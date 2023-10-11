“Funny Girl,” a classic Broadway musical, hit the stage this fall from Sept. 26 to Oct. 8 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. This long-awaited revival has audiences praising the animated comedy and extraordinary vocals of Fanny Brice once again. I, for one, was willing to trek through torrential rainfall. Yes, I understand the irony of that statement.

The story, a tale of a talented young Jewish girl, Fanny Brice, with a dream to rise beyond her Lower East Side Manhattan neighborhood, still captivates viewers more than 50 years later. Originally starring the acclaimed actress Barbra Streisand (“Yentl”), “Funny Girl” has been commended as one of the most iconic Broadway shows of all time since its premiere in 1964. This particular production, with Katerina McCrimmon (“Where the Pieces of My Life Belong”) starring as Fanny Brice, was flawless. A production like “Funny Girl” takes a very specific performer to succeed — to say McCrimmon did just that would be an understatement.

Beginning with a flashforward of Fanny in her dressing room, donned in the chicest of silk robes, the audience sees her star-studded dreams realized. She barks orders at the stagehand beside her, questions the reflection in the mirror and slowly starts the show off with “Who are You Now.” The delicate and emotionally compelling song sets the tone for the entirety of the production. The level of finesse that director Michael Mayer (“American Idiot”) incorporates into every aspect of the show is truly remarkable.

As a born-and-raised New Yorker, I grew up fortunate enough to experience the power of an excellent Broadway show just a couple blocks away. Now, as a student at the University of Michigan, I can openly admit that Mayer’s Detroit showing of “Funny Girl” was as fantastic, if not better than a New York City production.

In songs such as “Don’t Rain on my Parade,” “People” and “I’m the Greatest Star,” McCrimmon exhibits a unique voice canny to that of Barbra Streisand. With her mezzo-soprano smoothness and effortless ability to belt out even the hardest of notes, McCrimmon executed the role of Fanny Brice with ease.

Along with the caliber of vocals presented by McCrimmon and the remaining cast, the production also showcased expertise in choreography, costume and set-design, as well as engaging dialogue. The audience was immediately charmed by actor Izaiah Montaque Harris’s “After Midnight” talented tap dancing as Eddie Ryan, intertwined with the synchronicity of the delightfully-dressed ensemble dancers.

Each character, be it Mr. Nicky Arnstein, played by Stephen Mark Lukas, or Mrs. Brice, performed by star Melissa Manchester (“Blossom”), was executed and played to perfection. Themes of love, loss and all-around success carry throughout the show, as Fanny navigates her career as a star. As a woman, she struggles with balancing success with her marriage to Mr. Arnstein — a power-hungry gambler, who is habitually threatened by her wealth. The two experience a seemingly extreme love, with an intensity of emotion that not even the audience can escape. As a viewer, we learn about Mr. Arnstein’s intentions at the same instant Fanny does. He juggles insecurity and concealed plans, all while presenting an unmatched and intriguing charm. We feel the intensity of the situation, as if we ourselves are risking our careers for a broken man.

However, it was not until Fanny sang “Who are You Now” for the second time that the true emotion of the production was unveiled. McCrimmon’s performance of this song left each audience member mesmerized and misty-eyed, myself included. For a notoriously comedic and satirical work of musical theater, this production at the Fisher Theatre struck a surprising emotional chord within its fortunate viewers.

For those seeking a dose of Fanny Brice’s quick wit, flooring talent and hysterical yet moving storyline, this cast of “Funny Girl” will be on a North American tour until August 2024. If you are lucky enough to see it, bring some tissues and a sense of humor.

Daily Arts Writer Skylar Wallison can be reached at skylarmw@umich.edu.