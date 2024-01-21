A boy consults his mother for a palm reading. He learns of three prophecies:

He will marry a strawberry blonde. He will have two sons after his mother dies. His daughters will go on to form a successful band.

The boy becomes a father; the first two prophecies come true. Desperate to fulfill the third, Austin Wiggin pulls his three daughters out of school, thrusts instruments into their hands and orders the trio to produce an album. They call themselves The Shaggs.

The rest, they say, is history; after years of ridicule from local radio hosts, The Shaggs’s only studio album — 1969’s Philosophy of the World — is pulled from the slush, put in circulation and championed by the likes of Lester Bangs and Kurt Cobain. What was once derided as the “world’s worst rock album” is now heralded as a product of “accidental genius.” Now, The Shaggs are the poster children for a whole pseudo-genre of legendary flops, that loose assortment of acts we now call “outsider music.”

Like “outsider” art before it, many argue, outsider music is removed from the institutions, training and tools from which most records are cut. It’s backed by no label, and no chance of it; it might be sold on the street or slipped in with your Happy Meal. You can make outsider music without ever setting foot in a recording booth.

But it’s not the ’90s anymore. With modern advances in music production and distribution, a home studio is hardly a barrier to quality; it can spawn a Billie Eilish as soon as it does a Farrah Abraham. With a pirated copy of Logic and some elbow grease, your track can be on Soundcloud in 30 minutes. In the ’80s, if someone dropped an album while holed up in their room, we might call it outsider music — today, we call this bedroom pop.

If technological constraints don’t define outsider-dom, maybe it’s better understood as a skill issue: that an artist’s unfamiliarity with genre conventions (and even their own instruments) marks their music as “outside” the mainstream. But unless you listen exclusively to free jazz, amateur musicianship doesn’t stop artists from earning popularity and respect. Some genres, like punk and country, even valorize scrappy authenticity over skillful artifice. When you’re writing in “Three Chords and the Truth,” it’s no wonder why the label of “outsider music” loses its sting. Under the wrong circumstances, even musical virtuosos can become ‘outsiders.’ Facing deteriorating mental health, Syd Barrett famously broke off from Pink Floyd to create ‘outsider’ solo work; so did Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame, who suffered a psychotic break in his mid-career.

Peel all the pretenses away, and you’re left with an uncomfortable truth: The moment that Syd Barrett makes ‘outsider music’ is the moment we decide that Syd Barrett is an outsider. More often than not, this distinction comes down to mental illness — but just the illnesses that neurotypical society associates with detachment from reality. Because of an artist’s schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or what-have-you, their music is tagged as “real, pure, (and) unaffected by outside influences.”

But who decides this value? Apparently Austin Wiggin does — the “real, pure” definition of outsider music is exactly what he wrote in the liner notes of “Philosophy of the World.”

After subjecting his children to decades of abuse, it is Wiggin — this fame-hungry, superstitious, authoritarian father — who wins this final act of control over his children. Long after The Shaggs disbanded, Wiggin’s words hang over the art of outsiders everywhere.

This is the curse of outsider music: to be made at the margins, then digested, defined and exploited by “insiders.” It calls to mind the parallel rise of world music, another pseudo-genre of the late 20th century. As American cultural exports reached a fever pitch, those artists “free” from our globalized influence were met with a newer, hungrier market, creating a new “genre” comprised of international folk artists. In the mainstream cultural imagination, their removal from “modern comforts” made them all the more authentic; they may as well have been prehistoric.

The same paradox presents itself: What separates Europop from Zamrock? Why is one of these “world music” and the other just music? It’s the same answer. Almost all nations’ “world music” shares nothing in common — except, of course, being from the “rest of the world;” a primitive, often racialized, other.

Today, we recognize it’s ludicrous to equate Bulgarian choirs with Mongolian throat-singers. For that reason, I think it’s time to retire the “outsider music” label, applied so liberally as to tag both Brian Wilson and Wesley Willis. They’ve got nothing in common but an entry in the DSM-5.

