🎵On the twelfth day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

12. Tubers tubin’

11. Soldiers fighting

10. World-a-watchers

9. Folks arrested

8. Mock u-movies

7. Dudes a-yelling

6. Films a-making

5. SPOOORTS FIIILMS

4. Classic flicks

3. Nature docs

2. Biopics

And a genre new for me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: the documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Chistmas Eve — change of plans — New Year’s Eve, my bad.

About a month ago, I started this Docu-cember series with the first ever documentary, “Nanook of the North” (Robert J. Flaherty, 1922), examining how it poured the cement foundation for the house of the documentary to be built on top of. Throughout this series, I’ve been looking back at the classics of bygone eras and newly minted masterworks, adding to my collection of outstanding documentaries that rise above the rest. In this exploration of the genre, we’ve crossed continents, sprinted through themes and time periods and partied with cultures that span across our world.

As disparate as these docs may seem, they all contain one connecting strand, one point at which their Venn diagrams meet: innovation. They take the simple task of conveying nonfiction and do it in fantastically creative ways: Narrative in Nanook. Representation in “Amadeus” (Milos Forman, 1984). Beauty in “Planet Earth 2” (2015). Theme in “Hoop Dreams” (Steve James, 1994). Metacommentary in “Burden of Dreams” (Les Blanc, 1982). Argumentation in “Bowling for Columbine” (Michael Moore, 2002). Comedy in “This is Spinal Tap” (Rob Reiner, 1984). Recreation in “The Thin Blue Line” (Errol Morris, 1988). Observation in “Koyaanisqatsi” (Ron Fricke, 1982). And most recently, Personification in “They Shall Not Grow Old” (Peter Jackson, 2018).

As we are now at the end of this series, I will finish it the same way it began — I will chronicle innovation, but this time, I’m looking forward instead of backward. If I’m being honest, there’s only one place to look when talking about modern innovation in documentation. It’s a place that is hustling and bustling with a cacophony of new ideas (not all good ones) screaming out for attention and praise. That place is, of course, the Internet — more specifically, YouTube.

I’m aware of how silly this sounds. You might be thinking, “YouTube? Only amateurs use YouTube!”. But aren’t amateurs some of the most creative among artists? They play with house money with nothing to lose. They run wild into the wind with no regard for industry norms. Those YouTube amateurs who started uploading videos circa 2011 in their mother’s basement have developed like an ax against iron, honing their unique vision for how truth can be represented and clarified, eventually uploading feature length documentaries. If you take issue with me calling these videos documentaries, that’s fine. “Nanook of the North” was called a mockery of the medium on release. “Koyaanisqatsi” was said to be a mixed-message mess. “The Thin Blue Line” was flat-out rejected. But sooner or later, people started to pay attention.

There’s the channel Defunctland, run by documentarian Kevin Perjurer, which specializes in examining theme parks and everything that extends from them. There’s his documentary “Disney’s FastPass: A Complicated History” (2021), a hilarious tale of corporate bureaucracy and mismanagement of Disney theme parks’ FastPass system. “Disney Channel’s Theme, A History Mystery” (2022) is a fun investigation of the Disney Channel theme’s mysterious writer on the surface, but when delving deeper is a commentary on the nature of art itself.

There’s also Folding Ideas, run by Dan Olsen. He covers a range of topics, primarily focusing on politics and sociology. His “In Search of a Flat Earth” (2020) breaks down the mechanics of indoctrination and self-imposed isolation through analyzing the crumbling flat-earthers and QAnon conspiracy groups. But my favorite of his is the spiritual successor to that video, “Line Goes Up – The Problem with NFTs” (2021). While also covering enclosed fringe online communities, it explores the wacky world of crypto enthusiasts, both the harmlessly hilarious and the malevolent masterminds. Another fantastic political YouTube documentarian is Hbomberguy (Harry Brewis), who pumps out ultra-detailed commentary on nearly every issue. One of his best is without a doubt, “Vaccines and Autism: A Measured Response” (2021), which breaks down the atmosphere of anti-vax culture as Brewis analyzes the origin and predicts the future of this wild conspiracy.

Channel Ahoy delves deep into video game history, splicing together interviews, painstaking research and beautiful editing into docs like “RetroAhoy: The Secret of Monkey Island” (2018) covering the Monkey Island series and “X-COM” (2022) examining, you guessed it, XCOM. His crowning achievement in my eyes is 2017’s “POLYBIUS – The Video Game That Doesn’t Exist.” In it, he unravels the strange web of lies surrounding Polybius, a theory that states that the CIA planted Arcade machines in bars that hypnotized players to further the MK Ultra project. Ahoy darts from source to source and webpage to webpage, flexing his investigative muscles to get to the origin of this strange myth. This doc was actually the one that got me started watching YouTube as a real form of entertainment, so I can blame this for upwards of 1000 hours down the drain. If you like media criticism other than video games, then I’ll point you to Sarah Z, who offers critique on a number of mediums, but I think her best is “What went wrong with Dear Evan Hansen” (2021), chronicling the film’s messy production and messier morals.

In the realm of science and more specifically, physics, there’s the endlessly creative Bobby Broccoli. There’s his Jan Hendrik Schön (2020) series, covering Jan Hendrik Schön’s attempt to forge semiconductor data (and doing it so well he almost lied his way into a Nobel Prize). And its thematic twin, “The man who tried to fake an element” (2022) showing the history of element discovery leading up to Victor Ninov’s failed attempt to trick the world into believing in his fictional element. Bobby’s magnum opus thus far however, is his American Supercollider Series (2022). In it, we watch the adventurous spirit of American scientific exceptionalism rise and fall, all revolving around a fifteen billion dollar supercollider that was doomed from the start. While Bobby’s documentaries are meticulously researched and fantastically written, the production elevates them to a higher plane. His docs are created entirely on Google Earth, of all things. With it, his films are given a strange dreamlike quality, while still conveying an amazing amount of information all through just one frame.

If I’m going to talk about Google Maps documentaries, then it would be downright immoral to neglect to mention the men who pioneered them, and in my opinion, the greatest documentarians on YouTube today. They are Alex Rubenstein and Jon Bois of Secret Base. Secret Base is a conglomerate of creators focused on sports content, all of which is fantastic, but the créme de la créme of the channel is the Rubenstein and Bois-led Dorktown (2015-) series, so-called due to their intense use of stats to push the narrative. Each episode, filmed wholly in Google Maps, concerns itself with a separate story in the long tapestry of sports. “The History of The Atlanta Falcons” (2021), delves deep into the lineage of the unluckiest team in the history of football, from funny stories to disastrous seasons to the reframing of the 28-3 as not just a Super Bowl collapse, but a monumental tragedy on the scale of the Plagues of Egypt of the flood of Noah’s Arc. The whole of the documentary is framed around graphical Atlanta Falcon, made up of their franchise long fight to get back to .500. The Bois-led “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness” (2018) puts the rise of UFC in the perspective of our changing modern world and the fight against the rat race. There’s also “The People You’re Paying to Be in Shorts”, the two-hour extravaganza that forces us through the nightmare 2012 Charlotte Bobcats NBA season — game by game, day by day — using it to explain the comedy of failure.

And now it’s time for the big boy. My very last spotlight movie: Alex Rubenstein and Jon Bois’s “The History of the Seattle Mariners” (2020). This nearly four hour testament to the sport of baseball turned me from someone who hated baseball to someone with as much passion as an Italian Yankees fan who grew up in the Bronx. I’m gonna spoil something about this documentary: The Seattle Mariners do not succeed. They do not win the pennant, they do not hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy and legendary Mariners outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. will never have the championship parade he so desperately wanted. But that’s the magic of the Mariners. In spite of their lack of success, they make up for it by winning. No, not baseball games, they win hearts. They play pranks on unsuspecting managers involving Jello-filled toilets. They squeak out wins exactly when they need to in order to avoid the relocation of the franchise. They build rosters like ones on MLB The Show only to crash and burn and release everyone on board, only to have a better record the very next season. Through baseball, Bois and Rubenstein craft a delicate narrative defining success. Defining winning. Defining what everything we do — on and off the field — is all for. We don’t see batters or fielders, we see people. God, how can you not get romantic about baseball?

So, that just about does it for Docu-cember, and just in time too! We barely made it to the end of our little old filmographic advent calendar, but hey, better late than never. There are some great docs that I unfortunately didn’t have space for in this series, chief among them, “Harlan County, USA” (Barbara Kopple, 1976), “The Beatles: Get Back” (Peter Jackson, 2021), “Grizzly Man” (Werner Herzog, 2005), “Man on Wire” (James Marsh, 2008) and a million other fantastic docs I wish I could’ve thrown in here.

Thank you so much to everyone reading this, it really means a lot that you stayed with me for 12 articles. If you came in already loving documentaries, great! I hope you enjoyed this as much as I did. If you didn’t, then I hope you gained something from this. If it’s even just one movie, then my job is complete. And if you still hate documentaries, then, I guess you’re doomed forever. Unlucky.

If I’m doing this little epilogue section, then I think it makes sense to thank my wonderful editors. The fantastic Erin Evans & Mitchel Green edited the first seven days, and the incomparable Sarah Rahman and Laine Brotherton edited the last five days. I apologize for making you four deal with too many articles over the span of one month, but thank you so much for everything.

Holy shit. I’m done. I’m gonna go to sleep for 10,000 years.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.