For someone who does a lot of overthinking, few of my actions seem to be based on forethought. I decided to join the Arts Marathon relay team this summer after all of two days spent running less than three miles, which I hadn’t run since high school. “If I do a six-mile run at the end of the month, that’s the same as running two miles every week. Girl math,” I reasoned with myself.

When I told some friends about the Arts Marathon, they said six miles was a lot, and they couldn’t imagine running that much. Neither could I (I still can’t).

In my defense, I had a training schedule for a couple weeks; things were looking up. But as predicted, I went on exactly one (1) group run, dragged two (2) of my friends on exactly three (3) additional runs and never ran again for the entire month of September. It wasn’t until the day before the marathon that it dawned on me that the next day I was going to be running several miles farther than my longest run. After the marathon, I proceeded to be sore for three days (I still am at the time of writing this).

I don’t think I will ever call myself a natural runner. I start each run blasting enough heavy-tempo pop ballads to forget about the distance I have to cover. My expectations for myself lower with each passing second. I’ll run another two miles before stopping. I should try to run a half-mile more, at the very least. If I stop now, then at least I didn’t stop two minutes ago, which means I deserve ice cream.

Instant gratification isn’t typically associated with endurance training, since it takes a lot of persistence and patience with sometimes very little visible progress to run long-distance races. But any given training day, when I do push myself to run the entire distance I set out to go, there’s an instant sense of satisfaction knowing that I accomplished something more than my last run, whether it be that I ran a slightly faster pace or pushed myself an extra half mile.

In high school, I played tennis, and the only outcomes in my head were losing or winning. My coach often said that the only thing determining who was the better player was who won the match. So when I lost, especially to opponents I felt like I should have won against, it was as if my progress had stagnated — I had let down my coach and my parents. A tennis match against the same opponent can’t be easily rescheduled, so I wouldn’t have a chance to redeem myself either. After eight years of this, I was fixated on the fact that I should have been a better player than I was.

Admittedly, much of my lack of success in tennis was due to a lack of motivation, but the pressure I put on myself to win and the self-doubt when I lost didn’t help. Running feels like less pressure. I feel less dread beforehand. There’s more leeway with running, since it feels like there’s less at stake — neither years of unrealistic expectations nor my parents’ opinions. If I don’t run as far as I set out to, I don’t feel like I’ve let someone down other than myself, and I can go back out on a run the next day and prove to myself that I can do better. Progress doesn’t feel like all or nothing; there’s gratification inherent in every step of the training process.

I have recently been obsessed with doing things for the sake of proving that I can. This motivation trumps every other realistic thought in my head. This September, I wanted to get over my fear of the gym, so I forced myself to go four days in a row, on the first three of which I merely stared at the machines and gym rats in fear. On the fourth day, I used five machines. I had proved I could overcome my fear, and I proceeded to never go back. But I was satisfied with just that, temporarily fulfilling my brain’s overwhelming need to get rid of all gym-related hesitance.

My motivations for joining the Arts Marathon followed the same logic. The idea of running an almost-10k seemed cool. So despite knowing that I can’t stick to a schedule to save a life and that I would probably undermine myself by not adequately training, I joined for the instant satisfaction of proving that I could and for the day-to-day satisfaction that I did better than yesterday.

When it hit me that I had finished the race — I had run my five and a half miles — I was both really excited that I had done it and slightly regretful that my legs felt like jello. Hopefully, this mindset of instant satisfaction both in crossing the finish line and in a week-to-week sense can get me past the finish line at bigger races in the future. And with lots of extra planning, hopefully I’ll be crossing those finish lines with legs a bit less on the verge of collapse.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.