It wasn’t until the age of 9 that I entered into the world of theater, through the role of Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” Theater has taught me so much and has created lifelong connections that I’ll hold onto for the rest of my life. I have also developed some rather stereotypical theater kid personality traits — I’m not afraid to break into song and dance at a moment’s notice (but not in the middle of the night at an IHOP, I promise). I would always stress with my fellow castmates about that high note at the end of my solo, or complain about the ruffles on my costume I didn’t like. My drama teacher sometimes became my therapist. I stayed up for as long as it took after the last day of auditions at school, waiting for that casting email on FaceTime with my friends, and, during the summer, woke up in the wee hours of the morning to run out of my cabin at theater camp to check those lists. I have forced my partner to help me run lines countless times (and they are always a champ about it). And, as a theater kid, I feel called out in the best way possible after watching “Theater Camp.”

“Theater Camp” is a mockumentary following a summer at Adirond Acts, a summer theater camp located at the heart of its namesake. After the camp’s founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris, “Bojack Horseman”) suffered an injury caused by a children’s production of “Bye-Bye Birdie” and ended up in a coma, her son and “business influencer” Troy (Jimmy Tatro, “American Vandal”) must work with the rest of the staff to keep the camp afloat amidst rehearsals for an original musical about the founder titled: “Joan, Still.”

This film is nothing if not a labor of love by lead actors, writers and producers Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”), Molly Gordon (“Booksmart”), Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals”) and Nick Lieberman (“Make Dinner Safer”). While each of their characters are as stereotypical as you can get (the overly-spiritual music teacher or the stagehand with a hidden passion for performance, for example), each actor still found the reality in the hearts of their roles for a beautiful balance of comedy and heart. As acting instructor Amos, Platt was fully committed to that “English teacher who thinks every detail is symbolism” attitude, but he didn’t let that get in the way of his beautiful relationship with Rebecca-Diane (played by Gordon, a real-life close friend). Even after getting straight-faced through a “past lives seminar” and telling a middle school-aged child that she used to be President William Howard Taft, Rebecca-Diane was unafraid to wear her heart on her sleeve and develop a true friendship with Amos.

The true star of the film (and the musical), however, comes in the form of Galvin as Glenn, the stagehand. With perfect comedic timing, he hides behind curtains and coat racks with a secret dream of getting onstage with the other performers. His timid approach to his character’s ridiculousness is a wonderful balance that makes for a fabulous addition to the film’s comedy.

Beyond performance, the amount of detail put into each aspect of production made that theater kid in me so happy. From the Monty Python-esque hand of God hanging from the stage (implying a past production of “Spamalot,” a show that, like “Joan, Still,” isn’t entirely appropriate for children) to Glenn’s IATSE t-shirt, it is clear that the creators of the film put their heart and soul into its entirety.

No theater camp would be complete, of course, without its theater kids — and the kids in this film were mind-blowingly talented. It is a feat for anyone to play a role within a role, and yet each child actor did so expertly. Bailee Bonick (“Young Rock”) as Mackenzie, for example, takes on the challenge of playing a younger version of the camp’s founder. As Mackenzie, she displays a true passion for her craft as a performer with a stunning singing voice and a deep regret for using tear sticks. As young Joan, she is committed to the ridiculousness of the role and the show, unabashedly singing along to a song about how women can’t read. For as silly and over-the-top as the performances are meant to be, the film’s cast of kids blew those performances out of the water with beautiful voices, impressive dance skills and a genius balance between over-exaggeration and commitment.

The thing that made the experience of watching this movie so joyous was the raucous laughter emanating from the movie theater throughout. While it was clear that the audience contained its fair share of theater kids excited to see good old Evan Hansen on screen, everyone in the theater could laugh at the film’s self-awareness and enjoy the heartfelt relationships between characters. The creators didn’t shy away from the widely held image of crazy theater people, but didn’t go so far as to offend. The theater erupted into cackles when Troy began opening announcements and an offscreen camper yelled “CISHET!” The laughter only intensified when a techie far too young for the joke whispered, “Cue cocaine.” These amazing one-liners were perfectly sprinkled throughout the film to the point where my cheeks hurt from smiling so much.

As a drama major, I always try to clarify that I’m not one of those theater kids, but I can’t deny the countless “Hamilton” references I made in AP U.S. History or my overbearing promotion of school plays to friends and family throughout middle and high school. “Theater Camp” gave me permission to languish in the nostalgia of those cringe-worthy and wonderful summers onstage as they settle into memory at the end of my undergrad experience, and I couldn’t have enjoyed it more.

