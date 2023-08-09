The Ann Arbor public is unresponsive to a person walking with significant haste in a blonde wig, hot pink mini-dress and matching cowboy boots. It is equally unphased by the doll, hand extended in a wave, sitting in the flat-brimmed hat I brought along for my “Oppenheimer” outfit change.

The date is, of course, July 21, and two of the most anticipated movies of the summer have just been released, bringing with them the excitement of the most unexpected double-feature to hit theaters since, well, ever; though the double-feature is a cinema staple, they are often promotions created by the theaters, not social media trends inspired by matching release schedules. At Ann Arbor’s State Theater, every opening weekend showing of either movie was sold out in advance.

“Events like Barbenheimer is why I love my job,” said Thomas V., a State Theater employee. “I get to be an active part in this cultural phenomenon.”

And cultural phenomenon it was. I entered the theater for my first screening of “Barbie” at 3:30 p.m. and knew I wasn’t alone in my excitement: I sat amid a sea of pink-wearing spectators giddy with anticipation. Being a matinee showing on a Friday, none of my friends could join me as they were too busy “having to work.” Though having no such commitments brought me quicker to my goal, I felt a pang of loneliness when I walked past the movie poster outside the theater and had no one I could ask to take a picture; the Barbie I brought was too short and inanimate to help, but our matching outfits did bring a smile to my face.

I made small talk with the two women next to me (they’d gotten custom shirts online that said “Barbenheimer” with the date and a fuschia mushroom cloud behind it). They had watched “Oppenheimer” the night before but were more excited for “Barbie.” When the movie started, the three of us laughed at the same jokes, and at one point I even responded to one of their low-volume quips. I felt less alone.

Halfway through the movie, I realized that what I would later class as the movie’s most memorable monologue was being emphasized by loud, bassy pangs. Akin to vine boom sound effects, if you will. It didn’t take long for me to realize those pangs were the sounds of Oppenheimer’s bomb going off in the next theater over. I silently turned to my new acquaintances, tapped my ear and jabbed my thumb in the general direction of the other screening room. They both nodded strongly, barely containing titters that contrasted with what was on the big screen ahead, and I felt the warmth of companionship once more, pushing away the ominous feeling brought on by this incidental bit of foreshadowing.

During the movie’s most emotional scene, I heard sniffling behind me, but I didn’t feel I could share such a moment with strangers. I clutched my doll in hand, tightly, as I would a friend. She didn’t say anything, but it helped.

The two women I’d sat with wished me well on my way out and complimented the speed of my quick change; I’d tossed on a black coat, a flat-brimmed black hat, and dark circle shades. The only remaining traces of Barbie were the obvious wig and the pink boots. (When I took pictures of the outfit later, my partner remarked on its similarity to an “Atomic Blonde” costume.)

I wasn’t watching “Oppenheimer” alone; Michigan Daily members who were in town for the summer organized a joint outing to watch both movies, starting with “Oppenheimer” at 6:00 p.m. My “Barbie” showing got out a half hour before we were supposed to meet up so I did my fair bit of people-watching. Unsurprisingly, the “pink landslide,” as Thomas V. later described it, prevailed.

“Some folks were all pinked up for ‘Oppenheimer,’ ” he added, “so it wasn’t easy to distinguish from either crowd if you can believe it.” Aside from the totally decked-out, I found it sweet when a clear effort had been applied — as with a very dressed-up woman who was accompanied by a man wearing a pink shirt from Pinball Pete’s, presumably the only one he owns in the color.

We had similar degrees of dressing up going on in our party as we entered the “Oppenheimer” showing. We had a lot of pink and about two Kens. I was also surprised to find I was not the only one wearing a wig. While we were waiting in the lobby for everyone to arrive, a debate arose: What was the correct order in which to see the two films?

“Oppenheimer” then “Barbie” was the order generally agreed upon. Zhane Yamin, a Daily Opinion writer, likened it to a filling lunch followed by a sweet dessert. I pondered whether my choice to do what I lovingly refer to as a B.O.B. sandwich, as I was going to catch the later Barbie showing with the group as well, meant I had an appetizer and a treat cushioning my main meal. Having just had a sugary foretaste, I argued for a Barbie-first schedule; I didn’t know how Christopher Nolan’s (“Interstellar”) film would affect me and, if it did so too heavily, I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the joyful nature of the later “Barbie” — it would be like getting totally stuffed at a buffet and having to nudge bits of cake with my fork around the plate, unable to consume the sweetness before me.

“Oppenheimer” was a blast. Nolan delivered a phenomenal film, a sentiment echoed by most of our party. One of the first things I did once outside was hurriedly phone my partner.

“Babe, babe, babe,” I said, tripping over my words in excitement. “Babe, it’s really good. Like, really good. Like, movie-of-all-time good. You’re going to love it.” After that 40-second call, I turned back to the people I was with, the energy electric with awe at what we had witnessed.

Though the luster of unexpectedness had gone from “Barbie,” my second viewing of the film proved more enjoyable than the first. A significant factor was having someone I knew, Daily Arts Writer Max Newman, by my side to trade small bits with, a luxury I missed when I’d had only a Barbie at my side. But the crowd at this time (possibly because it was a 10 p.m. showing, possibly due to the “Barbie”-themed cocktail the State Theater sold at concessions) was also more boisterous, announcing their excitement by whooping and cheering when the film began. I became grateful I’d seen the movie already when many jokes got drowned out by laughter at the previous ones. Nevertheless, these reactions made me feel a togetherness I’d missed the first time around and, now knowing how the movie developed, I felt none of the first time’s tense apprehension at the possibility of completely disliking it yet being saddled with two more showings in the next 24 hours.

You did read that right: Two more showings. My friends and I tried to catch “Barbie” at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, which would be their first viewing. A blackout affecting the State Theater cut this showing short. When the Warner Brothers intro audio began playing with no accompanying visuals, I started narrating what I could remember of the film’s introduction out of utter desperation. For 15 minutes, we sat in the dark, lowly chatting, unexpectedly crossing paths with other friends we hadn’t seen this summer, making out familiar features in the low light. The occasional phone flashlight caught on cloth, revealing the countless shades of pink in the room. Eventually, we were asked to leave and request refunds if we so wished.

We stepped out into the half-dark lobby and got in line amid a gaggle of people who’d been cut off halfway through “Oppenheimer.” The person directly behind us in line said they thought it was really good so far, but they were mostly upset they didn’t get to see “Barbie.”

I echoed this sentiment. I was eager to share the movie with my partner before I left town for the summer, so we got tickets to a Sunday morning showing about 15 minutes away as the State Theater was still closed for the time being. There was nothing particularly groundbreaking about the third time I watched “Barbie,” although I did know all the lyrics and choreo to the film’s second dance number. The movie is still fun, don’t get me wrong, but the main drive in the purchase was the desire to experience it together.

When looking back on that first day, I think I got lost in the rush of excitement over the event, meticulously planning an outfit, schedule and props, forgetting what I was even there to see. I spent so long bracing for the roar of the bomb that is Barbenheimer that I forgot about its impact. It’s more than the silly dissonance of wearing a blonde wig to “Oppenheimer” or the fun of dressing up for “Barbie.”

The movies don’t exist in a vacuum; they’re based on cultural touchstones from the previous century whose impact is still felt today, for better and worse. The way these figures affect us as individuals cannot be understood in solitude, as we bring their complexities to light when exploring them in community. The second time I watched “Barbie,” every beat was stronger, every joke funnier and every critique harsher because I had my friend to share these moments with. The “Barbie” climax hit harder when I saw someone dear to me tear up over the message in real-time. Watching “Oppenheimer”’s experiment was tenser when I could hear the ragged breathing of the writer next to me and see him gripping his face in fear.

This is why I turned to the women next to me at my first “Barbie” showing despite the doll I clutched in my hand; it’s why I called my partner as soon as the movie ended; it’s why another writer and I put the dark glasses we’d brought on when the Trinity was going to detonate, echoing the characters, facsimiles of the real thing, on screen. The dissonance of the two movies together is what makes watching them in succession funny, but the community is what made it fun.

