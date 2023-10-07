This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

As running has encompassed more of my life, my natural inclination has been to get faster. The draw to lower my average minute-per-mile pace is constant; when I see that number go down, it produces an unbeatable rush of serotonin. Speed is a tangible, long-term goal that motivates me to maintain my weekly running habit. It is also an Achilles race with an unreachable finish line — no matter how fast you go, there’s always more time to cut, another slightly farther finish line to cross.

In Pixar’s “Cars,” Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson, “Haunted Mansion”) spends most of two hours trying to go faster. For the few readers who haven’t seen “Cars,” Lightning McQueen is an up-and-coming rookie race car. Early in the film, he ties the Piston Cup by refusing to take a pit stop and blowing out his back tires. A tie-breaking race is set a week later, but a series of mishaps end with Lightning McQueen stuck in the small town of Radiator Springs, run by Doc Hudson (Paul Newman, “Cool Hand Luke”), a former Piston Cup winner bitter about being forced to leave the sport behind after a disastrous high-speed crash. Lightning McQueen eventually breaks down Doc’s grumpy outer layer through his insistence, learning from the older race car.

Lightning McQueen is obsessed with speed — “I am speed” is his iconic motto. He shirks almost all of his responsibilities at first in order to work on getting faster, only helping Radiator Springs after he realizes the small town’s beauty. But when the final race arrives, Lightning McQueen ultimately sacrifices the win in order to help Strip “the King” Weathers (Richard Petty, “Cars 3”), former Piston Cup winner and his fellow competitor, after he crashes and gets injured — his respect and admiration for the other racer overriding his need to win.

The movie is almost as preoccupied with speed as its main character. Every racing shot is flashy and quick — the glamour of speed fills the entire screen. But, its climax involves slowing down. Lightning McQueen might not win the race, but he does help his friend and lives up to the expectations of the Radiator Springs townspeople. He doesn’t win a gold medal, but he wins the ultimate Pixar prize: friendship.

As cheesy as that sounds, I’m sure many of you have seen and fallen in love with “Cars” just the way I have. Recently, I have thought about it while running, the “I am speed” mantra occasionally popping into my head and causing me to laugh mid-stride. I did not grow up as an active distance runner; the most I ever ran consistently was the 400-meter dash in middle school. While growing up, I often ran for shorter bursts and sprints in various sports, from tennis to soccer. But then, in college, I decided to get in better shape, and for the past two years, I signed up to run with the Arts section in the Ann Arbor Marathon and have been running for longer lengths. When I started distance running, I made the mistake of any other short-distance runner: I would start off at an untenable pace and quickly burn out, cutting what was meant to be a multiple-mile run to just one or two miles.

“Cars” isn’t the only racing film that features a main character slowing down. “Ford v Ferrari” is a biographical sports film starring Christian Bale (“Vice”) and Matt Damon (“Oppenheimer”) as Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby, two racers hired by Ford to design, build and race a car to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an endurance race dominated by the Ferrari racing team. Miles is a hot-headed driver and engineer whose confrontational personality has often left him on the outskirts of racing, while Shelby is the charismatic owner of the race car company Shelby American. They have to build a car that’s not only fast but won’t break down while maintaining a tremendous speed over extended periods of time, all while battling the bureaucracy of Ford Motor Co. This comes to a head when — in the final stretch of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, during which Ken’s victory is assured — Ford tells Ken to slow down for a photo of all three Ford cars finishing together. After setting the fastest lap recorded, Ken slows down and loses the race to an unseen Ford driver who won by technicality.

There isn’t much solace for Ken in his loss. There’s nothing for him to do but be content with his past accomplishments. He knows he could have won if he had wanted to; he doesn’t need a medal to prove his capabilities. Ken might have slowed down and lost the speed and the glory so many racers fight for, but he doesn’t lose his pride.

As I’ve moved past my stints of quick burnout, my only running goal has been to go faster and run farther. If I up my pace, it means I can go farther in the limited time I set aside to run; if I run farther, it means more conditioning for increasing my speed in future runs. Slowing down isn’t something I often like to do. It’s left for annoying moments stuck at a red light or short breaks to catch my breath after running up a hill. Like the characters in these movies, I didn’t want to slow down.

In his video “TALLADEGA: Nascar’s Most Feared Track,” the YouTuber EmpLemon lays out the history of Nascar’s iconic Talladega Superspeedway, notorious for its supposed curse: The track has a history of unusual, scary and lethal accidents, from a series of unsolved race car sabotages before the 1974 Talladega 500 to the time Bobby Allison’s 1,000-pound race car launched from the ground into the small, metal catch-fence that protected the audience from probable death. This second event was a wake-up call: Cars had gotten too fast to stay on the ground; their ever-increasing speed was turning them into flying death machines. In his video, EmpLemon is obsessed with this danger. He marvels at how the constant possibility of death requires the racers to never lose focus; any small mistake could be fatal. To EmpLemon, Talladega is a track that constantly pushes its racers to go faster, all to their detriment.

After Bobby Allison’s accident, the restrictor plate — an engine component that limits the speed of race cars — was introduced to Talladega. It forces cars to slow down and maintain their earthly bounds in the name of safety. To EmpLemon, the track was never the same afterward. The restrictor plate dominated the track for decades and wasn’t removed until 2019 with the advent of new speed-reducing technology. EmpLemon questions whether the advent of the restrictor plate was truly the defining factor in increased safety at the track — other protective features added to the cars may have had a greater impact — but he admires the noble goals behind it. After all, going fast means little if you don’t live to tell the tale.

When I decided to run with the Arts relay a second year, I initially set my goal to cut as close to two minutes off my average minute-per-mile pace as possible. I had spent most of the summer long-distance hiking and running casually, never really tracking my pace or distance. But in the past month, I’ve obsessed over my speed. I’ve religiously tracked my improvement, making sure it’s increasing at a good enough pace. But while I focused on speed, I ignored distance — something that seems laughable in retrospect. As the day of the marathon came closer, I realized I had been focusing on the wrong thing.

Biography, documentary and fiction tell me to slow down for friendship, pride or safety. Setting a personal best and going faster than I’ve gone before might feel gratifying at the moment, but rushing toward those accomplishments isn’t always for the best. Slowing down isn’t about having a worse pace; it’s about knowing when you’ve reached your limits. Part of me will always want to go faster, and that won’t disappear overnight because of a couple of films. But if I put the brakes on, if I turn on cruise control to maintain a steady pace and don’t burn out, maybe I can go even faster in the future.

