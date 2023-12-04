When the announcer welcomed Astria Suparak onstage at the UMMA’s Helmut Stern Auditorium, viewers naturally assumed she’d appear from behind the stage. But as tinkling tones and brooding synths played by musician Tammy Lakkis cut in from the speakers, Suparak seemingly apparated from the aisle in a finely tailored outfit that mixed her ancestral Thai fabrics with Armenian, West Asian and East Asian elements. She took a sip from her mug of tea, synced up with a tablet and two laptops, and with a spoiler alert — she was going to discuss plot points in sci-fi stories and expose them for their Orientalism, which could not be unseen — advanced the audience directly into “Asian futures, without Asians.”

Suparak is a California-based artist whose work has drawn attention to issues of race, gender and colonialism through a focus on popular culture. “Asian futures, without Asians” is an ongoing series of multimedia performances examining the juxtaposition between the appropriation of Asian cultures in futuristic sci-fi media and the lack of Asian actors in leading roles. While Suparak emphasizes that much of her presentation is centered around the exploitation of East Asian cultures, she adopts a broad definition of “Asian” that reflects “current and historical geopolitical trends” — one that includes North Africa and Pacific islands, both of which are not part of Asia — to show how Hollywood’s disastrous attention to cultural sensitivities affects all “Asians.”

The on-screen display of movie stills, accompanied by dim lighting and witty commentary, set the tone for a compelling yet brutally honest exploration. In a setting like the one Suparak sublimated, every little gesture incorporated into the presentation became performance art. Each topic transition was marked by sci-fi-esque synth motifs and a spoiler warning, and every purposeful hand movement cut through the air with the grace of a trained dancer. Suparak’s cultural clothing juxtaposed the five screens onstage, which included her three aforementioned devices and two projectors displaying the presentation. On many occasions, Suparak was content to let the contradictions found within subtitled frames of white actors claiming Asian names and concepts speak for themselves, asserting the omnipresence of techno-Orientalism in screenshots that spoke a thousand words.

Suparak’s extensive attention to subtle thematic elements and the placement of background objects allowed her to display the nuances of appropriation. While some cinematic misrepresentations were more outright, like the misuse and mismatch of cultural artifacts (Asian conical hats, Islamic-inspired fashion, religious iconography), others positioned Asian cultures in more violent settings with red paper lanterns indicating destitute and expendable urban areas. The differing portrayals point to the ambivalence of such representations — in one setting, white fears of “reverse colonialism” are stoked through the Asian personification of nonhuman species, while in other media, Asian cultures simply become aesthetics for white characters to don. The devaluing of Asians sets the tone for Asian and Asian American actors to be sidelined in favor of white actors, or fetishized — often relegated to roles as background members of a crowd or as sex workers, and other times replaced via whitewashing.

After the show and a brief music set, Unviersity Professor Tung-Hui Hu joined Suparak on stage for a Q&A. In the Q&A, Suparak that much of the media she’d meticulously analyzed held little of the nostalgic value for her that it did for others, a result of her choosing not to consume popular media for a period of many years. This practice, a complete media cleanse, clearly made it easier to analyze the faults in all these sci-fi classics, which Suparak does so brilliantly and viscerally in her work. That same attitude toward analysis should be more commonly held.

The subjects of Suparak’s spoiling are worshipped by fans and critics alike, but just as they may admire spiritual simulacra of Buddha statues used as background filler in many of those works, many sci-fi viewers don’t fully understand what they revere. Techno-orientalism is a curse on sci-fi that must be expelled — for what is the use of a future that refuses to bring all of humanity forward?

Digital Culture Beat Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu. Daily Arts Writers Kristen Su and Thejas Varma can be reached at krsu@umich.edu and thejasv@umich.edu.