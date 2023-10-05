Mitski has earned the right to experiment — not that she’s ever waited for permission. The singer-songwriter’s acclaimed 11-year career spans not only time but genre, covering ground from the piano-heavy indie rock of her 2012 debut, Lush, to 2018’s disco-inflected Be the Cowboy to the synthy wasteland of her penultimate installment, Laurel Hell. Just over a year later, Mitski returns with The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, where she tries her hand at one of the few sounds she’s thus far left untouched: country.

The aesthetics of the American West are back in this season (see Tiktok’s Coastal Cowgirl). But Mitski, ever the nonconformist, turns this trend on its head, using a folksy country sound and wide-open-space imagery to illuminate the album’s central theme: loneliness. In Land’s 11 tracks, most of which fall short of three minutes, Mitski attacks this fundamental solitude from all angles — lamenting it, disputing it, making peace with it after all.

“Bug Like an Angel” is a soft start, as Mitski openers go. Intimate guitar strumming gives way to a deep, resonant vocal chorus that comes in without warning, mirroring lyrics that are at once jaded and pious: “When I’m bent over wishin’ it was over / Makin’ all variety of vows I’ll never keep / I try to remember the wrath of the devil / Was also given him by God.”

On what Mitski describes as her “most American album,” these religious themes crop up like tumbleweeds. “Heaven,” an old-fashioned country waltz, is a rare moment of happiness and companionship that Mitski describes in divine terms, singing, “As I sip on the rest of the coffee you left / A kiss left of you / Heaven.” But even then Mitski cannot absolve herself of wild, Western isolation, adding at the end of the song, “Something set free / Is runnin’ through the night / And the dark awaits us / All around the corner.” The Wild West manifests even more explicitly on the eerie alt-rock “Buffalo Replaced,” this time among images of environmental destruction: “Freight train stampedin’ through my backyard / It’ll run across the plains like the new buffalo replaced.”

Throughout the album, Mitski’s lyricism is stunning, albeit simple at times. On “My Love Mine All Mine,” a smooth and jazzy piano ballad plays alongside a steel guitar as Mitski croons a tranquil refrain: “Nothing in the world belongs to me / But my love, mine, all mine, all mine.”

Moments of peace on Land are few and far between, and those that do come up are always tinged with a sense of doom. Immediately following “My Love Mine All Mine” is “The Frost,” an upbeat, twangy track that could almost be Kenny Rogers if you looked at it from far away. Mitski is no longer pleased to be the sole owner of anything, singing, “With no one, no one to share the memory / Of frost out the window / This morning after you’re gone / And the house is mine alone.”

Indeed, the ending of a relationship seems to be one source of Mitski’s loneliness. On “Star,” shimmering synths and a steadily escalating bassline send us hurtling into a desolate darkness as Mitski begs to keep the memory of a love affair alive, singing, “You know I’d always been alone / ‘Til you taught me / To live for somebody.” “I’m Your Man,” a dark, Alex G-esque indie folk track, finds Mitski feeling undeserving of her lover. “You believe me like a god / I destroy you like I am” changes to “You believe me like a god / I betray you like a man,” before a lawless choir of dogs barking, birds chirping and vocals that belong in a Wes Anderson movie score overtake the outro. It’s the kind of songwriting that stops you in your tracks, a weapon Mitski has always possessed but, admirably, never overused.

Though the image of the lonesome cowboy is far from new to the cultural lexicon, Mitski proves she is far from cliche with tracks like the orchestral, drum-driven “The Deal” and “I Don’t Like My Mind,” a song with a classic country sound but completely, almost ridiculously unpredictable lyrics, including “And on an inconvenient Christmas, I eat a cake / A whole cake, all for me.” “When Memories Snow” is another standout, its harsh piano chords, tense strings and clashing drums threatening to drown out Mitski’s voice as she ruminates on anxiety and fame: “And if I break / Could I go on break? / Be back in my room / Writin’ speeches in my head / Listenin’ to the thousand hands / That clap for me in the dark.”

Remarkably, Land ends on a hopeful note with “I Love Me After You.” Though the closing track’s instrumental is doomy and rhythmic, with a breakdown into distorted guitars and a long, buzzing outro, the lyrics hint at an acceptance of this chaos: “Let the darkness see me / Streets are mine, the night is mine / All my own / How I love me after you / King of all the land.” We shouldn’t be surprised — Mitski is a master of the unexpected. Though much of the album is apprehensive and self-critical, “I Love Me After You” turns around and writes a love letter to the loneliness, choosing to see it instead as a freedom.

Though Land bears little sonic resemblance to the distilled indie rock or spacey synths of Mitski’s past work, it is chock full of the brave, sensitive lyricism and risk-taking experimentation that have always set her apart. Mitski is an artist for whom each album is a self-contained work of art, and Land is but another entry in a discography of masterpieces.

