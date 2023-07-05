Content warning: This piece mentions suicide.

The night before I took the SAT, I made a denim jacket. I hadn’t made clothes for myself before, but doing so suddenly felt urgent. I already had denim, purchased at some previous point when I’d mistakenly thought I was ready to start the fashion design journey fated upon me the first time I watched Tim Gunn’s brow furrow over a disastrously dressed mannequin on my grandma’s TV. I didn’t use a pattern because that would make my creation unoriginal and therefore “not art.” I knelt on my bedroom floor with a roll of pattern paper spread over the cement and tried to understand the quantum mechanics of sleeves, which perplex me to this day. The sleeves didn’t fit over my shoulders and I had to remake them. I underslept and the revised sleeves were still too small, which I didn’t realize until I was writing about ethos and logos in a room with the rest of my high school class and felt my right arm losing circulation.

I couldn’t take the jacket off because the dress I wore under it had straps too thin for the dress code. My arm hurt for the rest of the day. I suppose being tortured has always been part of great artistry.

The next year, I watched “McQueen,” a documentary not about Lightning or either Steve McQueen, but British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen. The film’s first half is a campy, triumphant story of a kid who fails his classes because he’s drawing clothes, gets a job as a tailor’s apprentice and soon finds himself working for Givenchy and Gucci while making a name for himself as one of the most innovative and evocative designers of all time. This rise is set to a score from Michael Nyman (“The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat”) that leans heavily into dramatics and assuages any doubts that we are witnessing a genius.

Of course, any movie about someone’s entire life ends with their death. In McQueen’s case, that death is a suicide preceded by cocaine use, loneliness and betrayal. His set designer, Simon Costin, called McQueen “a singular individual, and his strength of personality was quite phenomenal.” He said, “You don’t see many people like that. They don’t come up very often.” Despite this rare personality — one so attractive that people paid him to hire them — McQueen was unhappy. Hairstylist Mira Chai Hyde said after McQueen’s death that he never had the happiness she wished for him, a sentiment repeated by others throughout the film.

“Everything in his life had just led to these feelings of torment.”

“He was this successful, flamboyant being who was actually so lonely deep inside.”

“There’s so much sadness in him.”

The inspiration for McQueen’s shows often came from an internal “dark side.”

“I would pull these horrors out of my soul and put them on the catwalk,” he said. McQueen’s ex-boyfriend said that “garments (McQueen designed) all tell you about Lee and they’re almost, like, confessional. They do relate to things that happened in his childhood.”

“McQueen” is one of many documentaries about tortured artists. We like tortured artists and mine their lives for scraps of trauma because hardship is necessary for a good story, but also because it is often an expectation of great art. This expectation is more complicated for clothing than other art forms. Film, music and sculpture have artistic purposes, but clothing, like architecture or product design, has nonartistic functions as well. I bought my most recent pair of jeans because I liked the way the wide hems swayed when I walked, but I chose my winter coat because it was warm.

Clothing covers our bodies so we can be seen in public. It covers our shoulders so we don’t get sent to the high school principal’s office for wearing a dress with thin straps. It keeps us comfortable. It makes us feel safe, if we choose it right.

In his early shows in particular, McQueen created clothing that was as close to nonfunctional as you can get. He took pieces of garbage bags or plastic wrap, wrapped them around models or cut them into tight dresses that couldn’t have been worn a second time. Few garments look remotely breathable, let alone comfortable. Dresses were slashed so that models’ nipples showed, removing that basic social function of clothing.

If clothing isn’t meant to be worn, is it functioning correctly? A designer can create the most moving shows in fashion history, work with emotions as with fabric, but if he’s making something we can only look at, and if the show itself, and the collection of pieces together is part of the message, isn’t that more of an art installation than it is clothing?

Fashion is art. But it must also be functional, landing somewhere between uniform and installation. If functional art doesn’t strike this balance, it can be meaningless for the creator. At a fashion show, McQueen scoffed at flowy, floral outfits from other designers because they had nothing to say. They could have been more easily worn, but for McQueen, that was useless fashion.

If functional art doesn’t strike this balance, it can be uncomfortable, even painful for the wearer. I made that first jacket without a pattern because even though I was making something as uninspired as a cropped denim jacket and there was no inner turmoil or history behind it, the piece — design included — had to come from me. It had to be personal. Because I didn’t use a pattern, I made something that hurt me and that I can’t wear again. My desire for individual, valid artistry led to something not quite functional that now sits in a memento box.

McQueen couldn’t imagine his brand continuing without him one day because every piece was expressing a part of himself.

I have made many basic pieces of clothing since that jacket, but after watching “McQueen,” I think twice every time I start a new project. I wonder what statement I want to write with the shapes and colors of the garment. I ask myself if there’s anything deep within me that needs to manifest physically as a sweater or dress. Usually I don’t find anything deeper than a desire for cute clothes. I am not, like McQueen, someone who can see the future of fashion and send out models in digitally designed oceanic patterns to show us what it will look like. I can only send myself out in clothes I think express something about myself.

Clothing is distinct from other functional art forms because it is almost a part of us. A chair can be a place to sit or a piece of art, or both, but regardless of what it is and how it looks and how it functions, we can get up and stop thinking about it. Clothing doesn’t work without our bodies.

Bodies are more strictly functional than clothing, and most people wouldn’t consider them artistic mediums. Then again, if clothing is art, its carrier, the wall upon which it is hung, is part of it. The artist can imbue a garment with particular emotions or pain, and then the wearer themself must take those on in some small way.

McQueen’s clothing may have been uncomfortable for models to wear, but the primary pain was his. He dealt with anger and loneliness and trauma by externalizing them on the runway. In the process, he lost one of his closest friends Isabella Blow — magazine editor, tastemaker and wearer of massive hats — when he surpassed her in fame and distanced himself. He started doing cocaine because he thought it helped him see his suddenly overwhelming life of fame in a clearer light. He created 18 collections per year and lost so much weight that his assistant designer, Sebastian Pons, described hugging him and feeling only bones. Fashion design was a way of getting out what he was thinking and feeling, which is cathartic until it is self-destructive.

I have fantasized about creating the way I imagine McQueen, and other so-called tortured geniuses, do. I want to deal with any strong or bad feelings by turning them into art instead of making a plan to quiet them. I want to let those feelings grow and throw me into chaos. I want to be so passionate about a project that I can’t see anything else. I want my work to become my sole purpose. I want to forget to eat, forget to sleep, not pause until I have made something revolutionary, something actually meaningful, not merely productive. I want to give so much of myself to the work that I feel like parts of me are missing afterward. Once I’ve made something exactly how I want it, I want to collapse from exhaustion and lie on the ground not because I want to but because I can’t hold myself up and finally feel like I deserve to fall. No nagging voice would tell me I hadn’t done enough. In this fantasy, pain is not exclusive to artistic inspiration or the finished piece. It is woven into the creative process itself.

McQueen seemed to create his own shows because, in his mind, he had to. He dealt with loneliness and depression and past trauma by creating. I say I want this, I want creation to be a need, even when I watch McQueen walk off the screen and text fade in to tell me he took his own life. Now I watch a documentary about him because he used clothing to tell stories and evoke emotions and say things in a way I can’t find anywhere else and can only dream of doing with any art form myself.

My favorite of McQueen’s shows is called Plato’s Atlantis. It was his last show. He told Pons that he wanted to end it by rising onto the catwalk in a human-sized box and shooting himself. Pons talked him down by telling him how many people he would hurt. Plato’s Atlantis is perhaps the most wearable of the shows pictured in the documentary. It is art, but it isn’t just meant to be looked at. The audience is let into the possibility of the designer’s vision. It is the balance — of art, of utility, of story. The clothing appears out of an aquatic haven; the models’ hair stands up straight and undulates as if underwater. It is a vision of fashion’s future, and, it seems, a hopeful one for humanity. McQueen said of the concept, “I’m looking for something that doesn’t exist.” A serenity and safety that he could never find.

I want art to nearly destroy me for one day. I want to feel both sides of the shared pain between fashion designer and wearer, of the genius and the inspired. Then I want to be safe.

Daily Arts Writer Erin Evans can be reached at erinev@umich.edu.