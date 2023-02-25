America is notoriously regionalistic with food: New York pizza, Nashville hot chicken and North Carolina barbecue, each varying vastly by locality. Food transports us home and provides a sense of belonging. We take this seriously, gatekeeping our home dishes and criticizing others for their well-intentioned but ill-informed recreations. While Marylanders criticize other states’ crab cakes, no one can mess up a can of Old Bay.

Old Bay is a cornerstone of Maryland pride. When the classic yellow can of slightly herbal, sweet, smoky, spicy and salty flavor appears on my table, I might as well throw on lacrosse shorts covered in the yellow, black and red of the gaudy state flag.

Old Bay products provide a feeling of kinship for Marylanders who gather around a (literal and figurative) picnic table for a crab feast. Old Bay appears on everything in Maryland: crab cakes, chicken, fries, flounder, corn and a classic Maryland crab boil. When I see an Old Bay product “abroad” (outside of Maryland), I have to text a friend.

Old Bay is a result of Baltimore’s rich culinary history and cultural tapestry. In 1938, Jewish immigrant Gustav Brunn fled Germany to Baltimore. The large German population welcomed Brunn, his wife and his small spice grinder into the community and encouraged him to use his talent for creating unique flavors. Gustav likely learned the uniquely Maryland-seafood palette from Baltimore’s large African American culinary community, which created many original flavor profiles that permeate Maryland cuisine. He began selling a special spice mix for neighborhood seafood purveyors, naming it, “Delicious brand shrimp and crab seasoning.”

Brunn went around town encouraging wholesalers to try the spice, and soon, the originally reluctant businesses saw increased sales. Baltimore eventually caught on, and Brunn coined the name “Old Bay” for a nearby steamship. The spice tin signifies its regional origins, featuring a yellow and red palette, crabs, shrimp and chicken, but it can hardly display the brand’s cultural significance to Maryland.

Old Bay’s allure lies in its irreplaceability; Marylanders know what is Old Bay and what is not. Its parent company, McCormick, calls it a mix of 18 spices, though the Old Bay can only lists four — celery salt, paprika, red pepper and black pepper. A replica of the pre-McCormick mix in the Baltimore Museum of Industry features richer and more complex flavors, including cinnamon, pimento, ginger and mace.

Old Bay, unlike seafood blends that primarily sell to restaurants, is consumer-facing, spread by word of Baltimore-accented mouth and McCormick/home-grown marketing. Onesies (adult and child), bowties and sunglasses don the tin can. Old Bay is featured in vodkas, popcorn, hot sauce and recently, after a Change.com petition begging for it, limited-edition Goldfish.

Old Bay, while intensely regionalistic, is meant to be shared (if not fully understood) with the American populace, enhancing the flavors of just about any dish.

Old Bay is the perfect college pantry staple to transform basic vegetables, starches and proteins. My favorite is potatoes, which, when done right, get perfectly crispy and crusted with flavor. The $3.99 tin goes a long way.

Old Bay Potatoes

1 large Russet Potato, diced

1 tsp olive oil

1.5 tbsp old bay

Preheat oven to 420 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper Dice potatoes into large chunks Spread potatoes out on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil and seasoning; mix Roast for about 1.5 hours, flipping halfway through

Style Senior Editor Kaya Ginsky can be reached at kginsky@umich.edu.