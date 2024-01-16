Have you ever seen a television special on a historical figure put on by the History Channel? They’re often low-budget, but their earnestness and desire to tell a compelling story compensate for the lack of flash in their live-action scenes. Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” feels like the director took one of these productions, loosely reshot the narrative snippets using a Hollywood-level budget to make things look as epic as possible and cut the interspersed historian interviews that give the context for what we’re watching. For those awaiting a historical epic, “Napoleon” isn’t just disappointing — it’s heartbreaking. The film had everything it needed to achieve greatness, but it couldn’t manage to pull itself into a cohesive whole. Despite the renowned actors and the film’s visual splendor, “Napoleon” can’t find room in its bloated 158-minute runtime to fit in a compelling plot, character or theme.

Ambitiously attempting to be an era-cataloging epic, the film’s scope is vast, beginning at the tail end of the French Revolution and ending after the Napoleonic wars. With such broad subject material, the film must make a choice: Should it focus on France and its political upheaval, or chain itself to its protagonist, even when his life becomes somewhat disconnected from French politics? Ultimately, it attempts — and fails — to be both types of film. Napoleon (Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”) is always the central focus, but we don’t spend enough time with him at any individual stage of his life to get much insight into his thoughts and feelings. When he does something disconnected from governing France, like his failure to capture Russia, it’s skipped over using on-screen text that awkwardly provides exposition of what happened, why and even why we should care. To have such specific instructions required for audience buy-in is emblematic of the film’s failure to justify its own creation.

This doesn’t mean the movie is a complete disaster. While their sequencing is flawed, the visual allure of individual scenes is a saving grace. Every shot is beautiful. The set design makes every scene look purposefully elaborate, extenuating the heights of wealth and power Napoleon achieved during his rule, which contrasts wonderfully with his drab surroundings at the beginning and end of his life. The costuming is similarly exquisite, and the film isn’t afraid to allow its characters to look dirty and unkempt, even in their lavish attire. Big battles look wonderful: Their focus on natural lighting allows the fighting to look real to the period, despite their focus on spectacle over strict military historicity. The inaccuracy of these scenes — like the fact that soldiers probably didn’t fall through the ice at the Battle of Austerlitz — doesn’t concern Scott, and it makes them more interesting. Scott does not care that Napoleon never actually shot cannonballs into the Great Pyramids: He thinks it looks cool, so he puts it in the movie. He’s right; it does look cool, providing the film with its strongest assets.

When asked to respond to criticisms of the creative liberties he took in an interview with The New Yorker, he had one thing to say: “Get a life.” This raises a question: If we don’t care about what happened in Napoleon’s life, why make the plot so broad? The film is a failure at documentary, which is perfectly fine — it’s supposed to be a Hollywood blockbuster, not an educational venture — but it can’t let go of the idea that it has to capture every part of its subject’s life. As a result, the movie runs at a snail’s pace even at the height of its visual magnificence. Your dad will fall asleep before it’s over.

Our main source of tension is the push and pull of the relationship between the Emperor and his wife Josephine (Vanessa Kirby, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”), which is the focus of many of the film’s smaller scenes. In a better film, this conflict could have been just what the story needed — an intriguing power play to mirror the struggles of battle while allowing us insight into the internal conflicts of the man who would decide France’s future. It’s clear that this was the attempt; Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby embody their character’s specificities well. Phoenix speaks softly and without a steady cadence, radiating insecurity. His awkward, overcompensating movement embodies the complex that bears the dictator’s name, even while standing taller than the real-life dictator. Kirby provides a contrasting performance, projecting subtle confidence despite her inability to acquire real power relative to her husband. There are moments of tension between the two — in one particularly strong scene, Napoleon slaps Josephine during their public divorce. The emotions the two display feel spontaneous and unrehearsed as if their masks as leaders are slipping due to the stress of their inability to bear children and continue their royal line.

Tragically, it’s hard to care about any of this. The superficial dialogue leaves these characters empty, and even outstanding performances can’t make up for the audience having little to connect with. Besides what’s functionally happening — Napoleon wants a son! Josephine is cheating! Napoleon has unresolved mommy issues! — we learn nothing about our characters. The only thing made crystal clear is that Napoleon likes weird sex, an oddly ever-present element of the story. This could have been interesting — the Emperor of France can bring nations to their knees on the battlefield but is unable to satisfy his wife — but without a strong foundation of these characters, it becomes comical. The pacing exacerbates the problem: By the time we’ve made an inch of progress in the pair’s dynamics, Napoleon has gone off for another 20-minute battle sequence. When we get back to Josephine, both the audience and the characters have forgotten what happened during their last interaction, and we have to start over again. It’s maddening.

Unfortunately, “Napoleon” is a movie about nothing. All at once, it attempts to be a biography, a drama, a love story and a historical epic, yet it is unsuccessful at every turn. At least Vanessa Kirby looks gorgeous in a crown.



