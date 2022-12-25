🎵On the Tenth Day of Docu-cember, my true love gave to me🎵

This December, I thought it apt to make up my own mini-advent calendar for every movie lover out there, this time built around something I love: The documentary. To make it interesting for you, I’ll set this filmographic list to a tune, and not just any tune, but perhaps the most famous holiday melody of them all. I have prepared twelve documentaries, all of which are more than worthy of watching. Starting today, a new part of this set will be released every other day, culminating with the final part releasing on Christmas Eve.

What’s the point of a documentary? For Robert J. Flaherty, it’s to provide a story. For Ken Burns, it’s to inform. For Steve James, it’s to invoke emotion. For Michael Moore, it’s to convince. But what about the docs that aim to do none of that? What of the ones that aim to do it all? Some filmmakers are unsatisfied with small goals or simple topics — sports, crime and people are interesting, sure, but why not go instead for the bigger fish. The fish who swallows these topics whole. Why not capture an entire place on camera, with all its emotion, all its information, all of its stories and arguments, isolated on film, forever unchanging, like a cabin in a snow globe.

For Soviet documentarian Dziga Vertov, that snow globe comprises the cities of Moscow, Kyiv and Odessa in his 1929 work, “Man with a Movie Camera.” The first attempt at this type of all-encompassing film, Vertov washes his hands of characters, subjects or even words and simply watches the world around him. He peers at children playing, men working, machines turning and town squares bustling. Vertov threads these strings & vignettes together into a fine tapestry with his groundbreaking editing, new not just to the genre, but to film as a whole. With “Man with a Movie Camera” Vertov opens a window into another world and just allows us to watch and drink it in.

For French documentarian Chris Marker, his view of the world was less through a window and more a gaping hole in the wall, opting to watch not just mere cities, but whole nations, with special reverence paid towards Japan & Guinea-Bissau in his magnum opus, “Sans Soleil” (1983). In it, footage of an unseen traveler recording the surrounding sights is overlaid with the reading of his sent letters to his (fictional) off-screen wife. This film is on a significantly larger scale than Vertov’s outing, spanning multiple continents, cultures and minds, placing animals, politics and film itself under focus in front of the lens. Amazingly, while peering into the snow globe of “Sans Soleil,” we catch a glimpse of the reflection in the glass. In paying attention to what he films, we can see what piques the cameraman’s interest — not just that, but we see what he remembers. The film is a visual soliloquy, broadcasting feelings out to the viewer while dancing from emotion to emotion and thought to thought.

American documentarian Ron Fricke’s snow globe is somehow even larger than that, as captured in 1992’s “Baraka” and its sequel, 2012’s “Samsara.” In these films, Fricke attempts the Herculean labor of stuffing humanity — the literal and the concept — into his snow globe. Shockingly, he gets pretty damn close. Using time lapses, slo-mo and the most beautiful cinematography you’ll ever see, Fricke examines faith, may it be religious faith in the Kaaba at Mecca, synagogues in Jerusalem and the monasteries of Southeast Asia, or faith in capital above all, at storefronts, oil fields and sprawling farmland. These are the twin altars of humanity, praying to God with one breath, and their own creation with the next.

Ron Fricke was not the first to attempt this. Years earlier, he was the cinematographer on the first film to truly attempt something like this on a large scale. It’s a movie I’ve been hinting at since the first day of Docu-cember, “Koyaanisqatsi” (1982). While this film did end up inspiring a trilogy, the first is, as usual, the best. Coming from the Hopi language, Koyaanisqatsi translates to “Life out of balance,” and that’s exactly what director Godfrey Reggio shows us. We’re presented with visuals of the beauty of nature — canyons, the sea, the air, contrasted with the harsh imagery of consumerism — atom bombs, suburbs, missiles and consumerism. As intense as the juxtaposition may be, that refuses to take away from the majesty presented on camera. Each shot is so meticulously composed and so masterfully presented, without the context of the scenes on either side of it, you might just get the wrong impression of Reggio’s thematic goal.

On day 9, I mentioned how the music of Philip Glass completes the neo-noir atmosphere of “The Thin Blue Line.” Glass’s music serves as an equally unbelievable sonic juggernaut in “Koyaanisqatsi.” The quietly powerful strings and vocals soar over all that’s seen, coloring it an imposing aura that’s nigh impossible to overcome. What’s lacking in volume is made up for in intensity: Soft organs, hidden keystrokes and muted singing Hopi voices fuse together to create Glass’s indomitable wall of sound.

“Koyaanisqatsi” culminates in the destruction of the Challenger Shuttle, thousands of feet above Cape Canaveral, with the silent screech of the soundtrack above it all. It might seem like Godfrey Reggio’s snow globe was just like Fricke’s in his capturing of mankind, or Vertov in his filming of simple humanity, or Marker in his exploration of the self, but those visions are just too hopeful for Reggio. His camera doesn’t chronicle the forgiving or the kind, no, it follows the cruel, the unrelenting and the true. It follows the world go off its tracks. It follows Koyaanisqatsi, our lives falling out of order. It follows not the cabin at the center of the globe, but instead the cracks in the dome, splitting and spreading far and wide, until eventually, the glass breaks.

