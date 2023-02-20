On Thursday, Feb. 9, Academy Award-winning production designer Hannah Beachler sat down with Scott Poulson-Bryant, cultural historian and U-M assistant professor of Afroamerican and African Studies, to discuss her life and work. The Humanities Afrofutures’s “Wondering Wakanda” event was free, open to the public and took place in Rackham Auditorium. Seats were full and the room was filled with excited murmurs.

If you don’t already know Beachler, you almost definitely know of her past projects, which include Barry Jenkins’s Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” Beyonce’s visual album Lemonade and Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This new Marvel blockbuster sequel was the main topic of Poulson-Bryant and Beachler’s discussion, which began broadly with questions like “What is a production designer?”

The short answer is the coolest job ever. But really — because Beachler’s task was no less than creating Wakanda; the fictional, Vibranium-fueled East African country in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Like Vibranium, Beachler’s process involved a mix of science and magic. High-tech wetsuits, 3D printing and VFX are some of the cutting-edge technologies Beachler and her team used to form the elegant, aerodynamic skyscrapers dispersed throughout King T’Challa’s birth city. A tremendous amount of time, money, collaboration and interdisciplinary research — going back thousands of years — was also involved. Before building Talokan, the underwater city ruled by Namor, Beachler studied Mayan culture and Central American geography and spent two years creating a 400-page bible with “a timeline and the migration pattern from the Yucatán to the Puerto Rico Trench spanning 500 years.” She even went underwater, diving into the study of algae and bioluminescence to come up with a solution for “the lack of light and reflection of color” in the deep sea.

The attention to detail and amount of care in each “Black Panther” scene is certainly one of the film’s most striking elements. The diverse cultural traditions represented in the set design, art direction and, of course, the costumes, which Beachler worked closely with Ruth Carter to create, construct a narrative that speaks to the audience and seems to say: “nothing is accidental.” In light of this, as an exercise, Beachler and Poulson-Bryant suggested watching the film without any dialogue to better understand how the environment is telling a story to the audience.

This commitment to intentional detail in the mise-en-scène of Wakanda was Beachler’s central creative focus — a focus that was not always easy to pursue. One of the hardest things Beachler faced were the changes that needed to be made to the script, which was already written, and the set, which was already designed, when the icon Chadwick Boseman passed away at age 43 in August 2020.

Beachler also spoke about the challenges of creating a fictional African community that avoids disrespectful appropriation or a one-dimensional Afrofuturist aesthetic. Beachler came across this challenge of borrowing from African culture, not only in “Black Panther,” but in many other projects. It was an obstacle she faced filming parts of Lemonade at Madewood Plantation House and in “Moonlight” when depicting the Miami setting.

Beachler noted that Coogler’s brilliance as a director lies in his ability to create a balance between the spectacle expected from films in the MCU and raising real social issues. This balance was achieved by deep diving into cultural spaces to represent Black people — which Beachler noted does not mean just showing them on a screen — by infusing emotion into the environment and thinking about what she can design for them now.

In other words, for Beachler, production design — and Afrofuturism — is not just about decorating or creating a cool aesthetic. It’s about telling a story through culture and redressing the evils of the past to create space for freedom in the future. As Beachler noted toward the end of the conversation, the evils are not so bad “if you have a sense of who you are.”

Daily Arts Writer Jaden Katz can be reached at jadenk@umich.edu