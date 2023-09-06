This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

On Oct. 1, I will run eight miles in the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon relay, and during all eight, I will listen to smooth jazz. Yes, the genre of easy listening featured in study aid videos like “Bookstore Cafe Ambience with Smooth Jazz Instrumental Music to Focus, Working,” the soundtrack of many a poorly made noir film, the commercially-oriented muzak played in stores that sell expensive wallets.

When I discussed my idea for this year’s marathon goal with fellow Daily Arts runner Erin Evans, we shared a hearty laugh. Yes, I thought, I’ll run to smooth jazz. It’ll be funny, because usually people run to pump-up music, and smooth jazz is markedly the opposite. As much as I love and appreciate Erin, I wish she had verbally smacked me across the jaw and told me what I needed to hear: “That’s stupid, it’s only a little bit funny, stop committing to things ‘for the bit.’ ”

The reality of running eight miles — a distance I have yet to conquer — is plenty daunting without this additional constraint. The longevity of my runs has everything to do with what’s in my ears: The right song gives me the juice to crank out another mile, an hourlong podcast episode is motivation to keep moving until the hosts give their concluding remarks. I can’t run without the right distraction from my self-inflicted suffering.

I couldn’t come up with a more entertaining goal to set for myself, so I tried to let this challenge teach me about my relationship with running.

For me, running to smooth jazz is an act of relinquishing control. This is terrifying. Any deviation from my comfort zone — a route I’m not familiar with, running at night instead of the crack of dawn — sends me into a panic. The only variable I can tolerate during my runs is the difficulty: If everything else is exactly as I want it, I have more room to push myself farther, faster. Changing my music was, for a long time, out of the question; if I could not choose what I was listening to, I thought I might as well not listen to anything. Until recently, it didn’t occur to me that one could run without music — it certainly didn’t seem like a normal thing to do. I discovered that my father, who has completed several marathons, never listens to music on runs. That certainly couldn’t be me. What will get me through the eight-mile slog? Not the smooth jazz playing in my ears. Feet hitting pavement? The sound of my own panting?

I interpret my fear as the mark of a beast to conquer, a mountain to scale — if I want to graduate from beginner to amateur runner, I must force myself out of my sonic comfort zone. That became my goal: to experience running for what it is, to not overwhelm my senses with ’90s Eurodance until I can’t feel my legs, only the music. I’ll never be a runner if I don’t recognize the act as running instead of moving my legs to the beat or listening to a podcast while I happen to exercise at the same time.

I raked through Spotify and YouTube and the minds of fellow Daily Arts writers. I found an article written for my situation: “10 Smooth Jazz Records That Won’t Make You Hate Yourself.” Muzak in tow, I embarked on my first elevator music–fueled run. Less than four minutes passed before I was pissed off — at the music, but mostly at myself for committing to something so banal. I squeezed a frustrating three miles out of my legs before returning home to marinate in the shame of an agonizing run. I thought about the team of fellow runners I would inevitably let down. I fantasized about spraining my ankle and wondered if there would be alternates to take my place. I came up with a plan to fake my smooth jazz running experience and listen to my preferred music without telling anyone. Then I told myself to stop being a baby.

On my next run, I tried a different approach. I ran to no music at all. I thought maybe the smooth jazz would come as a relief after the silent alternative. During the run, I daydreamed as if I were sitting in a lecture hall: I thought about my grocery list, the upcoming semester and drafting lines for this piece. I nodded and said “good morning” to passersby instead of staring blankly ahead. It was nice. It wasn’t supposed to be nice.

From there, I cooked up my final working plan: I would Stockholm Syndrome myself into tolerating smooth jazz. Cooking breakfast? Smooth jazz in the morning. Going on a walk? That’s a smooth jazz walk. Taking a shower? Smooth jazz in the bathroom. After a few days, the lite-funk rhythms melted into the background. I could hardly hear the music anymore. Sure, if I stopped to listen I felt a strong urge to detach my ears from my head, but even that was fleeting.

My runs, now fueled by smooth jazz, are uncomfortable. I hate every second of them. But I’m starting to hate every second marginally less than the previous second. It’s almost like learning how to run all over again, because that’s what running is all about: training yourself to put up with torture for longer durations and with increasing intensity. However, when this is all over, I’m getting into a fistfight with every trombone I come across for the rest of my life.

Managing Arts Editor Laine Brotherton can be reached at laineb@umich.edu.