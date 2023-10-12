When you think about Quentin Tarantino (“Pulp Fiction”), you probably don’t think: Ah yes … my personal feminist icon among the likes of heroines such as Betty Friedan, Gloria Steinem, Simone de Beauvoir and The Queen, Beyoncé herself. You probably better remember Uma Thurman (“Pulp Fiction”), a coerced driving scene that led to a car crash and the subsequent massive cover-up (Trigger warning: link contains footage of the car crash) — an incident that Tarantino describes as “one of the the biggest regrets of my life” and Thurman describes as “most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.” Yeah — not a glowing review of Tarantino’s drive to empower women.

Yet, on the 20th anniversary of Tarantino’s landmark movie “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” I find myself rewatching the classic with a sense of — dare I say it? — glee. Thurman plays Beatrix Kiddo (A.K.A. The Bride), a ravishingly lethal assassin formerly part of the colorful “Death Viper Assassination Squad” of highly-trained killers. When Kiddo commits the unpardonable sin of marrying another man, her ex-lover and mentor Bill orders her killed at the hands of her once-partners. Kiddo spends four years in a coma, all while a male nurse (Michael Bowen, “Valley Girl”) nonconsensually prostitutes her to his leering clients. The second she awakens, she goes on a murder rampage: First the nurse, then her four ex-partners, their assistants and at long last Bill, her vengeful ex-lover.

Female revenge movies occupy a special place in the public imagination. There’s an enormous sense of catharsis in watching a woman wronged tear down her oppressors. In the real world, revenge, if obtained at all, requires a bureaucratic process: court dates, community service, forced apologies and paperwork. In movies like “Kill Bill,” “Gone Girl,” “Carrie,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “Promising Young Woman,” revenge is served hot. It is served through sword-fighting and telekinesis, suffocation and mutilation. Blood. Electricity. Fire. A literal knife through the heart. The bodies piled on the floor represent a woman’s anger. It’s so visceral, so real — and so entertaining.

“Kill Bill: Volume 1” does a five-star job of female revenge. Thurman is mesmerizing as both the Madonna and the whore. At her wedding rehearsal, five minutes before Bill shoots her in the face, she’s alluringly pregnant and dressed in white like an angel. Four years later, her first order of business is murdering yakuza leader O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu, “Charlie’s Angels) and all 88 members of her entourage. Kiddo chops off limbs, plucks out eyes and axes brains in half. When the carnage is over, she calmly flicks the blood from her sword. Every woman watching that scene gets a jolt to the heart. And the men in the audience? You better watch your back, baby, ‘cause you’re next.

Some critics have attacked “Kill Bill” for overly sexualizing Thurman and subjecting her to the male gaze. That criticism is indisputable but exactly the point. Kiddo is being punished by a homicidal man-baby with the tools at his disposal to teach his headstrong girlfriend a lesson. He sees her as a possession to jerk around at his leisure. In both “Kill Bill” volumes, Kiddo’s most commented-on trait isn’t her intelligence or her sword-fighting skills, but her beauty. We’re encouraged to see her the way the men in the film see her: as a disobedient woman being put in her place. Tarantino is another iteration of the smirking chauvinist — another man who stares at her tits without noticing the sword at his throat. But this is a revenge movie, and Kiddo doesn’t just fight back. She obliterates everyone in her sight. “Kill Bill: Volume 1” puts up the sexualizing walls audiences are used to, but then it tears them down. It’s Thurman who walks away with the last word. Not to mention a $12 million paycheck.

Cinema can fill in for what’s missing in our society. Women in the U.S. often lack the tools to seek retribution for the crimes committed against them. In “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and other female revenge movies, there are no bounds to the bloodshed.

The death count rises and so does the sweet sense of justice. Thurman is the clear winner in this spaghetti Western, Asian martial arts carnival of delights. Revenge just looks great on her.

