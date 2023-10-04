This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

I started running because I fell in love with a runner.

It was fall of 2020. I was in college in Middlebury, Vt., and I had a crush on my best friend. We wrote together, we smoked together, and after she asked if I wanted to join her for an 8 a.m. jog around the local sheep farms, we began running together.

We didn’t go far at first: three miles one week, five miles the next. But as my crush grew, so did our runs. And I started feeling more confident. I suggested we start taking on longer routes, passing through the woods before turning back to campus, and she agreed. A couple months into the semester, and we were running a nine-mile loop several days a week and spending more time together writing, lazing about and complaining about the world. Life was good.

One evening, on a run-less day, lounging on a beanbag-chair in her dorm room, I told her how I felt. I think her exact words were, “C’mon Josh, really?”

I stood up from the beanbag, said goodbye, went to my own dorm, threw on my running shorts, laced up my shoes and headed for the sheep farms. I wasn’t going to sit around and wait for it to hit. Better to take it in stride. The sun had not yet set. I still had time.

I started on the usual route, and I felt good. I passed the sheep, their coats long for the coming winter, and continued down the leaf-covered path through the woods. But as I approached the usual turn back to campus, I still felt unresolved. So I continued to the next turn, passed it and kept on and on. I found my way back in the dark.

That night, back on my bed, I calculated the route. According to Google Maps, I had run a half marathon.

I have barely run since.

I no longer go to Middlebury College. A semester after my impromptu half marathon, I transferred to the University of Michigan. My crush and I remained friends for a while, but we don’t talk anymore.

Last year, I ran the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon relay with the Daily Arts team. The group was looking for volunteers, and it seemed as good a motivation as any to get back on the running path. It was the first time I had laced up in a while. I was told I would be running six miles, but it ended up being eight, and my legs hurt for many moons after. But it was a Sunday well spent.

I am excited for this year’s race — not because I have a crush on anyone, and not because I want to prove anything to myself or anyone else. I am excited to relay the Ann Arbor marathon because as much as I don’t do it, I do enjoy running. I have never come back from a run and regretted the choice. I can just hardly ever convince myself to do it. I guess I’m using the Daily Arts relay to help me do just that.

Hopefully I pass some sheep along the way.

Daily Arts Writer Joshua Medintz can be reached at jmedintz@umich.edu.