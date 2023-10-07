This fall, three relay teams of four Daily Arts staffers will train for and run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon. But as writers, we can’t just run the race — we have to write about our past experiences with running, how we are preparing for the marathon, what we look forward to and what we are afraid of.

“And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” – John Muir

I learned to run in the woods.

Well, not quite. I learned to run in the same way that many of us do — after slowly probing the freedom that comes with taking our first steps, before even knowing where we want to go. I didn’t learn how to run in the woods; the woods taught me how to love to run.

In my hometown in the Upper Peninsula, there are over a hundred miles of wooded trails, some of which almost touch my backyard. I took for granted the freedom to slip on my running shoes and disappear into the woods after a quick jog down the hill from my front door. Disappearing is the perfect word for this act — when I run in the woods, I become free from the grid-shaped city streets, from the cars and crowds of people. I find myself exploring, taking new paths and trying to find my way back to the trailhead. Everything feels dynamic and alive, something that I find lacking when I run in the city. In the woods, I can see spring unfolding into the green of summer, and summer slowly relenting its life and color to fall. My head is on a constant swivel while I take in my surroundings (and watch for roots to dodge). While running over dirt paths and grassy fields, I feel in tune with the flow of the forest.

When I moved to Ann Arbor, I didn’t make time for exercise in my schedule. The few times I tried to run during that first semester, I found myself going in small loops, running across four lanes of traffic or in the middle of a crowd of students walking to class. Running wasn’t an adventure anymore: it was stressful, tiring and taxing. I couldn’t find a flow to tap into on those busy sidewalks.

I decided that if I didn’t enjoy running, I wasn’t going to run at all, and I stubbornly packed my running shoes away for the rest of the year.

I knew that I enjoyed running, I just didn’t like running here. Over the next two years, I would convince myself to pick the habit up again, only to spend 30 minutes feeling exhausted and defeated. I never felt the same connection with my surroundings when I was on campus as I did in the woods back home. I wanted to experience that freedom again.

When signups to run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon with a relay team of Daily Arts staffers went up this summer, I saw it as a way to make myself enjoy running again. By signing up to run an eight-mile segment of the race, I knew that I had to find a way to enjoy running in Ann Arbor. If I was regularly going to run that far, there was no way I could do it purely on the road. I needed to run in the woods.

I had never properly explored Nichols Arboretum, but it was the only patch of woods with a trail I could run on that I knew of in Ann Arbor. I saw the Arb as a picnic spot, a place to see the peonies and walk next to the stinky Huron River. It seemed like a place to tour, not one that would make me feel free. Still, I dragged myself down the dirt paths and up the winding gravel hills, hoping to find something that would make me feel at home on my runs.

On one of my first runs, I noticed a patch of thimbleberries. It was still June, too early for anything more than a few flowers, but seeing their large maple-esque leaves still made me pause. I had never seen thimbleberries outside of my hometown.

Over the next several weeks, I checked in on my thimbleberries. I ran past them as their flowers gave way to white fruit, and watched as that white fruit began to turn pink and then red. While waiting for the thimbleberries, I kept my head on a swivel to look for more fruit and was rewarded with finding mulberries, raspberries and blackberries. My runs became check-ins. Those berry bushes were how I got to know the Arb — the closest I was going to get to a forest in Ann Arbor. They were something to watch grow and develop, a taste of the nature that I missed, and still do.

I split the rest of my summer in the Arb between checking in on the berries and looking for more familiar plants on the various paths that branch off from the main trail. Each time I ran, I tried to find a new path or change what direction I went. Many of these paths lead into someone’s backyard, but I was starting to feel a bit of that familiar freedom once again. Even if I could still hear the highway, I was getting lost in my surroundings just enough to drown it out.

The raspberries ripened during the first week of July. Then came the thimbleberries a few weeks later, with the blackberries close behind. I would pick them as I ran — there is nothing sweeter than a blackberry during the second mile of your run. Knowing these berries, these hills, these woods, I felt connected. When I wake up at 7:30 on a Monday morning to run, I know that in a few minutes, I can disappear and find myself surrounded by nature.

I may not have found my soul, but I have found my forest.

Senior Arts Editor Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu.