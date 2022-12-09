A boat full of fleeing refugees floats stranded in the middle of the sea. It’s dark out and the waves are crashing up a storm. The dingy lifeboat sinks from the weight of too many defeated souls stuffed on board. The passengers throw every item of value into the thrashing sea to lighten the boat, saying goodbye to the last things remaining from the only lives they’ve ever known. Someone gets in contact with the coastguard, who disregards them like their lives are worthless. There’s a terrified baby screaming, there are dehydrated and malnourished refugees scared that they are about to die. Some desperately try to fix the engine, some use their shaking hands to scoop water out of the sunken, sorry excuse for a boat and some close their eyes and pray. When the last thread of hope is near fracturing, two fearless sisters volunteer to get off the boat. They tie themselves to the sides of the boat to stop the sinking, and the engine finally begins working again. All that’s left to do is swim for their lives.

Sally El Hosaini (“Babylon”) spotlights the excruciating journey of two Syrian sisters, Yusra (Nathalie Issa, “My Favorite Fabric”) and Sara Mardini (Manal Issa, “Maria Schneider, 1983”), in “The Swimmers” as they escape persecution in their hometown of Damascus, Egypt.

The movie is constantly intense. Yusra and Sara persevere through anguish: They walk for days in intense heat, ride in the back of vans as smuggled passengers and paddle a boat full of refugees across the Aegean Sea. Throughout the movie, I felt sick watching them experience these atrocities as young girls on their own. They fled the only place they’d ever known, leaving behind their family, friends and belongings.

As of 2022, hundreds of millions of refugees have been displaced from their homes, and it’s difficult to acknowledge that stories like Yusra’s can almost be considered common. Having volunteered with refugees to acclimate them to life in the U.S., I am partially aware of the struggles they face, but this movie forced my eyes open to the pure trauma they endure. I hadn’t heard much about this movie before watching it, but seeing two young Middle Eastern girls like myself in the trailer caught my eye. Netflix also stated that the movie received “a 4-minute long standing ovation from the audiences at the Toronto film festival,” further piquing my interest. “The Swimmers” is a movie you must go back and watch.

The most striking element of the movie was its symbolism. El Hosaini immerses viewers in the story with her creative direction as she captures the sisters’ strong emotions. She starkly contrasts conflicting emotional events in each scene, further developing a powerful message. We see the sisters partying and enjoying their youth while bombs and grenades destroy buildings in the background. When the camera zooms out on their tiny boat in the vast sea, El Hosaini illustrates the helplessness the girls feel. The relief of reaching shore, contrasted with the thousands of abandoned life jackets, represents the trauma of their fellow refugees.

“The Swimmers” occupied the number one position on Netflix’s most-watched movies for a brief time, but I heard nothing about it before opening the trailer. It’s an emotional and pressing story that forces viewers to recognize the trauma and atrocities of refugees’ daily experiences — it’s a true inspiration. The real Yusra mentioned in an interview that she and the refugees she traveled with were a “big family.” This familial atmosphere is clear in the film.

“I will tell my story a million times until I see change,” Yusra said. I urge you to take two hours of your time and listen.

Daily Arts Writer Zara Manna can be reached at zaraam@umich.edu.