of my mistakes, I could make peace with that one.

I did miss my bus stop on the way home the next night. I’d prefer not to talk about it.

And then I missed my flight home. At least that wasn’t my fault. Spirit kindly arranged my first and second flights home so that I touched down at the Las Vegas airport 15 minutes before my next flight left. If you didn’t know, the gate closes 15 minutes before the departure time. I had memorized my gate number and stumbled through the airport as quickly as I could — did I mention the only shoes I brought were heels? The ones I was walking all these miles in? Let’s not dwell on that. I was going to make it! And then I got to the gate, and it didn’t say the plane was going to Detroit. I checked my email. While I was on the first flight, they had switched the gate. I got to the other gate just in time to watch the plane move away from the tube I should have been walking through. I got to the help desk, sweaty and on the verge of tears, and since they agreed it was not my fault I had missed the flight, they switched me to another one five hours later, free of charge (how kind).

If you have ever considered spending five hours trying to write the beginning of your creative writing thesis on your phone from the floor of an airport with slot machines as constant background noise, I would advise against it. I don’t know why I sat on the floor. It felt appropriate.

My flight home was in business class, which on Spirit feels like a normal seat on any other airline. To me, it felt like a luxury.

When I re-entered the Daily Newsroom that weekend, people asked me how Sundance was. I couldn’t pretend it had been mostly OK with a few obstacles. I turned my tired, scarred eyes upon them, glowered and managed to say, “Ehhhhh.” What stuck with me — still at the front of my traumatized mind — was everything that went wrong. I still couldn’t smell the perfume I wore there without feeling my heart drop. This year, when fellow film writers asked if I wanted to go back, I told them I wouldn’t re-enter the state of Utah until I could afford at least one alpaca coat.

But part of me has started to wish I were going back. Maybe a year is the time it takes me to overcome mild trauma, but I have started to remember more of the good parts, the parts that come from being at a film festival, something that could have been magnificent if I had planned it better and that, at times, kind of was.

During that week, while descending into delirium, I was absorbed into a world where movies were all that existed. When I escaped the cold and found my place in a theater of other people who cared about innovation in cinema, all of the day’s worries and tasks and mistakes softened. I watched one film and was fascinated because I had never seen anything like it. I ended another screening in tears — I still think about this film frequently and am much aggrieved that it hasn’t been publicly released.

So yes, I wanted to write this because like too many writers, I happen to think my misadventures make a fun story after the fact and because I hope to describe something much worse than what this year’s writers will face. But I also wanted to remember the joys of a film festival. How often do you get to plan your day around movies?

I can’t say I regretted the experience, even if I won’t go back. The suits, press passes and feeling important; the chatter in the theater before each film started; meeting other writers in the cold outside a press line and finding out what films they thought we should see; and planning our days around movies and not thinking twice about going to a 9 a.m. screening of a horror film all made it worth it. That part I would take back. If I could be placed directly in a theater, with no trains or lodgings with which to confuse myself, I would be happy.

