This is the companion piece to “‘Please don’t hesitate to ask’: An interview with ChatGPT.”

Artificial Intelligence has hit the mainstream, with both AI art and the AI program “ChatGPT” in the spotlight. ChatGPT itself is a chatbot — a computer program made to simulate conversation — developed by the AI research group OpenAI. The chatbot uses a family of language models. Like AI art generators that use patterns that appear in images to mimic a certain style, ChatGPT draws from a collection of texts, using probability to find the next word in the sequence until it has constructed a response to whatever prompt it has received. It also relies on Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), in which the language model produces results that users rate on how “human” they sound as well as whether the content is vulgar in any way. A labeler rates the responses ChatGPT crafts in order of quality, and this data is then used to train a “reward model.” ChatGPT is not rewarded with a gift like a human would be; rather, it provides a score that measures ChatGPT’s performance and adjusts the internal workings of ChatGPT to craft a higher-quality response in the future. OpenAI provides a comprehensive explanation of the process here.

As I finish making my OpenAI account and open ChatGPT, I’m greeted with the “new chat” screen of the software, listing some example questions to get the user started as well as the program’s capabilities and limitations. ChatGPT cannot give answers on topics occurring after 2021, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine or the recent Iranian protests. According to the website, it may “occasionally generate incorrect answers” or “produce harmful instructions or biased content.” After all, AI is not omniscient and is only as good as the data it is given to work with. Said data may have certain biases, which cannot be avoided initially; however, it is a problem to acknowledge and work toward solving, considering AI’s potential roles in our society. ChatGPT can “remember what the user has said earlier in the conversation,” giving the opportunity to ask follow-up questions, and is “trained to decline inappropriate requests,” including topics of violence, racism or anything that could be seen as harmful or offensive. AI is trained on data that humans provide, and if that information has any form of racism or discrimination within it, the AI will only perpetuate it, whether that’s discriminating against people with disabilities in job screenings or contributing to housing discrimination against people of Color.

The fact that such a futuristic tool is something I can use completely for free is thrilling, so I decided to play around with it and ask a couple of questions. I started with something simple: “Write me a standup comedy joke.”

“Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two-tired!” Not what I had in mind, but yeah, I guess that works.

I asked it to tell me an insult. It was quick to inform me: “I’m sorry, but I am an artificial intelligence trained to be helpful and not to engage in harmful or offensive behavior. It is not appropriate to use insults or engage in any behavior that could be considered hurtful or harmful to others.” Bit of a buzzkill. At least a “your mom” joke of some sort would have been nice.

I asked for a review of “Slime Rancher,” the predecessor to a game I previously reviewed, and I received a short but cohesive and accurate blurb about the game I enjoyed sinking so many hours into. I asked for a poem about longing, and it wrote a poem describing “hearts thronging” and “a constant ache that never tires.” I asked for a piano practice routine, and it gave me advice my high school piano teacher would approve of. I asked for instructions on how to throw a punch and it turned me down. Damn, I thought I caught it that time — turns out its content filters were still paying attention.

I asked what its favorite song was, and it responded that, as an AI, it had no preferences or feelings. This was a shock, like a splash of cold water, and reminded me that I wasn’t talking to a human, despite the ease with which ChatGPT communicated. The words I was reading were sequences decided by probability, not an anxious mind overthinking the sentences they accidentally blurted out.

On the point of ease of communication, I asked ChatGPT how many languages it understands. Its response was less than straightforward: “The specific languages that I am able to understand and generate text in depend on the training data that was used to create me … my ability to understand and generate text is based on the patterns and structures in the data that was used to train me, and is not the same as the ability of a human speaker of that language.” ChatGPT is interpreting data, so rather than a list of languages it is fluent in, it is as familiar with a language as it is present in the dataset it is trained on.

ChatGPT itself acknowledges that it has a bias toward English in its data: “I was trained using a dataset of a large number of texts in English, so I am able to process and generate text in English to a high degree of fluency. However, I may also be able to understand and generate text in other languages to a lesser extent, depending on the similarity of those languages to English and the amount of training data available for those languages.” Additionally, ChatGPT’s messages have a rating system. You can give each message a thumbs up or thumbs down and provide feedback on whether or not a message is harmful, misinformed or unhelpful. This means that ChatGPT can receive feedback from everyone who uses it, both a great opportunity to reduce the biases ChatGPT has to one language, but also an avenue for ChatGPT to receive harmful feedback. If users were able to positively reinforce inappropriate responses, that could lead to vulgar, racist or inaccurate future responses; though that is unlikely due to ChatGPT’s strict filters.

As I wrote about the fascinating “mind” that is ChatGPT, I wondered how I could do it justice. Chatbots have existed in the past, but there have always been breaks in the façade, little indications and surreal moments of confusion that remind you of something: You are talking to nothing but ones and zeroes. Virtual assistants like Siri or Alexa will misunderstand requests or attempt to banter. One online chatbot I’d encountered in the past, cleverbot, would speak with the cadence of a human but then tell me it already knew my name was Evelynn (it’s not) and that I’m a unicorn, which is news to me. When designing chatbots, there is often a choice: narrow the breadth of responses or risk those moments in the uncanny valley. ChatGPT felt different; it felt more … alive. More like what you imagine when we talk about the AI of the future. Like the beginnings of a society seen in “Blade Runner,” “Detroit: Become Human” or “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Then I was struck with inspiration. ChatGPT spoke almost like it was human (despite the brief intentional reminders that it wasn’t) and it was capable of remembering past questions and responding to follow-up questions. I could hold an interview with this AI.

