If you have zero idea what Five Nights at Freddy’s is, I am incapable of explaining the phenomenon that is FNAF to you. The video game franchise has become incomprehensible, a labyrinthine construction of ridiculous lore, convoluted plot and overly dramatic MatPat videos. It’s also one of the most interesting products of internet culture ever created. The barrier of entry is high; you almost need a full degree before you start understanding the story’s most basic aspects. So when I heard there was going to be a FNAF movie, I was intrigued and confused. How could they possibly adapt the unadaptable? Even after watching “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” I still don’t know the answer to that question.

OK, that’s not fully true; they came up with many ways to adapt the film. The surface-level features are all there. The film is about a security guard, Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson, “Bridge to Terabithia”), who starts working overnight shifts at an abandoned, animatronic-filled pizzeria — the titular Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. Mike meets police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail, “You”), who explains that Freddy’s closed after an incident in the ’80s where five children were murdered. One shift, Mike and his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio, “For All Mankind”) find out that the restaurant’s animatronic mascots are all possessed by the dead children’s ghosts, right after the audience sees the animatronics go on a killer rampage toward vandals who broke in the day before — all bog-standard FNAF occurrences.

Where “Five Nights at Freddy’s” goes off the rails is during Mike’s absurdly frequent dreams about his little brother Garrett’s (Lucas Grant, “9-1-1: Lone Star”) kidnapping. It stops being a FNAF movie, with all of the franchise hallmarks, and devolves into a wholly separate mystery with none of the actual mystery. Mike has recurring nightmares where his brother is kidnapped by a man who we later find out was the same murderer as the children at Freddy’s. The connection is tenuous at best; the more information revealed, the less it makes sense. It’s child logic in a film that wants to be taken seriously.

Unlike the insane fun of the game’s storyline, the film’s story is nonsensical and confusingly told. Just to make the film’s most basic facts make sense, I had to completely reorganize the plot. Reveals are made before the audience is given the context to even understand what is happening. Vanessa shows up during Mike’s shift for what is presumingly expositional purposes, but there is no real exposition given. She is supposedly fighting against her father’s evil deed — he murdered the children at Freddy’s in the ’80s — but she has the power to inform the local authorities of his grotesque crimes. Her motivations are a mystery with no resolution. These kinds of inane character choices backed up by murky motivations are par for the course. There’s an entire subplot of Mike’s aunt (Mary Stuart Masterson, “Benny & Joon”) trying to take Abby out of Mike’s supervision for … reasons? Why is this here? Why does she hire a group of scruffy one-time burglars to sabotage Mike’s workplace instead of going through the court system to gain custody of Mike’s sister? In horror movie fashion, the answer is to get some quick gore early in the runtime, without affecting the characters who are needed for the plot. This trope can be fun, but in FNAF, it falls flat.

Instead of choosing fully camp horror, the for-the-fans video game adaptation or the serious scary film route, the movie does all three poorly. Despite this, there is an abundance of real dedication and craftsmanship to be found. The animatronics are built using legitimately impressive practical effects, Mathew Lillard (“Scooby-Doo”) makes an amazing re-appearance near the film’s end and the fan culture references were goofy and not overly-intrusive. But the horror of the animatronics is toned down for young audiences, Lillard’s performance stands out in comparison to the other drab performances and the game references are only ever surface-level. While seeing YouTubers pop up for five seconds at a time is funny in the moment, weaving in-game lore into the story would have made for more compelling Easter eggs for the film to build on.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is not a FNAF movie; it is a knockoff made to please both the devoted game fans and mass audiences looking for a fun horror movie. The potential was there for a truly entertaining and purposeful film: a love letter to the beloved franchise. Instead, the film was a jumbled mix of ideas with no vision, using the hard work of passionate individuals to cash in on a brand name.

