I have been looking forward to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for a while now. It offers colorful animation, an impressive cast and familiar worlds from the Super Mario Bros. Wii games. But I have also been a little bit nervous. Could a movie about video game characters ever be good without being cheesy? After all, the original 1993 “Super Mario Bros.” movie flopped. What if the film forever tainted the beloved Mario and Luigi? I put those doubts aside, excited to see these characters that once only existed on the small screen of my Nintendo DS on the big screen.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” follows brothers and plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Luigi (Charlie Day, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) on a journey to save Brooklyn, their home, from a plumbing disaster. After diving into a manhole to uncover the root of the issue, the two brothers are sucked into a pipe; Mario ends up in the Toad Kingdom of peaceful ruler Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”), while Luigi ends up in the Dark Land of evil dictator Bowser (Jack Black, “School of Rock”). It is up to Mario and Peach to save Luigi from Bowser before he’s killed.

What I loved most about this movie were the characters’ detailed personalities. When you play any Nintendo game, you don’t get a sense of personality beyond Mario’s classic “Mamma Mia,” Peach’s need to be saved and Bowser’s thundering roar. The movie keeps those defining factors while developing each character into a real person. Mario is courageous and ambitious. Peach is clever and powerful. Bowser is evil but has a soft side.

This wouldn’t be possible without the ultimate cast. Black brought his own flare to Bowser and the crowd loved it. He has his own piano solo, during which he tells Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson, “The Boss Baby: Back in Business”), “Sit, jam with me.” It’s so Jack Black. But it also feels so Bowser. Yes, Bowser is evil, but he isn’t an evil mastermind — he never wins against the good guys. This trait is carefully crafted and displayed through Black’s silliness. I felt the same way about Seth Rogen’s (“Superbad”) Donkey Kong. He pounds his chest and flexes his pecs for the crowd. He’s cocky. He’s a performer. But he’s also childlike and goofy.

Bowser’s piano solo isn’t the only musical innovation in the movie. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” also takes the classic video game music and elevates it for the theater. Composer Brian Tyler (“Fast & Furious”) worked with Mario composer Koji Kondo in order to integrate the signature songs from the games into the movie. Every time I heard the classic victory theme play as Mario got closer to saving Luigi, I felt nostalgic for the days I sat on the couch with my siblings and played “Super Mario Bros.” on the Wii. I loved hearing those same tunes in cinematic form. They were louder and faster at times, and more musical while still maintaining its signature digital roots.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” may be the most fun watch I’ve had so far this year. I enjoyed getting to know Mario for his courage and determination, Luigi for his timidness and perseverance and the rest of the Nintendo family outside of their typical one-dimensional video game characters. I loved seeing Mario and Luigi in Brooklyn, eating at a pizzeria and living normal lives as plumbers. I was captivated by their journey on the infamous rainbow road. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” does exactly what it should — it turns Mario and Luigi into charming movie stars without abandoning their video game roots.

