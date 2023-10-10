This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers trained for and ran the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

Frederick Lorz is my personal marathon running hero. At the 1904 Olympic marathon in St. Louis, Lorz was the first to cross the finish line, completing the race at a blistering sub-three-hour clip. As the crowd cheered on the apparent American victor, Lorz took to the podium. However, as he was set to receive the gold medal on behalf of the U.S. from Alice Roosevelt — daughter of then-President Teddy — rumors began to swirl among the crowd that Lorz had accepted an automobile ride for several miles of the race and was therefore not the true champion.

Faced with such damning allegations, Lorz immediately folded. He admitted to cheating his way through the race, resulting in a suspension from competitive running. He claimed he only crossed the finish line “for a joke,” per a passing mention of Lorz’s hijinks in a New York Times article reporting his 1905 Boston Marathon victory, which he won legitimately. I guess his joke landed with the Amateur Athletic Union, who reinstated him shortly before that marathon. Good for him — it was a terrific joke. Lorz was one of the best runners of his time, but even with an Olympic gold medal on the line, he couldn’t escape the one timeless universal truth: Running is too hard, and it sucks.

While training for the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon, I had a Frederick Lorz Moment of my own; I came face-to-face with that great truth and caved to my deep desire to not be running. On a balmy September afternoon, I foolishly attempted to run a four-mile loop from Kerrytown to North Campus and back via Fuller Road and its adjacent trail. I got my first idea of how terrible this plan was when I breezed down the steep Ann Street hill and realized I would have to regain all of that lost elevation at some point. When I finally summited the massive hill by the Moore Building, I gazed up the even taller Baits Drive hill that stood in front of me, then lowered my gaze downslope to a Spin scooter: my safety-orange-colored escape vessel, my QR-code-adorned palanquin of shame.

As I scootered home in ignominy, I took some solace in how hard my motorized vehicle had to chug to ascend the steep, hilly terrain I had run over. But during that demoralizing climb, I looked over to the Moore Building, the building on campus to which I have the deepest personal connection. I’ve spent much of the past three years sequestered away in practice rooms there playing French horn, diligently working to master an instrument seemingly designed to produce wrong notes. Through all of the chipped notes, underwhelming auditions and feelings of self-doubt that have consequently arisen, I’ve never given up on the horn, nor do I plan to. And yet there I was, slowly inching my way up a hill on an electric scooter because I had given up on a far simpler goal 20 minutes after I set it.

Throughout my marathon training, I’ve grown to appreciate running because it presents me with challenges I don’t typically encounter in my daily life as a musician. When I practice the horn, I sometimes feel overwhelmed with choices, from which pieces of music I should be working on to how I should be working on them. I don’t have to put very much thought into running — I pick a route, and I put one foot in front of the other a few thousand times. There are only two choices: stop or keep going.

Even though running initially appealed to me as an escape from the solitude of the practice room, I’ve found that it also acts as an arena to confront that isolation. Playing music gets lonely: For every two-hour performance that brings people together, dozens more are spent preparing completely alone. I often lose sight of the bigger picture after hours of practice and forget about the sense of togetherness I’ll achieve in a live performance someday. Unlike with running, where the simple act of regularly doing it is enough to see tangible improvements in pace, there aren’t any shortcuts to musical growth. There will never be a Frederick Lorz of French horn — there’s no 11-mile car ride you can take that will make people think you have good musical ability. That interrelationship between hard work and improvement fuels me — it’s immensely gratifying to feel mentally hard work manifest itself as a performance I can be genuinely proud of. But sometimes, I feel trapped in my own mind by the exhausting repetition of practice.

I get this hopeless feeling when I run, too. As I watch the people running with me on the track or trail, I feel the urge to compare myself to them, as if it matters how my pace compares to theirs. Even though I’m challenging myself in the company of others as they do the same, my competitive nature erects a barrier that prevents me from feeling the sense of connection I wish I could feel. But when I run, I gain a new perspective to understand the inevitable solitude of human existence, and I learn to accept the feeling of being alone in my mind. While my body resists the physical demands of my brain, I remind myself that every human from Eliud Kipchoge to Frederick Lorz knows that feeling, and I feel less alone.

I like to imagine that for the past three years, the picturesque, arboreal scenery surrounding the School of Music, Theatre & Dance has nurtured my growth as a person. In a metaphysical, nonverbal way, I think of its native forest fauna — the deer, the squirrels, the beavers, the elusive herons and even the chronically irate gaggle of geese — as my friends. Those friends must have watched pitifully as that once-nourishing environment pushed me past my breaking point, seeing me sheepishly scooter home on that hot afternoon. If any of those forest animals are reading this: I’m sorry you had to see me at my lowest. I hope my relay team was able to make you proud at the marathon last Sunday. (And to that one goose: I’m sorry I walked too close to you that one time a couple years ago, and you loudly hissed at me).

