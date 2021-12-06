Art, in all its forms, is a reflection of life around us. And yet we often fail to see ourselves — our identities, our emotions, our thoughts about life, the universe and everything — in the art we consume. That moment when you’re watching a film, or reading a book, or looking at a piece of art and you see yourself, it’s a transformative thing. It’s beautiful to realize that someone else sees the world the way you do. This B-Side is a celebration of times that we find representations in art that match (or don’t match) the way we see ourselves.

— Kari Anderson, Senior Arts Editor