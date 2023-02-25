Everywhere I scroll, there seems to be somebody telling me which things to buy, how to look and what lifestyle to live, whether they’re promoting products or just trying to gain a following. Influencers’ online presences are increasing, and consumers’ trust in them is as well, allowing the buying habits of individuals to be greatly swayed by their content. This has proven to be problematic. Influencers have inspired overconsumption in several ways, particularly when it comes to fashion and beauty products. With content such as $500 clothing hauls and videos of shelves overflowing with different brands of blush, it’s safe to say that people are buying more than they need in the name of trends.

This is where “de-influencing” comes in: a new trend countering the nature of ordinary influencing. It refers to creators using their platforms to show why certain trending products just aren’t worth buying. It is best summed up by an audio used on both TikTok and Instagram reels saying, “Do not get the Dyson Airwrap, do not get the Charlotte Tilbury wand, do not get the Stanley cup, do not get Colleen Hoover books and do not get the Airpods Pro Max.” Some videos under #deinfluencing go deeper into why audiences shouldn’t buy the products, explaining how the Nars bronzer caused them to break out or how the Rare Beauty liquid luminizer was too glittery.

Constant promotion from influencers has multiple negative impacts, from simply wasting consumers’ money to affecting the environment. With over-consumption as one of the leading factors in environmental problems, encouraging buyers to constantly feed into different trends and aesthetics can amplify these effects: use of fossil fuels, chemical pollution and spreading of microplastics.

This is especially true as trends cycle faster than ever, with microtrends and fast fashion companies making new styles and products popular every week. Frequent new trends mean styles become obsolete faster. Secondhand shops are becoming full of styles that were popular mere months ago. In recent years, I’ve witnessed items such as fast-fashion knockoffs of the viral Lirika Matoshi strawberry dress and almost-new Shein pieces crowding the racks at my local thrift stores.

While the concept of discouraging needless consumerism is great, in practice, the de-influencing trend has yet to reach its potential impact on influencer culture. Many social media users and audiences of the trend are skeptical about whether it will make a positive difference, with good reason. This is mainly because some users who claim to “de-influence” certain products tend to recommend alternatives, still promoting a product. For instance, putting down a trending sunscreen and promoting the one they use instead is still encouraging the purchase of a sunscreen. This use of de-influencing disregards the entire point.

However, the idea of countering influencers is a step in the right direction, as it shows an awareness from consumers of problematic microtrends. Taking products and styles that have been placed on a pedestal by micro-celebrities and demystifying them can reveal what they actually are — just another product that is nearly the same as something the audience likely already owns. If de-influencing can be used to promote less buying overall, intentional shopping (only buying products that you actually need) can be encouraged. It also introduces important questions one might ask themselves when buying something new: Would I want this if I didn’t see it promoted on social media? Does it actually do something different than the products I already own? Will I want this once it’s not trending? Simple questions like these can stop us from contributing to rampant social-media-driven overconsumption.

Overall, de-influencing seems to come from a place of good intentions. If it can grow in popularity and not promote the recommendation of alternative products, it could have the potential to significantly decrease the impact of influencer marketing. Calling out the advertising of micro-trends is something the online beauty and fashion community needs. Using this momentum, the spiral of “Run, don’t walk to the store” and “You need this new product” promotions can come to an end. Intentionality while buying is a trend I would like to see take over social media, and de-influencing may be the first step in getting there.

