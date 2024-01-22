Television is (arguably) the most popular art form of our time. These 20-to-60 minute stories we watch from the comfort of our homes have the power to fundamentally alter us. We absorb their themes, their style and their performances (especially the award–season–sweeping ones) and carry them with us wherever we go. 2023 was a year full of stories to carry, and we’ve compiled only the best to spotlight for you to cry with and laugh at for many years to come.

— Mina Tobya, Senior Arts Editor, and Olivia Tarling, TV Beat Editor

“The Bear” Season Two

Sometimes watching an incredible first season of a show feels a bit like witnessing lightning in a bottle; the idea of someone recreating that magic a second time around feels nearly impossible. But season two of “The Bear” comes pretty darn close. While season one concentrated primarily on Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White, “Shameless”) storyline coping with the grief of his brother’s death, season two redistributes the focus across the ensemble, developing a rich tapestry of their work and home lives. Carmy’s sister Sugar (Abby Elliott, “Saturday Night Live”) steps up to a main role, as she, Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri, “Bottoms”) work together to renovate the restaurant from the ground up and reopen under a new name.

With new characters and guest stars abound, this was the season of bottle-ish episodes that further developed their lives outside of the restaurant. Episode four follows Marcus (Lionel Boyce, “The Jellies”) on his journey to Copenhagen, where he trains and grows more confident in his skills as a pastry chef. Episode seven centers on Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “No Hard Feelings”) as he spends a week working at an upscale restaurant; he leaves with a newfound appreciation and respect for the dedication of his craft and performs a truly euphoric rendition of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).” But it’s the tension-fueled Christmas episode, “Fishes,” that is the true highlight of the season as a whole. The Berzatto family is filled out with star after star performing to the nines: Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”), John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween Ends”) and Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher”) all bring their A games in this hour-long pressure cooker of an episode. The dinner scene is simply legendary. For every line that pulls an irrepressible laugh out of you, the next punches you right in the gut, which is the essence of the show’s comedic-dramatic charm.

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

So often in television and media, nostalgia is the name of the game. From reboots to revivals, a callback to simpler times has the power to garner unprecedented amounts of audience engagement. Throw in a salacious love story, stunning visuals and overt references to one of the best bands born of the ’70s, and you’ve got yourself a TV success story like that of “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by famed author Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones & The Six” was perhaps one of the most anticipated television releases of 2023, especially for those fans of the unique and engaging original novel. While the TV adaptation did choose to gloss over a few finer plot points, it gave audiences the gift of pure rock ‘n’ roll revelry as it documented the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s rock band.

Stars Riley Keough (“The Girlfriend Experience”) and Sam Claflin (“Me Before You”) give a captivating performance as forbidden twin flames Daisy and Billy, bringing to life the reckless danger of their toxic yet all-consuming relationship — all while delivering spectacular renditions of a soundtrack that I have been shamelessly streaming for nearly a calendar year. Camila Morrone (“Death Wish”) embodies her character Camila Alvarez poignantly and beautifully, putting forth a performance that helps to bring a touch of humanity and rationality to this narrative so laden with sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Whether or not “Daisy Jones & The Six” succeeded in touching on every intricacy of the original story, it gave us the ’70s retro-rocker looks, enigmatic acting and good old-fashioned throwbacks that we all wanted and needed. For that, I’m eternally grateful. I, for one, will be thinking about the Camila/Billy/Daisy love triangle all throughout 2024, and I’ll be streaming “Aurora” until kingdom come.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season One

As a former owns-a-Camp-Half-Blood-shirt-and-wears-it-to-school-kid, I had a hard time explaining to non-Percy Jackson readers why the movies didn’t do it for me. Yes, they were funny. Yes, they were cool to watch and had great fight sequences. Yes, they were okay movies in themselves — but this 16-year-old on screen just wasn’t Percy Jackson. For a book series filled to the brim with heart and genuineness, something about the movies just felt hollow.

After 13 years and Rick Riordan finally getting some behind-the-scenes say, things turned around. Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” tells the story of 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell, “The Adam Project”) as he discovers his true identity as the child of Poseidon and ventures out on his first hero’s quest. It’s clear Walker Scobell’s earlier credit as a young Ryan Reynolds trained him well, as he brings the perfect amount of emotion, vulnerability and (most importantly) a slightly critical, very sarcastic tone to every new mythical event he encounters. With his best friend Grover and Miss-“nobody’s sidekick” Annabeth, both brought beautifully to life by Aryan Simhadri (“Spin”) and Leah Jeffries (“Something from Tiffany’s”), Percy begins a long journey filled with self-discovery, Greek mythology and realizations of the corrupt system into which he has been thrown.

I might have to dig that ragged old Camp Half-Blood shirt out of storage — Percy Jackson is back, and this time, it’s for real.

“The Last of Us”

I have an unhealthy attachment to “The Last of Us” game franchise. So, when I found out it was being adapted into a show, I assumed it would fall victim to the infamous video game adaptation curse, completely destroying one of my most beloved stories. God, am I glad to be wrong.

The series elevates and enriches the already exquisitely crafted world of Ellie (Bella Ramsey, “Game of Thrones”) and Joel (Pedro Pascal, “The Mandalorian”). It still follows the two on their journey across a post-apocalyptic landscape to cure the cordyceps infection turning people into zombies, but it manages to profoundly explore the intricacies of their found-family-of-grumpy-loners dynamic in a way the game hadn’t previously touched on. Ellie is given the space to be more vulnerable, we see more of Joel’s anxieties and the parallels between the two in their eventual devotion to one another. We meet them in the darkness, and while they find the light in each other, so does the audience.

The series also gives the space to expand on the lore of other characters like Bill (Nick Offerman, “Parks and Recreation”) and Frank (Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”). What was just a small arc around their failed relationship ending in tragedy within the game turned into something else entirely. In episode three, Bill and Frank go through an entire lifetime together, enjoying the peace of their little safe haven before their time together comes to a natural conclusion. Changes like this are what made the series so profoundly successful, not just on a commercial level but an artistic one. Adding the detail of young Sam’s (Keivonn Woodard, “Steal Away”) deafness similarly enriches his story and creates an important representation for people who don’t often see themselves reflected on screen, and we should celebrate that. It helps us to escape the grim reality of the world around us while ushering in hope for a better one. This is the new standard for television in the golden age: We’re lost in the darkness, show us the light.

“Loki” Season 2

Coming off of a mildly admirable first season, “Loki” manages to completely surpass all expectations and delivers one of the most emotionally charged arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It reacquaints viewers with an antihero we’ve come to love since his first appearance on screen more than a decade ago. Here, Loki (Tom Hiddleston, “Crimson Peak”) learns to stop coveting the burden of a crown and finds the love of friends that he has always been searching for. The Trickster God is as mischievous as ever, using his magic to strongarm potential enemies with his typical dramatic flair, but this is the first time he does so without the negative mark of malice driving his actions. Loki finally becomes the hero he has always wanted to be.

The fact that his heroism comes at the expense of his new support system — so soon after he’s found them — twists the knife on this season’s tragedy. It’s a bittersweet fate, but this is the ending his character was always meant to find. Loki is not only the master of the universe, he is the one who overcame his selfish malevolence to piece it back together. His transformation and the simultaneous unraveling of the world around him make the season visually as well as narratively brilliant. A moving portrayal of the character by Hiddleston brings it all to vibrant life just in time for the culmination of his time with the franchise. It’s a shame this show couldn’t have come sooner — couldn’t have brought new depth and nuance to such an already sublimely charming character — but better late than never. And if it serves to convince any on-the-fence Marvel fans suffering from superhero fatigue that the best is yet to come, then maybe it came at just the right time after all.

“Beef”

Good art explores deep emotions, especially the ones we don’t want to acknowledge or steep in. “Beef” dives into the psychology of rage through its fresh exploration of the mundane. It follows Amy (Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”) and Danny (Steven Yeun, “Minari”) in their escalating back-and-forth revenge game after getting into a mutual road rage at the supermarket. The quirky A24 plotline is gracefully executed with clear parallels for Danny and Amy’s feelings of being stifled, tied down and trapped in their circumstances despite leading staunchly different lives. Though Danny struggles financially without any real support at home, Amy’s constant stress and lack of familial connection make you wonder: Are either of them better off than the other?

Themes of class, race and gender are all balanced intricately within the context of these characters’ rage against their circumstances. Danny’s desire to build a comfortable life in the U.S. for his immigrant parents despite his lack of material success struck a serious chord with me, as it would for anyone living in the diaspora. Amy’s desire to become a stay-at-home mom doesn’t align with the demands of her corporate overlords or her family’s idea of her as a “strong woman.” Their constraints don’t allow them to achieve their greatest desires, so they fester into simmering rage. But, a simmering pot boils over if the lid doesn’t come off every once in a while, and “Beef’ makes sure to capture every explosive minute of it. The series is cathartic, wacky and an all-around good time for anyone who needs to take the lid off their pot for a bit.

