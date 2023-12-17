

The final crunch of crisp, golden leaves beneath our feet. The cool, frigid bite of a gust of wind. As we say goodbye to autumn and hello to winter, we welcome the holiday season — a time of joy and gratitude that requires the perfect outfit.

There are many different gatherings this time of the year: Christmas Eve dinner with the extended family, a New Year’s party with our closest friends and maybe a chilly December brunch. Each of these calls for a winter fashion moment, but what makes an outfit perfect can change with the people we’re around. Maybe we want to bust out that new mini skirt with some leg warmers but can’t in front of Grandpa and Grandma. Below is the perfect holiday fashion guide to effortlessly match the vibe of any and all gatherings.

First up is the classic, traditional holiday dinner. In my experience, this tends to be a time spent with family members only, and usually a lot of them. Aunts, uncles and distant cousins, this night of festive joy calls them all. It’s key to stay true to your own personal style but avoid the nagging comments and pestering from the senior family members. I have always dressed a little bit more modestly (partially to avoid commentary on my growing tattoo collection). My recommendation is a chunky sweater with a pair of slacks. The contrast between a casual sweater and a dress pant looks sleek, classy and elegant, which will have every jaw at the dinner table dropped. Current trends are focused on clean pieces, as seen in the rise of loungewear and celebrity-owned and donned brands like SKIMS. People are recognizing the simple elegance of business wear in its more androgynous pieces like gender-neutral slacks, which now live at the forefront of the fashion industry. This particular holiday dinner look allows more room for creativity, creating a contradicting silhouette. Combining professional and business wear with cozy loungewear remains trendy but fresh and innovative.

With a more simplistic clothing choice, I suggest a bit of drama in the accessory department to showcase your style. Wear those chunky, fun earrings you’ve been dying to put on or that vintage necklace you know no one else has. Additionally, bows have been everywhere with the rise of balletcore and an embrace of softer looks. Bows remind us of our childhoods, a time when we didn’t worry about finals in the winter. Adding them into a more mature, grown-up silhouette is incredibly fitting and nostalgic for the joyful holiday season. Try tying some in your hair or around your neck, wrists or a pair of Uggs, and don’t forget to include pops of red, white or gold — staple colors of the holiday season.

Next up on our giving season adventures is the December brunch. I have always loved brunch, not just for the food and coffee, but for the chance to put on a cute outfit and take lots and lots of pictures. Brunch is an aesthetic choice, not just based on hunger. In this modern day and age, social media dominates our lives with phrases like “phone eats first,” leading to a focus on the cutesy environment of restaurants. Where previously the quality of food was the only thing of interest, the atmosphere of brunch locations is now something of note. I look for a balance of both aesthetics and food quality when brunching. If I’m hungry, I can just eat cereal at home, but going out to brunch with friends requires detail, thought and attention to fashion.

A few classic, go-to outfits for a delicious December meal include a sweater dress or a miniskirt (with or without fleece-lined tights) and a fitted turtleneck. Both of these would look divine with a knee-high boot. For a pant option, I would suggest a bold patterned or colored pant, again with a fitted turtleneck. Brunch, as an extravagant meal, calls for drama; being daring with your pants instead of reaching for a tried and true pair of blue jeans will do wonders. There is always a brief time spent outside waiting for a table, so I recommend a trench or fur coat. Trench coats are timeless staples in the fashion industry that will always be on trend, and a (faux) fur is for the bold, unapologetic, dramatic fashionista — a style I myself am partial to. If neither option fits your own aesthetic, experiment with an oversized blazer that will add proportion variety to your brunch wear. This daring fashion choice highlights the domination of baggy clothing in today’s trends, and will show the whole restaurant that you’re effortlessly chic.

The final grand entrance is also a goodbye to the year, and the biggest party of the year: New Year’s Eve. To match the chaotic nature of this celebratory day, we have to dress the part. Of all the three wintry occasions, this one calls for the most freedom. Don’t be afraid to show some skin or stand out in a crowd. That’s what New Year’s is all about. My staples are sparkles, silver and black. These widely recognized New Year’s colors cultivate the perfect evening vibe, combining an air of mystery and danger from the dark base color with the look-at-me energy of glitter and sparkle. Very fitting for the party to end all parties. I’d recommend a short dress with some shimmer, a black or silver pant with a glitter-filled top, and, if you’re comfortable, some sort of heel. A shiny loafer always works too. If an extra layer is wanted, try matching the edgy feel of your outfit in the form of a leather jacket.

Each and every one of us has our own particular taste when it comes to what we wear. This doesn’t change just because it’s the holiday season — in fact, the season offers unique chances to show your style and try new tones and textures. The next time you find yourself stuck and running late to a holiday event, keep these fashion tips at the back of your mind so you feel your best during the most wonderful time of the year.

