

On the street and online, it’s been difficult to ignore the countless T-shirts embellished with odd phrases, big, red cartoonish boots and other ironic “in” styles of the year.

At first glance, clothing like mini skirts with the face of Christian Bale and hoodies adorned with “Rotisserie Chicken $5.99” might not seem to appeal to a sizable audience. The designs can easily be called ugly or lazy, and their prices are certainly not cheap. Yet, brands like OMIGHTY and Praying that specialize in ironic pieces like these have amassed extensive followings on Instagram. Their styles have become staples for fashion influencers and even mainstream celebrities like Addison Rae.

So, why have these meme-like styles become so sought-after? This rise in popularity wasn’t as sudden as it seems. While provocative baby tees and sacrilegious swimsuits are relatively new, more subtle ironic fashion has been around.

Ironic clothing can be classified as any piece holding a different meaning or message than what appears to the average onlooker. While trends such as gorpcore or “model-off-duty” aren’t as outrageous as other ironic styles, they certainly fit the “ironic” definition.

Gorpcore, utilitarian outdoor wear, makes the wearer look like they just got back from a hike to the unsuspecting eye. However, those more versed in the style may recognize the wearer as a Grailed-frequenting streetwear-lover emulating Frank Ocean’s Paris Fashion Week look. Similarly, a “model-off-duty look” could easily be seen as a very plain outfit: only jeans and a simple top. Yet, those familiar with the style would see it as Pinterest-worthy Bella Hadid-esque perfection.

“Ugly” fashion has also become increasingly popular, with supermodels wearing mismatched outfits and tiny glasses. Culture magazine Dazed describes the trend as “frumpy” and “geeky.” Even Miu Miu, the Hypebeast-designated hottest brand in Q3 2023, had models in grandma cardigans and frizzy hairstyles for their fall/winter 2023 runway show. While many would perceive these looks as purely unbecoming, those invested in high fashion would recognize their stylishness.

There are countless aesthetics and micro-trends that fit into the “ironic” category in this same manner; only those familiar with the trend are truly able to appreciate these outfits, as they have an understanding of their context. But where does this context originate from? Oftentimes, a niche online space.

Both social media and online reselling platforms build these hyper-specific fashion niches that birth ironic trends.

Apps like Instagram and TikTok have spaces for countless niche interests within fashion. In these communities, users can claim that they wear certain outfits “in an (insert trend here) way.” This is not to be confused with wearing the outfit in a neutral, regular way.

Sites such as Depop and Grailed encourage users to tag clothing with descriptors such as “skater” or “whimsygoth” to reach a wider yet more niche audience of interested buyers. For instance, a soccer jersey may get more attention if it is tagged as being “blokette,” (a style combining feminine elements, such as bows, with “bloke core” football fashion) as this label gives it value aesthetically. Labels ensure that buyers can see the potential of the pieces, rather than viewing them neutrally, making them more appealing.

As a result, several styles are more recognizable or understandable to those familiar with internet fashion subcultures. Wearing these styles signals that the wearer is aware of their contexts, marking the wearer’s position and status in such communities. The niche styles can function as social currency, allowing onlookers to feel special or connected to the wearer by recognizing the references within their clothing.

This growing number of online fashion communities has likely caused the more flashy, over-the-top ironic fashion to grow in popularity; the pieces are the next step in the progression of ironic styles. Outlandish designs can suggest the wearer is in the know for understanding their references or irony. They can also poke fun at established norms, like religious or political beliefs, and signal your stance on them to others.

As internet fashion culture continues to shape trends, ironic fashion will continue to grow and become even more absurd — and without a doubt, a lot more fun.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Dore can be reached at cecedore@umich.edu.