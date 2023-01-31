Every day, awkward teen Ziggy Katz (Finn Wolfhard, “It”) locks his bedroom door, picks up his guitar and flicks on his computer. He livestreams his self-proclaimed “folk rock” music to a modest online fanbase, collects their money and then logs off, already planning when he’ll perform next.

This is the practice around which Ziggy’s lonely high school life revolves. In between his online performances, he goes to school, ogles at his activism-focused classmate Lila (Alisha Boe, “Do Revenge”) and butts heads with his aloof mother Evelyn (Julianne Moore, “Dear Evan Hansen”).

As the director of a woman’s shelter, Evelyn is unfailingly altruistic. She has no patience for selfishness — even if the selfish person in question is her own son. As Ziggy becomes more preoccupied with his music, Evelyn grows increasingly distant. To fill her time, she strikes up an uncomfortable friendship with Kyle (Billy Bryk, “Night Shifts”), a teenage resident of her shelter. She sees in him everything Ziggy lacks — humility, love and potential. She gives him gifts and takes him to dinners, buying his affection instead of attempting to build a relationship with her son. It’s uncomfortable and intense, turning Evelyn from a restrained but worried mother into a figure as foolish and reprehensible as Ziggy.

Ziggy and Evelyn’s non-relationship is a fitting central focus for Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut. He’s an actor known for his wordy, anxious performances (such as in “Now You See Me”) and a writer obsessed with complicated interpersonal relationships. “When You Finish Saving the World” combines these two preoccupations, spending most of its brief runtime on the neurotic exchanges between mother and son.

The two quarrel over nearly everything. Ziggy likes to be left alone during his livestreams; Evelyn knocks on his door. Evelyn wants Ziggy to help out at the women’s shelter; he casually refuses. Moore’s razor-sharp performance as Evelyn has a deliciously sinister edge, and Wolfhard is a convincingly awkward teen. Both of them are stubborn and self-centered, frequently forgetting about the third member of their family — Ziggy’s quiet, emotionally distant father Roger (Jay O. Sanders, “The Assistant”). Evelyn throws herself into her work, Ziggy plays his music and Roger watches it all go down, glass of wine in hand. The best parts of the film are when these three characters are together in the same room, forcing their individual flaws and shared history into focus. It’s a believably unhappy situation, a familiar picture of upper-middle-class dissatisfaction.

Unfortunately, the film tends to stumble whenever it loses its familial focus. Characters like Lila are almost entirely undeveloped. She exists only as a catalyst for Ziggy’s awkward attempts at “becoming political.” This in turn leads to an obnoxiously out-of-touch subplot in which Ziggy attempts to join Lila’s group of high school activists. Lila and her friends are cartoonishly serious about climate change and poverty, seeming to care only about slam poetry and corporate evils. It makes the movie feel out of touch, reducing a potentially interesting cast of Gen-Z characters to charmless, one-dimensional revolutionaries.

The chronic shallowness of the characters likely could have been mitigated by a slightly longer runtime. If there was space to temper Lila and her friends’ activism with some normal teenage moments, her humanness and Ziggy’s infatuation with her would feel more believable.

As it is, “When You Finish Saving the World” clocks in at just 88 minutes. Little of that precious time is used to heal the teenage angst and familial disharmony it presents. But, as the title suggests, it’s not meant to be a story about closure. “When You Finish Saving the World” places the heroic moments and the happy endings firmly in the future. They’re possibilities, hypotheticals, hopeful thoughts without promised resolutions.

“When You Finish Saving the World” is all about that slippery “when” — when Ziggy grows out of his selfishness, when his mom loves him again, when his musical career succeeds, when he gets the girl. They’re all things that remain elusive. By the end of the film, neither Ziggy nor Evelyn have saved the world — yet. Eisenberg cuts the film off before a cathartic endpoint, placing audiences’ hopes in an unwritten future.

He insists that “when” moments are always possible — no matter how far after the end credits they may come.

