When people think of “green eggs,” Dr. Seuss’s “Green Eggs and Ham” may come to mind. But my mind goes straight to a Chinese chive omelet I grew up eating.

“Green Eggs” (as my mom affectionately calls it) is a dish my mom learned from her mom. It’s the kind of homestyle dish you won’t find on a Chinese restaurant menu anytime soon, but it’s simple, wholesome and packed with delicious umami. I remember my mom making green eggs for my family after busy work days. It’s easy to make and scalable — just add an extra egg or two if you have more people.

As a college student, it is the perfect dish. It comes together in less than 10 minutes and contains vegetables and protein all in one — a complete, nourishing meal. Served with rice and a side of kimchi, it’s my go-to lunch.

In true Asian mom fashion, when my mom makes green eggs, she eyeballs all the ingredients, but you can find all the general measurements listed below.

Note: If you’ve never tried Chinese chives before, they are similar to a very mild green onion. This recipe makes it well worth it to get a bunch of Chinese chives from your local Asian grocery store. I get mine at Way 1 on North Campus and one bunch lasts for more than a few green eggs. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family does.

Ingredients (Serves 2 people):

About 3-4 cups chopped Chinese chives (also known as garlic chives or Nira)

2 eggs

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ tsp + a pinch salt

¼ tsp granulated sugar

½ tsp seafood soy sauce or light soy sauce (can substitute regular soy sauce, see note)

¼ tsp chicken bouillon powder (optional)

Instructions:

1. Wash Nira and chop into small, 1/4 inch pieces.

Courtesy of Allison Wei.

2. Heat a pan with oil and add chopped Nira to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Take off of heat after 2 minutes to prevent overcooking. Season with a pinch of salt.

Courtesy of Allison Wei.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the rest of the ingredients. Add your cooked Nira to the bowl.

4. In the same pan, add additional oil, then the egg mixture. Cover with lid and cook for 1-2 minutes, then flip.

Courtesy of Allison Wei.

5. Serve with white rice and a side of kimchi.

Note: Seafood soy sauce and light soy sauce are already pre-seasoned and will have a sweeter, more complex taste than regular soy sauce. I always prefer cooking with seafood or light soy sauce for that extra flavor.

Daily Arts Writer Allison Wei can be reached at alliwei@umich.edu