My mom and I have a word for when we’re about to put ourselves through unexpected misery: Avar!

This misery is usually workout-related. There’s a blizzard outside on the morning we planned to snowshoe before sunrise? Avar! We put on hats and mittens and fight the biting cold with our faces.

While wading through waist-deep snowdrifts, blinded by gusts of snow, my fingers crystallizing, I asked my mom why we enjoyed doing things that were kind of miserable. Why did we say “avar” instead of staying inside? It made finishing the workout more enjoyable by comparison, I thought. Discomfort and pain let me know that I had truly accomplished something when it was over.

I knew from my time in gymnastics that pain was a part of working out. You worked through that pain. You ignored it. You didn’t let it stop you. Pain was not an enemy to avoid, but one to prove myself against.

In my roughly three years as a runner, I have experienced a new type of pain: pain that doesn’t go away. Both of my feet started hurting several months after I started distance running. I didn’t stop. In my mind, the protocol for pain was still to push through it, to run in spite of it, to prove it could not stop me.

I was impatient with my pain. I felt like I was being generous when I sporadically did cut back on running, and my feet didn’t respond to this generosity (awfully ungrateful of them). If they were going to hurt anyway, I might as well run as much as I wanted to, setting farther and faster goals, even if that made the pain worse.

Then the woman who helped me at the running shoe store told me my shoes were deceptively too small. Once I had bigger shoes, my feet stopped hurting. I admitted that this problem never would have fixed itself if I kept running in my old shoes, but when my foot started hurting again this April, I didn’t see a doctor. It would get better on its own — that was my foot’s problem to deal with, not mine — and I would run through the pain. If the pain was too much to ignore, even when I was sitting down, I would take an ibuprofen and try not to worry about it chewing up my stomach lining.

I didn’t stop running until the pain made it hard to walk. I spent a week despairing, then started a rigorous stretching, icing and bracing routine. My foot felt better almost immediately. Okay, so I hadn’t been taking adequate care of my feet. That was the solution.

I returned to running the day after I started all of my pain prevention tactics. I pushed off of my hurt foot on my first stride, and my ankle felt as if something inside it was ripping. I thought I might have to stop after the first block, but the pain lessened. I kept going on semi-painful runs. Once the pain shrank enough that I thought it would soon leave me completely, I increased my regular distance by a mile.

In this process of continual increase in work, the pain never disappeared, but it was manageable. I could keep working through it. Never mind the ominous thoughts I shooed away: What if I never go on a run without pain again? What if I never get to run all the longer routes I found in Ann Arbor before this happened?

I couldn’t be certain the pain would go away. So I had to instead prove to myself that even if it didn’t, I could continue increasing my distance until I was running as much as I otherwise would be. I ran six miles on June 23, and my foot hardly hurt. So I ran six miles again the next day. I’d been going four or five miles, two days on then one day off, with the occasional six or seven mile paired with an extra rest day or a short run. My foot hurt from the first steps of my June 24 run, but I wanted to be able to run six miles two days in a row, and the pain was mild at first. You could just go four miles, I thought. You probably should take it easy. You should take care of your foot. But the pull to prove I could do more was too strong.

During the last mile, the pain increased to something unbearable. I had 15 blocks left to run. I had never been in so much pain while running, but I knew I could make it that much farther, even when every step stabbed up my heel and ankle. I could hardly hear my music or see the people around me; I focused entirely on finishing the run, on how many blocks I had left. I told myself you can do this, as if it was more than a typical morning run. When I finished the run and hobbled inside, I told myself I had been stupid. I had known I should have only gone four miles that morning. Instead, I had reinjured my foot for the nth time.

I dug myself into worse and worse pain because I thought I should push the limits of what I could do. That seemed like the fastest way to recover physically while recovering my distance and pace. But when I pushed myself toward recovery, I ended up at self-destruction.

My running goal at the beginning of the summer was a 15-mile run, which would be my farthest to date. I abandoned that goal when I re-injured my foot, and I haven’t been farther than five miles since that six-mile run on June 24. In less than two months, I will probably have to run eight miles as part of my marathon relay team. My marathon goal last year was a mile time under 7:15. This year, my only goal is to run the marathon without pain.

This goal requires me to completely rewrite the way I think about pain in exercise. I’m used to the Old Rules: Running farther is better. Finishing a run is always better than quitting. The sooner you run farther, the better. I have to force myself to remember the New Rules: The correct distance to run is the distance I can run without pain. Even if it doesn’t hurt, increase distance slowly; you aren’t magically healed (you impatient idiot). If you run farther, and it hurts, that’s not a hard-earned success.

When I’m running this year, I’ll work through the mental pain and physical strain of going up the hill in Nichols Arboretum if I have to; I’ll push myself to go faster than I have been, even if my legs protest. But I never want to be in that screaming, lasting pain again.

Running is one of the most important parts of my life. After weeks of running only short distances, biking down the roads I only reached on long runs and missing those runs like long-lost friends, I worry that my endurance is already diminishing.

I remind myself that’s only a problem if my running career has an end date. I’m afraid of an end date. I’m on a relay team this year, but one day I want to be one of the people nervously lacing up her shoes to run the full 26.2 miles. It doesn’t matter when. My running only has an end date if I get anxious and push myself too hard and kill both my feet. Running while in pain would feel like strength until one of those miserable runs was the last run I ever took.

