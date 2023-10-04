Illustration of two people running along a path with the sun in the corner.
Design by Emily Schwartz.

This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

I started running because I fell in love with a runner.

It was fall of 2020. I was in college in Middlebury, Vt., and I had a crush on my best friend. We wrote together, we smoked together, and after she asked if I wanted to join her for an 8 a.m. jog around the local sheep farms, we began running together. 

We didn’t go far at first: three miles one week, five miles the next. But as my crush grew, so did our runs. And I started feeling more confident. I suggested we start taking on longer routes, passing through the woods before turning back to campus, and she agreed. A couple months into the semester, and we were running a nine-mile loop several days a week and spending more time together writing, lazing about and complaining about the world. Life was good.

One evening, on a run-less day, lounging on a beanbag-chair in her dorm room, I told her how I felt. I think her exact words were, “C’mon Josh, really?” 

I stood up from the beanbag, said goodbye, went to my own dorm, threw on my running shorts, laced up my shoes and headed for the sheep farms. I wasn’t going to sit around and wait for it to hit. Better to take it in stride. The sun had not yet set. I still had time. 

I started on the usual route, and I felt good. I passed the sheep, their coats long for the coming winter, and continued down the leaf-covered path through the woods. But as I approached the usual turn back to campus, I still felt unresolved. So I continued to the next turn, passed it and kept on and on. I found my way back in the dark. 

That night, back on my bed, I calculated the route. According to Google Maps, I had run a half marathon. 

I have barely run since. 

I no longer go to Middlebury College. A semester after my impromptu half marathon, I transferred to the University of Michigan. My crush and I remained friends for a while, but we don’t talk anymore. 

Last year, I ran the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon relay with the Daily Arts team. The group was looking for volunteers, and it seemed as good a motivation as any to get back on the running path. It was the first time I had laced up in a while. I was told I would be running six miles, but it ended up being eight, and my legs hurt for many moons after. But it was a Sunday well spent. 

I am excited for this year’s race — not because I have a crush on anyone, and not because I want to prove anything to myself or anyone else. I am excited to relay the Ann Arbor marathon because as much as I don’t do it, I do enjoy running. I have never come back from a run and regretted the choice. I can just hardly ever convince myself to do it. I guess I’m using the Daily Arts relay to help me do just that. 

Hopefully I pass some sheep along the way. 

Daily Arts Writer Joshua Medintz can be reached at jmedintz@umich.edu. 