When I think of how I’d describe the Ross School of Business, a few thoughts come to mind: classroom building, study spot, home of one of the busiest Starbucks on campus (indeed, it’s rumored that the Business School’s Starbucks has the highest revenue per square foot ratio of all Starbucks in America). An art museum is not one of them.

And yet, step inside the Business School and you’ll find art displays of all kinds, from paintings jutting in front of bathroom doors to sculptures standing in the middle of study spaces. Indeed, the Business School has an impressive art collection of more than 250 contemporary works ranging including sculptures, paintings and photographs, each archived with its own description. Most pieces are gifts from Business alumni, but some were specially commissioned for the Business School. And the collection is growing — in the past year, I have noticed that the Business School has made substantial new additions, silently adding everything from a touching series of black and white photos of construction workers to a gallery wall of lips — all without explanation.

The idea that the Business School, in some sense, possesses a secret art museum may have some rolling their eyes, chalking it up to just another ostentatious display of elitism. I mean, seriously, how much funding does this building get?

And yet, over the years, I have grown a fond appreciation for the art collection at the Business School, however random or unexplained it may be. Encountering art is always something precious, but in our daily lives, the places where we physically encounter new art not chosen by us are few and far between. I say this not to diminish the value of digital or online art. Through the internet, most of us view some sort of art on a daily basis, whether that’s scrolling through VSCO feeds or making your own curated mood board laptop background. Social media and digital platforms like Youtube and Pinterest have given us access to a broader range of art by more artists than ever. But even this is filtered through algorithms, tailored around our own preferences and search queries.

While there’s nothing wrong with viewing art you like or that’s personalized to your tastes, there’s something to be said about being put in spaces to view art you would never choose for yourself, to see something new — something unexpectedly delightful or surprisingly disturbing, for that is where we grow. Besides Art & Design design, we have a tendency to compartmentalize the times we experience art to special occasions, like a weekend trip to the theater or a new exhibit at the art gallery (this is all assuming that we are interested in visual art and intentionally consume and seek it out on its own).

For this reason, I am grateful as a second-year Business student that the art collection at the Business School superimposes art onto my daily life in ways I can’t resist.

The other day, I stepped out of my strategy lecture to refill my water bottle, mind swirling with stressors (you have a meeting after this, don’t forget the homework in this class, stop by Walgreens today) when I was confronted with this series of images in front of the water fountain.

“Perceptions” by Chris Johanson. Photo by Allison Wei “Perceptions #4.” Photo by Allison Wei “Perceptions #6.” Photo by Allison Wei

Looking at these images, I felt something in me unfurl, as if I was letting go of a breath I didn’t know I was holding. Words like “always remember to not let it get too heavy” and “I can feel it all leave your body, yes, let it all go away” deeply resonated, providing a much-needed reminder of what really mattered. No matter what I did or didn’t get done, there was still compassion and care waiting for me.

To this day, that water bottle filling station is my favorite in the Business School. There’s something poetic about such an intentional placement of the art prints — this idea that as you seek out water for physical refreshment, you might also be mentally refreshed, prompted to surrender whatever worries you may be holding onto.

In this way, art speaks to life. Or rather, this interplay of art and life creates a unique viewing experience. This daily viewing at the Business School is a completely different experience than if you viewed the same series of images in a traditional art gallery.

Viewing art in the context of our daily routines reminds me of an instance Bell Hooks describes in her book, “All About Love: New Visions.” In the aftermath of a painful breakup, Hooks writes about seeing a street mural during her morning commute that read, “The search for love continues even in the face of great odds.” This one piece of art gave her a tangible affirmation of hope. From then on, seeing this street mural every day became a lifeline for Hooks, an anchor, a quotidian memorial where she could remind herself, “Yes, there is love. And here is a visual declaration of that truth even when I may not see or believe it.” Hooks’s experience shows us that art is not just peripheral to life, but is vital to its fulfillment. We need art, especially in places like the Business School where life can so easily become consumed by busyness, by the endless cycle of production or consumption. We need art to force us to pause, to behold beauty, to unsettle us, to make us question who we are and why we’re doing what we’re doing.

This weekend, I set out to experience the Business School like never before. Not as a classroom building, study spot or meeting place, but as an art museum. On a Friday afternoon, I took the better portion of an hour to explore the Business School’s art collection and see what I could find. Here are three of my favorite pieces:

#1) “Ross School Construction Workers” by Andy Sachs

“Ross School Construction Workers” by Andy Sachs. Photo by Allison Wei “Ross School Construction Workers” by Andy Sachs. Photo by Allison Wei

A stone’s throw away from Starbucks, this series of photographs hangs atop a row of hightop tables and barstools. I study here a lot, especially since the tables can so easily be used as standing desks. When I look up from whatever work I’m doing — whether that’s taking a virtual meeting, checking emails or working problem sets — I often find myself eye-to-eye with a person in a hard hat, one of the construction workers who helped build the new Business School building, completed in 2018. Whenever I do this, I find that something in me slows, even softens. Looking at these faces, I’m reminded of why I study what I study: Business, at the end of the day, isn’t just about the money, but about people — creating meaningful work and products/experiences for the communities around me. I’m also reminded of all I have to be grateful for, all the people I have to thank, including the Business School construction workers, for how I’m able to currently sit in the Business School and do what I’m doing.

#2) “15 Mouths” by Lora Simpson

“15 Mouths” by Lora Simpson. Photo by Allison Wei “15 Mouths” by Lora Simpson. Photo by Allison Wei

When I first saw this five-by-three wall of lips, I burst out laughing. It’s so unexpected. There is something so audacious about these photos, especially in a place as buttoned up as the Business School — where we’re taught professionalism in all situations. Under each photo of lips are words including “fluid,” “meaty” and “sumptuous.” The fact that these words, as sensual and provocative as they are, can coexist with my business communications class right around the corner reminds me of the wonderful plurality in art and in life. Rather than conforming to the space around it, art often subverts the prevailing narrative, shirking norms. In this way, “15 Mouths” is an act of resistance, a redefinition of the space it inhabits.

#3) “Reluctant Hero” by John Schwarz

“Reluctant Hero” by John Schwarz. Photo by Allison Wei “Reluctant Hero” by John Schwarz. Photo by Allison Wei

Located on the second floor of the Business School, it’s hard for this sculpture not to bring a smile to your face. Indeed, there’s something humorous about it, “comical” as its accompanying plaque notes. Made out of recycled materials, the sculpture that resembles a winged robot was given to the school by former Dean Robert J. Dolan (2001-2012). Dolan gifted this sculpture with the intention that it could “inject some whimsy into our sometimes overly serious pursuits.” Ross can so often be an intimidating space — both in the crowds of suited business people and its hard-to-navigate halls — but when I look at the “Reluctant Hero,” I am reminded of the whimsy that lies in all of us. Just as the “Reluctant Hero” brings child-like whimsy into a space you wouldn’t expect, I’m reminded that we too must learn to continually bring our whimsies and creativities into our daily spaces, meeting our brutal, boring realities with an unwavering spirit.

During my “art museum” tour of the Business School, one of the plaques I read mentioned, “taking a familiar object and lifting it into art by causing us to see mundane moments in a brand new way.” The idea that what we often take as mundane and routine can be transformed into something otherwise stirs hope inside me. In the same way, making space to behold art in all our mundane, daily moments transforms us: making ourselves into something beautiful, something unfamiliar, something altogether new.

