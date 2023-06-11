For Ann Arbor natives and art lovers alike, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is a tradition many look forward to every year. Spanning 30 blocks with nearly 1,000 artists, the Ann Arbor Art Fair is the country’s largest juried art fair, comprised of three separate venues: the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair and the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair. Interesting art, live music and interactive activities to boot — what’s not to like?

But beyond commerce, the Art Fair is about community: coming together to celebrate art and the humans that create it. In a market economy where artists are often not recognized nor duly compensated for all their contributions, the Art Fair presents a rare space where artists are truly cherished and supported with the guidance they need. Indeed, the Art Fair has played a pivotal role in the journey of many artists with mentorship programs such as the New Art, New Artists program and the Emerging Artists program, which help artists develop business acumen and learn how to make art a viable career.

At a kickoff event run by the fair organizers, The Michigan Daily got to meet a few of the artists exhibiting at the upcoming 2023 art fair.

Kris Cravens is a potter who makes black-and-white patterned pieces inspired by fashion design. Having worked with the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair for years, she’s personally experienced the Art Fair’s impact. “They’re so supportive. They offer so many venues and exposure opportunities … they really are all about the artist and letting the artist be the best that they can be,” Cravens said. For Cravens, the support of the Art Fair has allowed her to focus more time on what she really loves doing: creating.

Similarly, Hedy Yang is a potter who got her start at the Ann Arbor Art Fair back when she was a first-year art student at Michigan State University. Since then, she’s partnered with Nordstrom, been featured in the New York Times and has opened her own ceramics studio. This year she’s returning to the Art Fair with a collection of mugs and vases inspired by the sunsets in the Adirondack mountains.

When she was in the Adirondacks, Yang was still a struggling artist. But even in the midst of all the strains and stresses that came with that, Yang found herself captivated by the beauty of the sunsets and sunrises there. This collection calls back to that experience: an homage to acknowledging and prolonging moments of beauty, no matter where you are.

This year, the Art Fair will run from July 20 to July 22 with many exciting new additions, including collections from Inuit artists, live glassblowing and pottery demonstrations, as well as the “Humanize the Numbers” exhibit featuring photos and stories of incarcerated men. The fair is sure to be a fun weekend, but it’s about more than that. It’s about supporting artists and appreciating how far they’ve come in their journeys to get there. It’s about bringing beauty to bear even in the midst of our own daily stresses and strains.

Angela Kline, a long-term Art Fair attendee, now serving as executive director of the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair shared what the event means to her: “As a mother of two young children, I love that I can show my children that you can take something you’re passionate about and put it out into the world and the (Art Fair) markets for you and advocates for you … you buy art from the Art Fair and have it live in your home as an icon to believing in yourself, inspiration and beauty.”

Daily Arts Contributor Allison Wei can be reached at alliwei@umich.edu.