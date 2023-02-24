“Girl, you must be on speed,” the man checking bags says to my friend as we shuffle through the will-call line. My friend, A, forgot to show him her purse, but she now holds it open for him, and he waves us along after a glance. Later, on the drive back to Ann Arbor, she’ll tell me, “I thought he just meant I was being speedy.”

But that’ll happen three hours from now. Now, we’re making our way through the crowd — median age 60, apparent annual income $300,000 or thereabouts — on the lookout for Aisle 2. It seems Detroit’s entire population of doctors, lawyers and retirees has filtered downtown from the suburbs.

It is a sort of pilgrimage: We’re here, at the Detroit Opera House, to see the ballet. To be precise, we’re here for Swan Lake as reimagined by Ballet Preljocaj, a French company founded by Angelin Preljocaj (according to a 2006 article in The New York Times, “a known figure on the international dance scene”).

I’ll admit to some trepidation. This is not my usual Saturday night destination (typically my bedroom, sorting through laundry or racing through one of the five or six novels splayed open on my floor). And ballet is not my usual cup of tea. I don’t harbor any cliché aversion to it, but I’m the sort who’s more likely to have heard Tchaikovsky on a movie soundtrack than in an opera house. My experience with ballet to this point consists of the electric shadow box my mom brings out on Christmas, with motorized miniatures clicking through The Nutcracker.

Consider me a blank canvas, or nearly so.

When I think of ballet, I imagine tutus and pirouettes, dancers on pointe — and there, I’ve exhausted my supply of buzzwords. Any jargon you see from this point on will be courtesy of my friend, who did ballet for years and knows what she’s talking about.

My expectations will be dashed from the second the curtain rises. But just now, we’re taking our seats. The man directly behind us, suited in a tuxedo, bounces a silver-handled cane against the waxed floor. Three rows ahead, a man in a plain black T-shirt stands, scans the crowd for someone and looks uncomfortable. A laugh like a tropical bird’s floats down from somewhere in the mezzanine. I become keenly aware of the hint of white undershirt peeking out from behind my button-down collar. Maybe I should have worn a tie.

What unfolds over the next two hours is impossible to predict. The lights dim. Over the stage, strange, ethereal images are projected onto a translucent screen through which Odette (Théa Martin) appears as if in a dream. The prologue plays out as one familiar with the story would expect: Rothbart (Antoine Dubois) encircles Odette with two other leather and black-clad cronies and places a curse on her, transforming her into a swan.

Courtesy of JC Carbonne .

This is where Preljocaj’s semi-faithful, semi-apocryphal retelling diverges from the traditional narrative. The following scenes show dancers costumed in myriad colors and arranged with a linearity and structure evoking this production’s thematic novelties — Ballet Preljocaj presents Swan Lake as a contemporary narrative of corporate greed, in which Rothbart is a fossil-fueled industrialist aiming to collude with Siegfried’s father (Simon Ripert). Siegfried (Laurent Le Gall) and Odette are simply caught in the polluted crossfire.

But now, I have to make one thing clear: I am not reviewing this ballet in the sense of declaring its achievement or innovation or heresy in the canon of its art form. Others with much more credibility have spoken on the topic. I can only tell you that, craning my head to see every footfall and petit saut and plié, I found it to be an unparalleled marvel.

The dancers’ strict lattice formations and the costumes’ vibrant colors flow in tune with the music — the sacred element of the ballet, I’m told. That is, until the first rave scene — and yes, there are more than one — when the allegro gives way to a crunchy drum kit and pulsing synths. It’s at this point, 15 minutes in, when my friend leans over to me and whispers sarcastically “This is not Tchaikovsky.” I watch with a tilted head as the dancers break into a looser rhythm like that of a nightclub, with strobe lights to match. It’s far from what one would expect, and the terracotta lion heads of the Opera House’s archways do seem to frown for a moment.

But I’m of a different mind. The soul of Ballet Preljocaj’s take on Swan Lake is its incredible sensory variety: the perfunctory claps and “Olé!”s accompanying those upbeat modern numbers, the fluidity and grace that enter the stage with the swans, the charismatic snap of Rothbart’s leather jacket as he cracks it like a whip before exiting stage right. The choreography balances speed with rest, calm with urgency.

Courtesy of JC Carbonne .

Key also is the careful direction of your eye — I scan 16 dancers filling the stage, mingling through the space, until Siegfried appears and catches sight of Odette. In a moment, I’m entirely drawn to these two figures and the private conversation of the pas de deux.

The blend of traditional and modern elements is seamless and visually fascinating. The latter has a striking linearity — dancers arranging themselves in rows and files, their limbs an ever moving lithe, live geometry. But the more traditional scenes — the white swan acts, namely — are far more organic. This division appears beyond the choreography itself in the costume design. When the music departs from the original to techno beats and aggressive synths, so too do the dancers appear in yellow and Nantucket-red dresses. Manifesting in every element of the production, the tone becomes somewhat looser: unrefined in a refreshing, easy way. It becomes fun.

This is not to say traditional ballet isn’t wonderful — there’s a mesmerizing quality to the arrangements of the swans and the alphabetical movements of arms forming Vs, Ss, inverted Js. But that spell is broken when a girl in a tubular dress stands and shuffles through the aisle or the man next to me reaches down to lower his sock and scratch his ankle.

Ballet produces a hyper-awareness of sound: heels thumping on the stage and white fabric frills ruffling with a quick ballon. Your eyes are drawn to Odette’s focused smile as she ascends to an arabesque or high relevé, barefoot. Ballet Preljocaj’s choice to abandon pointe shoes could be a nod to modern dance or a protest of their associated injuries — regardless, it renders each dancer’s movements somehow more relatable, more human.

It’s easy to see this art form as effortless, given the apparent ease of the dancers’ performance, until you see the subtle arc of sweat flying from Siegfried’s brow as he spins past Odette. This is a two-hour performance with eight or nine distinct changes in visual character, lighting and costumes — and there’s no intermission. The lone, excited clap from an audience member at the end of the second act turns out to be premature as the curtain rises to reveal yet another ordered but chaotic number.

We think of the curtain as a sort of final signal — the end of an act or the finale itself. But each time it falls in Preljocaj’s production, it rises moments later to reveal a scene change. When Siegfried finds himself stuck on your side of the barrier, it’s as if he’s fallen into a dream. The curtain lifts again to reveal the swans, and in a moment we find ourselves in another world.

The screen creates a certain sensory distance between the audience and the stage — the dancers’ movements blurred and blended together behind it. This screen falls several times throughout the performance, notably during a number with Siegfried and his mother (Zoë McNeil) — a stunning, if questionably erotic scene.

Courtesy of JC Carbonne .

In the end, Odette dies alone with Siegfried lamenting over her before the curtain falls for the final time. The physical expression of emotion lingers even as the company files back onto stage to accept the audience’s applause, arm in arm. We trudge back up the aisle, through the lobby, into the cold reality of Michigan February. In the car some minutes later, we pass a clutch of dancers on the sidewalk, identifiable by their posture, but appearing somewhat less real off the stage than on it — their street clothes fashionable but uncoordinated: tight-knotted scarves and wool coats. Except Rothbart, in a shearling jacket, with whom I share two seconds of too-intense eye contact through the windshield as I try to verify his identity and he appears confused by my stare, before the light turns green. It occurs to me that I will never see these people again, that stars had to align for me to see this exact performance on this exact night.

It begs the question: what place does a medium like ballet have in the world? It is not easily accessible — tickets for Saturday’s performance were $300 or more. It is also not intellectually accessible — I can’t help but feel that my lack of familiarity with ballet and dance in general kept me from understanding the performance on some deeper level, from feeling the sort of appreciation I saw in A’s eyes as we stepped out onto the street.

Still, there’s a romanticism to ballet that cannot be understated: I found my eyes racing across the stage to find structure emerging between each figure, struggling to see it all but determined to do so. Is it a sensibility particular to some, or a kind of universal enchantment attainable only in the presence of art?

I can’t say, though I think the best measure is this: if you are the type of person who floats through a museum without a second glance, you might find yourself studying the backs of heads and itching for an intermission. If you tend to stand, enthralled, in front of paintings until someone drags you away by your wrist, you will fall in love with the ballet, regardless of its unfamiliarity to you.

Daily Arts Writer Julian Wray can be reached at jwray@umich.edu