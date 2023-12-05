Usain Bolt moves … differently. Just watch him move, not even during a race, and it’s immediately apparent that he is on an entirely different plane of motion from the rest of us mere mortals. Other extreme athletes are the same — Michael Phelps, LeBron James, Calvin Johnson — each invoking their unique flavor of reverence in anyone lucky enough to see them touch down in our world, even if just for a moment. But in the Talking Heads’ theatrical revival, “Stop Making Sense,” frontman David Byrne blows them all out of the water.

Byrne is not an athlete or trained in any way, but he moves unlike anyone ever has or ever will. It’s possible for someone to break Usain Bolt’s 100-meter dash record, but no one can do a weird little goofy dance in a big-ass suit like Byrne can. Every movement is dictated by pure energy, as if he were made of lightning, desperately searching for somewhere to ground him. His movements are ultra-choreographed, with hours of footage of him practicing each arm move and hip wiggle; yet, each move, as with the rest of the film, feels instantaneous.

“Stop Making Sense” doesn’t feel like a concert film; instead, it feels like one moment captured over two hours. It’s the beat drop of the best song at the club, it’s the deepest trough of a roller coaster and it’s the millisecond the ball hangs in the air before a buzzer beater. It’s pure distilled euphoria. It’s the Talking Heads doing their best to “Burn(ing) down the House.”

I could spend a long time talking about the music: its funky beats, groovy riffs, deranged lyrics or even the strange sounds emerging from Byrne’s vocal chords. Instead of doing all that, I’ll share one anecdote. The film begins with a drip feed of musicians coming onto the stage. First, it’s the David Byrne one-man band, then he’s joined by bass extraordinaire Tina Weymouth, then drummer Chris Frantz and then the Freak Show emerges from behind the curtain. One member of their foul group of “Slippery People” is Steve Scales, banging away on the bongos and having a ball of a time.

This is until two songs later, when Scales is entrapped in what I can only describe as the Percussion Cube. He is encased on all four sides by doohickeys and doodads, gizmos and gadgets, all making strange sounds and rhythms, unable to greet his bandmates on front stage, forced to make noise in his own personal musical Alcatraz. And what is Steve Scales’s reaction? Pure unadulterated glee. To him, “This Must be the Place.” He gets to go nuts with the most exciting noises music can offer. For Steve Scales, this is “Heaven.”

Lots of artists attempt to evoke the Talking Heads’ energy. Some even get there. When I watched “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at the State Theater, there was no denying the religious power she held over the audience, even though her music isn’t my vice of choice. The thing that pushes “Stop Making Sense” into a league of its own is Jonathan Demme’s (“The Silence of the Lambs”) direction. Demme’s beautiful camera work glides through the stage, moving between silly dances smoothly enough to not overwhelm but still maintain energy. With a lesser director, “Stop Making Sense” could have easily devolved into a chaotic mess or a still, regular old concert film (sorry Taylor). But Demme maintains a level of controlled chaos just precise enough to be understandable and just crazy enough to be incomprehensible.

To create his own special type of hysteria, Demme turns the stage into a fun house hall of mirrors. He broadcasts bright lights, long shadows and pulsing red signals over the band, elongating their silhouettes into hulking gods of dance projected over the audience. Movements are precisely filmed, with dancers weaving in and out of each other across the stage.

This film was not something I threw on in my apartment — this was a wide-release theatrical return, meaning I got to engage in America’s favorite pastime: people-watching. The audience in my theater was pretty hilariously polarized. The first faction was groups of college kids that kept trying to start an audience-wide clap or sing-a-long, which, while admirable at first, was not worth it a fucking hour in. Get the hint guys: If it didn’t work 30 minutes ago, it probably won’t work now. I can’t be too mad, though. This was a “Once in a Lifetime” experience.

The second faction was Generation X. They grew up with Byrne in their hearts and Walkmans in their pockets; they went to the theater to try and recapture their glory days by sitting side-by-side with those currently in their glory days. No matter the age, race or creed, the Talking Heads’ intoxicating energy takes hold of you. The chest-thumping, arm-waggling, cowbell-hitting bonanza is enough to make anyone smile. That’s the glory of “Stop Making Sense” returning to theaters. After three long years following COVID-19, after reentering a tough economy, after a long semester, after a tricky exam, we all get to enter the theater together and enjoy the simple things in life — like David Byrne running in circles really fast.

Daily Arts Writer Rami Mahdi can be reached at rhmahdi@umich.edu.