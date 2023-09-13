As I savor the last weeks of sporting my favorite summer outfits, thoughts of what I will wear as the weather cools down have begun. For someone like me, whose personal style is constantly evolving, the change in seasons commences my pursuit of finding the perfect aura for my fall fashion.

When thinking about where style is headed in the months to come, I reflect on past trends, evolution of current trends and aesthetics in the media that I consume. This year, my deep dive into fall and winter trends-to-be led me to fascinating subcultures and crevices of fashion history.

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, a revival of bright colors and styles from the ’70s overtook fashion. From there, eclectic designs ruled the mainstream, with styles — now coined as “Y2K” or “McBling” — like low-rise pants, bold jewelry, bedazzled baby tees and velour tracksuits becoming staples for fashion icons of the time such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

As these bright, bold styles and ideas became commonplace, a counter-aesthetic arose. Now referred to as Gen X Soft Club, this movement provided a neutral, natural style approach to the new millennium, leaving behind the blingy optimism that characterized popular culture of the time. Key aspects of the aesthetic include muted, cool colors, natural and purposefully messy makeup and blurry, soft photography and art. The rise of the internet and technology and everyday details of city life heavily influenced these elements. For instance, the Helvetica typeface was used in Gen X Soft Club media and designs — the same font seen on New York City subway signs.

Styles of the early 2000s have increased in popularity since 2020, with pieces such as low-rise jeans, baguette bags, micro mini skirts and butterfly clips making a comeback in recent years. Gen Z’s nostalgia has fueled the revival, as many teenagers and young adults were eager to wear iconic styles from their early childhood. Just as the popularity of Y2K styles prompted the birth of Gen X Soft Club in the ’90s, the recent revamp of the Y2K aesthetic signals that it’s only a matter of time before the fashion of Gen X Soft Club rises again as well.

Staples of Soft Club looks such as knee-high boots, long jackets and leather pieces have already appeared in Fashion Week 2023 runways from several designers, including Alexander McQueen and Balmain. Additionally, the light, iridescent and feature-softening makeup of recent mermaidcore and balletcore trends are the perfect segue to smudged, minimalistic makeup of Soft Club. Rooted in simplicity, this trend is easy to obtain by using basic elements of all styles. Fitted sleeveless tops, low-rise pants and duster jackets in shades of beige, black, gray and pale blues are key items for getting in touch with Gen X Soft Club.

Similar to Gen X Soft Club, ’90s minimalism will also experience a revival this fall. Though its classic tailored silhouettes and neutral colors are timeless, FW23 collections such as Miu Miu’s, which featured brown leather boots, plain cardigans and makeup-less models suggest the simple aesthetic will be dominant over the playful pleated skirts and micro-mini-everything of the past few years. Oval glasses, long-fitted skirts, cardigans and slip dresses are the pieces to use to achieve the ’90s minimalist look on cooler autumn days.

Subtle, unconventional details in clothing are staples in displaying individuality as styles become more understated.

Asymmetrical hemlines, light texture or distressed and layered garments provide slight elevation to simple looks while still maintaining the class and coherence of fall 2023 styles.

During my search for fall pieces, I came across Cop. Copine, a French fashion label that perfectly encapsulated this trend. The brand seamlessly brought together sophistication and peculiarity by elevating casual styles with appealing details. Though the label closed earlier this year, browsing its business-grunge looks serves as inspiration for altering basic clothes in my wardrobe to give them hints of distinctiveness and individuality. This kind of unique detailing can also be achieved through offbeat accessories, such as sporty elements in a feminine or polished outfit or wearing multiple belts.

The cyclicality of fashion provides insight into what trends are next. As the past few years focused on attention-grabbing and vibrant maximalist styles, a natural progression away from this is probable.

Designs this fall will be heavily influenced by simple, neutral outfits of the ’90s and early 2000s, pushing fashion into a more mature, understated direction while still allowing room for individuality by experimenting with the form, shape and texture of clothing.

