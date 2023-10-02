All fantasy stories start in more or less the same way: Take some random character, establish their everyday life, do a bit of world-building — and then, around chapter two or three, some cataclysmic, life-altering event comes to smack the protagonist in the face and change their whole existence. (This is the “Yer a wizard, Harry” moment. Also, the moment Gandalf invites Bilbo on the quest and when Gregor falls down the air vent in his laundry room to the Underland.) After that, our main character usually ends up in some plot to save the world.

In the fantasy genre, the stakes are usually ridiculously high. If our protagonist (let’s call him Joe) doesn’t perform the task laid out for him, we’re all gonna die! Or maybe we’ll devolve into violent war and endless suffering. It all comes down to poor old Joe, who usually didn’t ask for any of this, but is somehow … special. “The Chosen One.” You get the idea.

Most of us don’t have a role in the world that is nearly as pivotal, and the drama of our lives doesn’t remotely approach the likes of world domination or mass destruction. But they say life imitates art, and the ways in which fantasy departs from our lived experience are actually quite telling of what we are looking for (and maybe missing) in our real lives.

There are many ways that fantasy differs from normal life, but let’s hone in on one particular divergence: the idea of purpose. Every fantasy protagonist has a clear, specific goal they are meant to achieve. Which of us can say the same?

If you were to walk around the Diag and ask people what they think the purpose of life is (and yes, I have tried this), I guarantee you’d get a whole lot of “I don’t know”s and “just be happy”s. But oddly enough, these “purposes” are hard to come by in the fantasy world. There’s always something pressing that must be done, and the closest a character can get to “just be happy” is by being a coward who chooses their own personal comfort and security over the fate of the universe (Metroman in “Megamind,” anyone?).

Of course, I’m sure some of you reading this might protest the idea that our lack of purpose is, in any way, a real deficiency. I’ve heard the argument that big ideas like purpose and meaning are just the hopeful imaginings of people who can’t face the “reality” of nihilism. But in reality, most nihilists are like the “you make your own purpose” people because living a truly meaningless life is hard. The fact that it’s so difficult to genuinely adhere to true pessimism seems like a concession to the claim that, in order to live thriving lives, human beings require purpose.

Which, of course, begs the question — why? Why can’t we be like all the other animals who are satisfied with mere existence and procreation? We have circled back to the former of our typical person-on-the-Diag answers: “I don’t know.”

Okay, so here’s our dilemma: We need some form of purpose in our lives, and we don’t know what the actual, original reason for our existence is. Most people choose to make their own purpose, which is a pretty good coping mechanism to fill the gaps in our knowledge. If you come up with your own quest, you’ll have a reason to get up in the morning, which is a good and important thing (seriously).

But creating your own purpose is, at the end of the day, just a placeholder — and I don’t think we should give up on the idea of a “real purpose” so quickly.

Most of us, especially here at the University of Michigan, are on this specific “placeholder purpose” route: Do well in school, get into a good college, get a good degree, find a good job, get married and start a family if we so please, then work and work and work until we retire and, eventually, die.

But the fantasy genre shows that, for many of us, that’s just not enough. We want more for our lives. We want our lives to matter in a deep, meaningful way.

And I don’t think this gut feeling is something we should brush off and ignore — we owe it to ourselves to find out what our real purpose is and to start investigating it now. Scary or intimidating as it might be, this search will dictate the tenor and trajectory of our entire lives.

Now that’s a real quest.

Daily Arts Writer Pauline Kim can be reached at kpauline@umich.edu.