This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

I have been excited for the Ann Arbor Marathon since I signed up to join a relay team for the Arts section of The Michigan Daily. I have been a runner since middle school — running was something I initially hated but grew to secretly adore. Since graduating high school, I have kept running, but the marathon is my excuse to truly get back into it. Rather than randomly deciding to run a few times a week as I previously did, I now have a goal to work toward, which is something I didn’t expect to miss as much as I did. This training comes with the obvious joys of running with my lovely Daily Arts co-writers, as well as improving my own endurance and speed, but I have been thrilled to get into running again for another, particularly strange reason: fostering my imagination.

“Fostering my imagination” may sound like a vague inspirational phrase, but the concept I’m describing is a lot more childlike and delusional than you probably think. Let me try and explain: Do you remember being a little kid on a road trip? If you were at all like me, you gazed out the car window at the fast-moving landscape in front of you and created some sort of imaginary figure that ran or flew alongside the car, dodging traffic and performing parkour feats. Perhaps this was a character of your own creation, or maybe you liked to picture animated legends like Goku or Naruto. Regardless of your choice of scenario, I certainly was not alone in this phenomenon.

When I run, I imagine myself as a hamster on a wheel; as I begin to run, beautiful animated sequences appear on the screen in my mind. These move in time with the song I’m listening to, often serving as a sort of animated music video (think Gorillaz). The faster and longer I run, the more vivid and permanent these images become — over time, I even expand them into a story. I no longer feel like a person, but an amalgam of moving thought. I almost feel as though I’m floating. Once I’m really in the groove of a run, I can picture a perfect, smooth animation and repeat it over and over again. As I run, I replay the sequence in my mind and test new ideas, switching out scenes that don’t work with new ones.

When I stop running, I become tethered to the earth again. I worry about tripping or bumping into someone and fear that I’m blasting my music too loudly through my headphones. The sequences fade to the back of my mind, and I am once again a real person. If my session yielded any interesting images, I quickly jot down a note in my phone as a reminder of what to draw in my sketchbook later.

I think that’s how this whole thing started. I’m a hobbyist illustrator and I have been since elementary school. Back then, when I had infinite free time, I spent hours on my Nintendo DS animating characters to my favorite songs. I never escaped that fascination with animation and its tie-ins to music, and I realized in middle school that running allowed me a new avenue to get these silly ideas out of my head. I started to think of sequences as a means to “plan” animations I wanted to make. But animation is a lot of hard work, and I eventually resigned myself to drawing concepts and stills from these scenes instead. Sometimes, I don’t even draw them. I just enjoy the party in my head, the synthesis of music and color. I feel at peace — therapized, even.

This all may sound a bit absurd, but it’s crucial to both my mental health and my creative process. I don’t know where I’d be as an artist without running. The time that I set aside to exercise both my body and my creative mind is sacred — on the University of Michigan’s bustling campus, I feel as though I am completely isolated from the world around me — and it is blissful. I am free to let my creativity run wild, to give myself inspiration and art ideas. Training for a marathon is difficult, but it frees us in our own ways, which is infinitely creatively inspiring to me. I can’t wait!

