Drawing of a girl running down a path while red, blue, and pink fictional creatures float or run by on either side.
Design by Katelyn Sliwinski.

This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

I have been excited for the Ann Arbor Marathon since I signed up to join a relay team for the Arts section of The Michigan Daily. I have been a runner since middle school — running was something I initially hated but grew to secretly adore. Since graduating high school, I have kept running, but the marathon is my excuse to truly get back into it. Rather than randomly deciding to run a few times a week as I previously did, I now have a goal to work toward, which is something I didn’t expect to miss as much as I did. This training comes with the obvious joys of running with my lovely Daily Arts co-writers, as well as improving my own endurance and speed, but I have been thrilled to get into running again for another, particularly strange reason: fostering my imagination.

“Fostering my imagination” may sound like a vague inspirational phrase, but the concept I’m describing is a lot more childlike and delusional than you probably think. Let me try and explain: Do you remember being a little kid on a road trip? If you were at all like me, you gazed out the car window at the fast-moving landscape in front of you and created some sort of imaginary figure that ran or flew alongside the car, dodging traffic and performing parkour feats. Perhaps this was a character of your own creation, or maybe you liked to picture animated legends like Goku or Naruto. Regardless of your choice of scenario, I certainly was not alone in this phenomenon.

When I run, I imagine myself as a hamster on a wheel; as I begin to run, beautiful animated sequences appear on the screen in my mind. These move in time with the song I’m listening to, often serving as a sort of animated music video (think Gorillaz). The faster and longer I run, the more vivid and permanent these images become — over time, I even expand them into a story. I no longer feel like a person, but an amalgam of moving thought. I almost feel as though I’m floating. Once I’m really in the groove of a run, I can picture a perfect, smooth animation and repeat it over and over again. As I run, I replay the sequence in my mind and test new ideas, switching out scenes that don’t work with new ones. 

When I stop running, I become tethered to the earth again. I worry about tripping or bumping into someone and fear that I’m blasting my music too loudly through my headphones. The sequences fade to the back of my mind, and I am once again a real person. If my session yielded any interesting images, I quickly jot down a note in my phone as a reminder of what to draw in my sketchbook later. 

I think that’s how this whole thing started. I’m a hobbyist illustrator and I have been since elementary school. Back then, when I had infinite free time, I spent hours on my Nintendo DS animating characters to my favorite songs. I never escaped that fascination with animation and its tie-ins to music, and I realized in middle school that running allowed me a new avenue to get these silly ideas out of my head. I started to think of sequences as a means to “plan” animations I wanted to make. But animation is a lot of hard work, and I eventually resigned myself to drawing concepts and stills from these scenes instead. Sometimes, I don’t even draw them. I just enjoy the party in my head, the synthesis of music and color. I feel at peace — therapized, even.

This all may sound a bit absurd, but it’s crucial to both my mental health and my creative process. I don’t know where I’d be as an artist without running. The time that I set aside to exercise both my body and my creative mind is sacred — on the University of Michigan’s bustling campus, I feel as though I am completely isolated from the world around me — and it is blissful. I am free to let my creativity run wild, to give myself inspiration and art ideas. Training for a marathon is difficult, but it frees us in our own ways, which is infinitely creatively inspiring to me. I can’t wait!

Daily Arts Writer Katelyn Sliwinski can be reached at ksliwi@umich.edu.