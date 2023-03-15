Walking into the Power Center on Saturday, March 12, it was clear that NOIR’s annual runway show aimed to be significant, sophisticated and artistic. The campus fashion organization is philanthropy-based, using fashion shows featuring their models to raise money for various charities. Stylishly-clad guests mingled, took pictures in front of the NOIR event backdrop and took their seats in the theater, waiting for the night of “ODYSSEY: The Hero’s Journey” to begin. The show’s theme drew from elements of Homer’s epic, naming each part of the show after pieces of a hero’s expedition and placing subtly themed decor, like Greek columns, on stage.

The show contained several collections from Michigan designers. To begin, pieces from LAB 74, a brand headed by Detroit native Alexzander Hershel (contestant of HBOMax’s “THE HYPE” season two), were shown in the “Ordinary World” section. Models walked slowly down the theater’s stage, ending with a pose. While the clothing of this brand featured bold streetwear designs such as bright-colored leather pants and graphic tees, the showing of the designs fell flat. With slow music, slow movements and little stage design, the presentation felt static and didn’t demand attention in the way that the clothing potentially could have.

The next portion of the show, entitled “Call To Adventure,” picked up in pace, presenting the clothing with pairs of models rather than showing them one at a time. This method of displaying the pieces felt much more dynamic, giving energy to the crowd and making the clothing more exciting.

The energy boost unfortunately did not carry on to the next section of the show, “Decision,” where pieces from Detroit-based Haus of Imani were exhibited. The pieces from this designer had elegant shapes and extremely bright color palettes, including lime greens and light pinks. Flowing skirts and airy tops characterized this collection’s light, energetic feel. Once again, however, this was not reflected in the performance. Slower music, making the walks drag on for too long, did not suit the exciting designs.

Thankfully, more appropriate music made all the difference in the following section, “Ordeal.” Lost Apollo, a Detroit-based creative brand, showcased designs that were dark, intense and raw. The presentation of the brand was complimented by the similar energy found in the sounds of Detroit rap, including songs from artists such as Enrgy Beats. The music choice and faster pace of the models for this collection highlighted the subversive designs perfectly.

Unfortunately, it was the music choice and pacing that were the main discrepancies hampering the rest of the show. Ethereal designs, flowing gowns and sparkling pieces could have been presented in a more appealing manner, without slow, generic music. The energy of the performance may not have been an issue if there were more engaging factors within the design of the show, such as more unique lighting or additional on-theme decor. The video and audio transitions between the show’s sections attempted to get at this, yet didn’t quite fulfill the audience’s desire for a cohesive experience. Bringing together the theme of the “hero’s journey” through more storytelling elements or thematic choices within the presentation of the collections would have made the show feel more coordinated.

Altogether, a more audience-based show would have been more impactful and exciting. If the show is going to have minimal frills, it would be best to have a runway that goes throughout the crowd to create engagement. The theater design of the Power Center made the crowd, especially those sitting further back, disconnected from the event.

However, the show successfully fulfilled NOIR’s commitment to highlighting community causes and local talent. In addition to the work of local designers, a performance from University of Michigan alum Tonie Arcon was held during the show’s intermission. Hershel, from the featured brand LAB 74, also took the stage to speak during intermission, emphasizing the importance of Michigan creatives and their influence. To directly give back to the Ann Arbor community, proceeds from the show will be donated to this year’s philanthropic cause, the Ann Arbor Art Center. In terms of creating a space for the celebration of local creativity, this show was exceptional. Featuring a wide array of local artists, including those outside of fashion, was an impressive and admirable feat by NOIR.

