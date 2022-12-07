🎵On the Third Day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

3. Nature Docs

2. Biopics

And a Genre New for Me.

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-Advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: the documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared 12 documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

Day Three: Nature Docs

What if you don’t wanna deal with the comedy of man? The ups and downs of modern society? The machinations of the mind? What if you just wanna see some cute animals play around for two hours? Maybe you want to see Disney’s first foray into Nature Documentary with the (ultimately fictitious) True Life Adventure series (1947-1960) that gave us the gift that keeps on giving of the Suicidal Lemmings myth. Maybe you want to sail the high seas with the daunting filmography of Jacques Cousteau, the Frenchman who popularized scuba diving, underwater conservationism and Coral Reef dynamite bombing. He’s a man so famous that Wes Anderson riffed an entire movie off of his existence in “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004). Maybe you’d like Morgan Freeman to regale you with tales from Antarctica in “March of the Penguins” (2005). But in the wide world of nature documentaries, one name stands out from the rest as the genre’s true king: Sir David Attenborough. The British biologist and former Royal Navy Officer has a certified treasure trove of classics: “Zoo Quest,” “The Life Collection” series, “Blue Planet” one and two, “Planet Earth” and “Our Planet.” And that’s not even 10% of his filmography. At the very tippy top of Attenborough’s magnanimous treasure trove lies one project that remains the peak of the Nature Doc subgenre, containing everything that a nature doc could ever need. I’m talking, of course, about “Planet Earth II.”

Yeah, yeah, it’s a show, not a movie; I don’t care. Ten years after the release of the first “Planet Earth,” the crew reunited to create the sequel, shot in all its Ultra 4K glory. And when I say glory, by god I mean glory. “Planet Earth II” is filled with some of the most gorgeous images I have ever seen. The sapphire cerulean seas, the swirling brown sands, the soft glow of the cities and the lightly dotted gray clouds drifting across a baby blue sky all dress to impress. Gliding shots take you so close to the action it’s hard to remember you’re not there with Attenborough, kneeling in the savannah, watching lions surround a helpless giraffe.

Speaking of Attenborough, it should be no surprise this veteran of the screen delivers a wonderful narration. An encyclopedia of knowledge, he breaks down each animal and environment in vigorous detail, as if he designed them. You can almost hear him holding himself back from rambling about any creature that finds itself in front of the camera’s lens. He has the innate ability to turn a routine hunt into a high-intensity action sequence right out of a “John Woo” flick. If you don’t believe me, watch his breakdown of the high-octane Iguana vs. Snake chase that captivated the internet upon its release.

Even when Attenborough isn’t talking, the score keeps the tensions high, with cascading horns and strings rising ever so slightly above the sounds of the wildlife. After listening to the score for more than five minutes, it is clear the composer is none other than world-famous Hans Zimmer, who might just be the greatest living film/television composer. He not only imbues the music with the scene’s emotional throughline, but he also finds a way to make it sonically match that scene’s environment in unexpected ways.

Perhaps the most amazing thing about “Planet Earth II” is its accuracy. Unlike the first two entries on this list, Attenborough and the BBC go to great lengths to make sure that this isn’t a nature documentary in name only; they adhere to an incredibly strict no-interference policy, meaning every shot, moment and scene in this film is au naturale. For the perfect nature doc, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.