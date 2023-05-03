In a theater community often dominated by brassy belters and more modern styles, it is refreshing to see a familiar face to the Broadway scene with a beautiful soprano voice and a mix of classic and contemporary styles: Audra McDonald. McDonald has had a long career in the performing arts. After making her Broadway debut as Ayah in “The Secret Garden” in 1991, she has continued to perform on Broadway and beyond, most recently performing in the 25th-anniversary performance of “Ragtime” as Sarah. She was also recently nominated for a Tony for her performance as Suzanne Alexander in “The Ohio State Murders.” Accompanied by Mark Vanderpoel on bass, Gene Lewin on drums and Andy Einhorn on piano, McDonald performed her showcase at the Hill Auditorium on April 23, 2023.

McDonald’s voice can be described as nothing but legendary. Her sweeping soprano had the entirety of Hill Auditorium on the edge of their seats, and her rich lower range rounded out a beautiful performance. Her set consisted of what she described as “a mixture of old and new.” It featured Broadway classics like “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady” (during which she invited the audience to sing along) and “Mister Snow” from “Carousel,” which she performed with a giddy, childlike excitement. One standout performance, as anyone familiar with McDonald’s career was ecstatic to hear, was “Summertime,” from her iconic role as Bess in “Porgy and Bess.” For this number, she lowered the microphone stand to its lowest setting and placed it behind her before beautifully crooning the first notes of the song to raucous applause. Her newer selections included Jason Robert Brown’s “Stars and the Moon” from “Songs for a New World,” which was performed with perfect comedic timing and a yearning for genuine love.

She also selected songs with personal importance, both sentimental and comedic. For example, she told a story of her time in show choir at age 14, during which she elected to sing a rather inappropriate song for her age range: “Cornet Man” from “Funny Girl.” She posed seductively before letting out a husky “Well … I just put the kids to sleep,” which was met with enthusiastic laughter as she continually made fun of her 14-year-old self throughout the number with phrases like, “Was there not one adult?!”

She also used her music to express love for her children, who, growing up, expressed disdain for their mother’s voice (“Mommy, your singing makes my ears cry”). Now that those children are much older, she takes the opportunity to sing the lullabies she wished they had enjoyed, coupled with the lessons she feels the world needs to hear in today’s climate. She began with “Bein’ Green” by Wim T. Schippers (and iconically performed by Kermit the Frog of Muppets fame). She expressed solidarity for oppressed groups and sang the song as tribute: “a song for those who feel othered.” As she let the music wash over her, she placed particular emphasis on a truly timeless lyric: “I am green, and it’s beautiful.”

McDonald shines not only as a talented vocalist but as a personable and genuine friend to the audience. At one point, she spotted a young girl in the front row and had a short conversation with her, thanking her for coming to the concert. This was just one example of McDonald’s emphasis on her faith in the younger generations as the political climate in the United States grows more and more divisive by the day. Her opening number, “I Am What I Am” from “La Cage Aux Folles,” she said, was to “celebrate the uniqueness” of every individual being “legislated out of existence.” She capped off another song by saying “My God, don’t we need hope?” It is clear that McDonald performs not just because of her beautiful vocal instrument, but because she recognizes the power of her platform and of the performing arts as a whole.

The performance was a true masterpiece, and Audra McDonald continues, as always, to dazzle audiences with her beautiful voice and heart.

