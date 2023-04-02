I think makeup is one of the most exciting forms of art. Discovering techniques that complement different facial structures, emphasizing your favorite features and enhancing personal style all draw me to the beauty world, whether in everyday makeup or more creative, bold looks. My interest in makeup is reflected in the way I use social media — on Pinterest boards or my Instagram explore page, there’s bound to be some makeup-related content. So, when I first discovered Vogue Beauty Secrets — a series of YouTube videos starring different celebrities detailing their beauty routines — I was instantly enthralled. At first, I used the videos simply to learn more techniques and how to enhance my style. They soon became special to me in different ways.

Vogue Beauty Secrets quickly became my go-to comfort media, as I would unwind to “Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer’s calming step-by-step through her sensitive skin routine, or cheer up to Rihanna’s energetic guide to going out makeup. I realized that there was an aspect of companionship and intimacy present in these videos that made them unique from any other beauty content I had seen at the time. This was because the celebrities in the videos not only showed how they do their makeup, they also gave details of their personal life that connected to their routines. For example, in Dyer’s video, she speaks about her relationship with makeup and skincare in her teen years, explains why she prefers natural looks over red carpet glam and reveals the emotional significance of things like perfume in her life. Small insights and stories about the lives of the celebrities make these videos feel personal, as if a friend was telling me about their day.

This feeling of authenticity was enhanced because of the variety of people and stories present in the collection of videos. In Emma Robert’s video “Mom’s-Night-Out-Glam”, she shows her makeup routine and how she treats her post-pregnancy melasma, a common skin issue faced by people who have been pregnant. Another video features 64-year-old Joan Severance, who gives tips for aging skin and talks about the vitiligo that she’s had since childhood. Having real stories and situations that many others can relate to in the context of these beauty videos makes them feel authentic and more personal. It also destigmatizes these skin types (such as varying textures and aging) by showing them as a normal aspect of their lives, rather than something to be ashamed of or hide. Seeing celebrities show off their acne and combat their oily hair is a comforting behind-the-scenes look, which makes me feel more connected to the content.

The best part of these videos for me is not fully encapsulated by their relatability or their older sibling mentor-y feel. It is also the way that they encourage the sharing of techniques, products and advice; it’s a space for pure helpfulness and positivity. Creating a forum for building up one another and celebrating companionship in a dominantly female space such as Vogue Beauty Secrets is important, especially in modern-day media where pitting women against each other and trying to get ahead of one another is promoted. It seems like no matter where we look in the media, (especially in beauty-related media) there’s women being compared, fans of women degrading other women or women tearing each other down. A space of helpfulness and sincerity online is a refreshing change of pace in a world of Selena versus Hailey and gatekeeping: a culture where I feel like the only option is to compete.

As my love for Vogue Beauty Secrets blossomed, I discovered that the reasons I am so drawn to these videos run a bit deeper than my interest in beauty products and techniques. The videos are prime examples of how to use beauty and fashion content for good, and they always leave me with an abiding feeling of community and kindness. The videos have a variety of people and situations that aim to give bits of advice to others in similar situations. Fostering a sense of solidarity among the community of viewers, even if it is just through a smokey eye tutorial, is a small yet important step away from the competitive nature of the beauty world.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Dore can be reached at cecedore@umich.edu.