The 27th Annual Exhibition of Artists in Michigan Prisons opened in the Duderstadt Center Gallery last Tuesday hosted by the Prison Creative Arts Project. This monumental showcase is the largest curated collection of art by people who are incarcerated in the world and is one of the many undertakings of the PCAP at the University of Michigan. This socially-engaged exhibition is free, open to the public and runs until April 4.

Just minutes after opening, a line of people formed outside the gallery, desperate to have the first pick at the art for sale. The opening was dynamic and vibrant, as bustling groups of people, photographers and volunteers filled the space. With more than 600 hand-picked pieces featured in their in-person and virtual galleries, the exhibition highlights art from Michigan’s 26 state prisons. Born from months of art curation trips to prisons across the state, the wide breadth of this showcase creates a platform for a large array of people with distinct visual styles and stories. With a diverse selection of art — from abstract paintings to sculptures made of paper — this collection is a testament to the innovation and creativity of the artists. Further highlighting this scope is the exhibition’s division into themes, like “Animals & Nature” and “Religion,” with thoughtful curator’s notes that inform and guide the viewing of each section.

As much of the art, even the thematically lighter pieces, comes the desire to express oneself when confined to prison with limited outside communication, intricate depictions of a beach scene or horses with flowing manes take on a deeper meaning: one of a distant liberation from the physical, emotional and psychological toll of being incarcerated. Still, some pieces more explicitly treat darker themes. “112379,” for example, is a heart-wrenching van Gogh-inspired portrait that depicts the anguish of feeling trapped behind bars and, consequently, urges viewers to have empathy for those living in prison. Through both the thought-provoking and technical prowess of the art, the gallery effectively reconstructs the narrative around the artists who may be overlooked and dehumanized by society.

The gallery further invites visitors to engage with the artists through a centrally-located computer that grants quick access to “Artist Statements.” “Artist Statements” allow browsing guests to see hand-written notes from featured artists and better understand the motivations and intentions of a piece, which is especially helpful if one is considering a purchase. Notably, the net proceeds of all sold art are distributed directly back to the artists. Visitors particularly moved by a piece can also connect with artists by writing them a response letter, sharing positive feedback and building solidarity with those who have been isolated from society.

Following the public unveiling of the collection, visitors were invited to a reception in the Duderstadt’s basement with various speakers, the majority of whom were formerly incarcerated artists involved with PCAP or those who had art in a past exhibition. They spoke passionately about the gratitude they had for the program as well as the importance of art to their life and emotional well-being. One message was clear: PCAP and its art initiatives change lives.

This special exhibition provides an outlet for artists and a means for visitors to enjoy and buy compelling pieces while showing support for the community who has been system impacted in Michigan. With a massive collection of emotionally moving and thought-provoking art, one visit to the exhibit might not be enough.

