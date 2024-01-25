This winter has brought ’90s minimalism and muted grays back to mainstream popularity. Though this may be disappointing to lovers of maximalism and glam, the resurgence of simplicity makes it easy to dress on trend.

While brands like H&M, Zara and SHEIN constantly crank out designs to match whatever is in style, clothing from these stores is constructed poorly and made from fabrics like polyester, which are relatively cheap and don’t breathe well. Their styles are made to be quickly cycled through; SHEIN releases as many as 10,000 new designs every day and H&M’s ironically-named “French Minimalism” section has 873 new items. The poor quality doesn’t always mean a lower price, either — simple pieces can go for close to $90 at Zara. Avoiding purchases from companies like these can save you from both spending money and the wastefulness of low-quality fast fashion.

Past trends, such as summer 2023’s mermaid-inspired sequins and pearls, were difficult to participate in without buying new clothes. Luckily, looks that resemble fall 2023 and winter 2024 runway styles can be achieved with simple pieces that can be found in your closet or any thrift store.

Recent trends are all about looking like you just got to the office. A progression from flashier McBling styles, “The Devil Wears Prada” — inspired look draws from romcom worthy, Y2K, business-casual outfits. Looking put together while maintaining a hint of grunge is ideal, and the perfect top for this is a long-sleeved, white button-down. Crisp, professional and perfect for layering, button-down shirts fit the corporate look while maintaining comfort. They’re pretty easy to find, too: Dozens of button-downs, priced at a few dollars each, crowd the racks of any thrift store I have been to. This piece can also be tailored to personal preferences. You can choose a looser men’s button-down or a more fitted style, with extra points for cropping it to get a boxy fit reminiscent of Miu Miu.

If you’re now looking for something to layer over your button-down, plain cardigans are also popular this winter and are easy to pair with many different pieces as a way to dress an outfit up and give it more warmth (a necessity for this brutal winter). They’re easy to find secondhand, and with the simplicity of a gray, white, black or any neutral-colored cardigan, there’s plenty of room for accessorizing to get your outfit looking office chic. Almost any accessories you can find work for this, whether it’s your favorite necklace, small tortoise-shell glasses or a really big purse.

All you need to finish your office-grunge wardrobe are bottoms, and “midi” has become the perfect skirt length due to its versatility — more manageable than maxi and at least theoretically warmer than mini. It also pairs well with the business-casual chic looks that have been popping up, just like its equally trendy relative, the pencil skirt. Both midi and pencil skirts are abundant at second-hand stores (source: the gorgeous pleated midi skirt I just thrifted for $4) and can be worn with a variety of tops, from button-downs to wool sweaters to comfy hoodies and corsets.

Because no skirt is truly warm enough for the winter, no matter how long, add a pair of sheer black tights underneath to keep warm. Tights are an easy accessory that can make outfits look more put together, if for no other reason than because you’re not violently shivering.

When thrifting or searching through your closet, ideal pieces are clothes that you can pair with several different items, and that you can wear and rewear even as trends shift. Simple basics that pair well together with pieces you already own is an easy formula to remember when making decisions while shopping for clothing. This year’s winter styles are perfect for experimenting with this simplicity, which can help reduce the amount of clothes being bought and thrown away, a significant step in minimizing clothing waste and excessive overconsumption.

