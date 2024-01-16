My dad, who did the drawings for this piece, is an industrial designer. Clients have told him they want chairs with particular qualities, and he has opened the most confusing software program I have ever seen and designed them. He is more critical and appreciative of chairs than the average person. When I see a chair I think will meet his standards, I ask him hopefully, “What do you think of that chair?,” and he says, “I don’t like the armrests. They’re too thin to actually rest your arms on. It’s like they’re decorative.” I regretfully admit that he’s right and that the designer ruined a perfectly good chair with those armrests.

When choosing between Ann Arbor coffee shops, I hardly consider whether the coffee is (to my unrefined taste) good or if there’s a window I can stare out of while I write for nine hours straight and hope none of the employees notice that all I’ve bought is the tea most likely to prevent the cold weather from making me ill. I choose where to go based on the chairs.

A lot of introspection can be done based on one’s chair preferences and aversions. I want to ask the what, why, and how of these chairs: What chairs are up for debate, and what sort of work are they most conducive to? Why were they made like they were, and why did the coffee shop owners choose them? And how do they make me, personally, feel?

Chairs — what?

The seating I have encountered falls into three categories.

STOOLS are a lost cause for work. Have you ever been to Lab Cafe on Liberty Street? If your computer is perpetually on the verge of death, you have to kick yourself off of your Nice Chair or Bench and relocate to a Stool by the Window to get close to a power outlet, which is hardly worth it. There’s space all around me; I’m like water trying to hold itself together without a container. I can’t focus on anything besides my imminent spillage. It’s easier to get up and go to the bathroom or buy a mini cayenne chocolate bar than it is to figure out how to write whatever piece I’m working on, and I end up migrating back to my house after 40 minutes and lying on my living room floor.

CHAIR-CHAIRS (the ones you could call chairs without fear of facing blank stares and “that’s a sofa” comments) come in many forms. The chairs in Comet Coffee look like painted sheets of cardboard slated together. They always look a bit askew, like the wind blew in and their waffly interiors couldn’t keep them from skittering away from the door.

The tall chairs in Drip House Coffee Co. with seats made of little ropes rather than a hard material are a necessary counterpart to the blue-painted metal alternatives that seem intent on sliding me onto the floor.

The tall chairs at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea are fine, but only if you want to gossip: They encourage you to dangle your legs and lean away from the metal backs and toward your friends.

The chair-stool hybrids at Misfit Society Coffee Club make me want to cry. They are cushy, but the backs are only about 6 inches tall. Maybe they are meant to encourage good posture; maybe they are supposed to get people in and out as quickly as they can down a peanut butter and jelly latte — I have heard such mixed reviews and think a wide-spread survey might be necessary to determine if it’s worth the risk. Or maybe we’re using these chairs wrong. If we stretched our backs over them they might subvert all expectations as instigators of spinal telescoping.

COUCHES are, of course, the best. I abandoned my weekly writing at Lab Cafe because it has no couch. I can force myself into most types of mindless work in almost any chair, but when I have to revise a difficult piece I know I have mangled but don’t yet know how to fix, I need a couch.

I have done a lot of literary unmangling in the corner of the couch in Shinola Cafe (pictured in the cover photo). No couch is as squishy — I sink what feels like a foot into its cushions. Unlike stools or smooth-topped chairs, the couch won’t easily let me out. I have sat in that couch for hours. The fan directly above my head that put me just on the edge of freezing and the latte I drank in all of ten minutes worked together as a beautiful paralysis drug.

I have also sat for hours in the green, two-person couch in Hyperion. I lurk near the corner until someone vacates it, and then I claim it for the rest of the day. I’m only there once per week, and I always buy coffee (or the tea that burns my throat but makes me feel immunally invincible so I don’t feel bad for doing this). The couch is always harder than expected, but it tilts backward enough to keep me from standing up. The espresso is strong enough to make getting up hazardous, too: If I want to take a break from writing to go to the bathroom, I have to consider the possibility that I will fall over onto the coffee table as soon as I arise. It has nearly happened more than once. Such is extreme caffeine sensitivity.

My favorite couch, the green couch in the back of Teahaus, is a forbidden love. I spend 14 hours per day on my laptop, and Teahaus wants nothing to do with my electronic devices; the laptop ban and nonexistent WiFi make it a place so calming it feels more like home than my apartment, but not a place where I can work. I had the luxury of doing classwork on the couch only once. I was drawing single frames for an animation and thought “that doesn’t require WiFi.” What makes this couch ideal for drawing is the cylindrical cushion at one end that I took off, sat on my lap and propped my iPad up against (the WiFi was off!) like a lap desk. I was there for six hours and got one scene of the animation done.

Chairs — why?

I wanted to know the histories of the chairs I wrote about. I have seen my dad design and nitpick enough chairs to know that behind every chair lies a designer with an intention, be that comfort, aesthetic appeal or pain. But when I approach a chair, I interact with it by sitting down. This is not ideal. One of my dad’s designer friends (you know what I mean; he wasn’t buying friends from Louis Vuitton) approaches chairs in public spaces by picking them up and turning them over to see the designer’s name, which is written on the bottom if it’s a designer making anything beyond metal folding chairs. I did consider this, but the tiny weights I lift once per week have not prepared me to overturn a sofa.

I considered the coward’s option: intentionally drop something while pretending it’s an accident and crawl under the chair to “retrieve” it while reading the label on the bottom. But I don’t carry pens and pencils (what did I say about spending 14 hours per day on my laptop?). And what if someone watched me look around the room, toss my phone onto the ground, scoot it under my chair with my foot, then sit under the chair not looking at my phone but reading its underside until it looked like I might just find the floor more comfortable?

I decided to choose the respectable coward’s option and do neither of the above. I didn’t want to bother the coffee shop employees with questions they probably couldn’t answer about where they got their chairs and why the hell they chose the ones with only half a back. I would like to track down the owners of these places and ask about their decorative choices, but that will have to wait.

So I don’t know why particular chairs were chosen. Coffee shops are built as much on vibes as they are on coffee quality, so I can assume most of the chairs are there because whoever was decorating Shinola saw a sofa and thought, “Yes, a couch will offset the dungeon feel of our space” and the owner of Comet thought, “We need something simple but a little unusual, that’s what the self-described intellectuals want — cardboard box–esque chairs have always accomplished that.”

Chairs — how?

When I sit in the couch at Shinola, I shrink as far into the corner as I can. When I go with anyone else into a restaurant, library or other public space where we have to sit, I suggest somewhere next to a wall, preferably in a corner. I feel deeply uncomfortable sitting in the middle of a room. It’s the open space equivalent of sitting on a stool — nothing contains me. This got me thinking about how different chairs make me feel. If I’m choosing my coffee shops based on which chairs allow me to do work and which consistently prevent it, this can’t be an insignificant question (I swear).

Google Docs has its own insights; it thinks I’m thinking about chairs all wrong and keeps telling me that I can’t sit “in” a couch. It wants me to say “on.” I would argue that if I have sunk into a couch, I am then sitting in it. I complained about this to my girlfriend, expecting support. She agreed with Docs.

Her: You sit on a couch.

Me: No.

Me: I sit in a couch.

Me: I sink into it.

Her: You are not encased by the couch.

Me: I am in couch like I am in bed.

Me: I do not lie on bed, I lie in bed.

Me: Similarly, I think it is a fair choice to say I sit in the couch.

Me: I will consider your professional opinion and the possibility that I am wrong.

Her: Being in bed usually implies a blanket.

Her: It implies something above you.

Me: Okay.

Me: However.

Me: You do sit in a chair.

Her: That’s a fair hole in my theory.

Me: I don’t think something has to be over you but significantly around you.

Me: You sit on a stool.

Me: Because nothing is around you.

That’s why stools are the worst. You can make no case for sitting “in” them because they never surround you, and when I am trying to accomplish anything or generally feel at peace, I need to be surrounded on at least three sides. Maybe it’s some ancient survival instinct — if I am in a corner, I don’t have to worry about things happening behind me that I can’t see. Maybe it’s a less ancient journalistic instinct with the same reasoning.

But mostly, my chair preferences tell me what I already knew: I like feeling contained. Maybe some people like stools for their freedom. They can sit with their legs hanging every which way; I like to prop my feet on the chair across from me or fold them underneath me (not when I’m on a public couch with shoes on — I’m not a delinquent) so I can move as little as possible. I don’t like the possibility that in a moment of weakness, struck by a semi-intrusive, anti-productive thought, I could so easily get up and leave. I want it to be immensely difficult to follow those inclinations. It’s the same reason I have always slept under three blankets when I’m home alone, even last summer when I didn’t have an air conditioner. I don’t want to be trapped; I want to feel just paralyzed enough that only logical thoughts and decisions can influence my actions.

Sitting in a couch makes me feel rational. I care for the furniture designers and coffee shop decorators who care in turn about my sanity.



Senior Arts Editor Erin Evans can be reached at erinev@umich.edu.