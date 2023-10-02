Icelandic musician Björk is otherworldly in every sense of the word. Her avant-garde sensibilities — from her swan dress at the Oscars to her effortless fusion of dance-pop, electronic and classical genres — make Björk a difficult artist to pin down stylistically. But it is this chameleon-like creativity that has always drawn me to her work.

The first Björk album I ever listened to in its entirety was her 2001 project Vespertine. I had heard a few of her more popular songs in isolated contexts — “Venus as a Boy” in a friend’s car and “Army of Me” on my Spotify Discover Weekly playlist. Each track struck me as strange and fantastical, an intriguing amalgamation of sound for a high schooler who mostly subsisted on the smooth R&B of Frank Ocean and sleepy reverberations of Beach House. Björk’s unconventional pop ballads, with their layered weirdness, pushed me out of my ambient musical comfort zone. As the discordant beat on Vespertine’s opening track, “Hidden Place,” swelled into an eerie choral arrangement, my intrigue crystallized into reverence.

The word vespertine refers to the botanical phenomenon of flowers that expand or open in the evening, a mystical image fitting for such lush instrumentation. The project has an icy, twinkling composition that feels like it was recorded on a glacier. Sonically, Björk melds atmospheric samples of wind chimes, bells and soft harp plucks over her idiosyncratic vocals. She invites the listener into her psyche, examining each sensation and emotion with refreshing candor. “Heirloom” houses one of my favorite narratives on Vespertine, as Björk recounts a recurring dream in which she loses her voice and her mother and son pour “warm glowing oil” into her “wide open throat.” The imagery she conjures is as peculiar as it is beautiful, an ode to family and healing found in the comfort of one’s own fantasies. Vespertine hones in on these kinds of dreamlike experiences, carefully constructing moments that transport us into a world unlike our own. Each song is an integral part of this living, breathing ecosystem of Björk’s creation.

This kind of worldbuilding is still distinctive in the artist’s work 20 years later. Björk’s 2022 album Fossora is adorned with dissonant melodies, soaring horns, clicks and whirrs. It is sometimes a disorienting listen, as Björk digs into her electronic and experimental influences, but these elements effectively pull the listener into a swirling world of misty darkness. She pairs organic flute and violin with thumping computerized beats, intermingling natural and unnatural sounds into one cohesive story. These disparate sensations are magnified by Björk’s attention to unorthodox visuals. Viðar Logi, an Icelandic visual artist, photographed Fossora’s album art, which depicts her resplendent in fluorescent teal fabric, surrounded by tendrils of glittering fungi and plants. She is glowing, as if emitting sparkling spores from within. Much like the sonic interplay between terrestrial and alien sounds present on Fossora, Björk’s natural visuals are familiar but not quite Earthly, reflecting her ability to toe the line between reality and make-believe. Her worldbuilding knows no bounds, and as I’ve transitioned from a passive to a dedicated fan, this ingenuity has proved influential on how I approach my own imagination.

Björk has taught me that there is infinite strength in the imagination, in letting your mind untether from reality for a bit. Fantasies like these help us to understand reality, to make sense of all the confusing baggage that accompanies our lives. Although the stories and cinematic imagery that color Björk’s discography are a product of her own eccentric mind, they have opened the door to my own unbridled fantasies. The bright, fast-paced techno sheen of 1995’s Post drops me into a world of futuristic color. Utopia, Björk’s kaleidoscopic 2017 collaboration with Venezuelan musician Arca, crackles and shimmers, feeling mountainous and grounded at the same time. Across her 30-plus years as the mononymous Björk, she has managed to etch out these universes, each a different journey for the listener to embark on. Before Björk, music had never pushed me to such vivid, uncharted territories. These worlds are hers, but also mine, anchored in the shared messiness and wonder of the human experience. Björk begs the question of what there is to lose by tapping into these reservoirs of fantasy, of wearing your originality on your sleeve and trusting your gut.

I can’t think of many artists who have remained as unabashedly creative throughout their entire careers as Björk. She harnesses the strangeness of everyday life into these ethereal landscapes, confronting the human realities of love and loss within the bounds of supernatural microcosms. Björk comes to understand her experiences by following these fantasies, never watering them down to be palatable for audiences. She calls on the listener to embrace the artist within, to let our brains meander and reach these unexpected moments of clarity.

In a world that likes to chase away our idiosyncrasies in exchange for conformity, Björk remains a beacon of hope for me. With each song, I feel a little less afraid to face my emotions openly and linger in the sensations of my life.

Senior Music Editor Nora Lewis can be reached at noralew@umich.edu.