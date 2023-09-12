Welcome to the Spider-Verse! In order to pay proper tribute to such a massively multiversal film, five writers have teamed up with our Web wizards to bring you a multi-review that took proportionally as much conceptual rework and delays as the film itself. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is currently out on streaming platforms and is at this point no longer screening at the Michigan Theater. All right, let’s do this one more time.
My name is …
Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) shouldn’t exist. He never should have been Spider-Man. His story — and the stories of all of these heroes — should have ended in their comic book pages, if not in the minds of their creators; they shouldn’t have been brought to the screen and certainly should not continue to be. At least, that’s what Morales’s opponents think. But Miles Morales does exist, and he is Spider-Man — his story and his countless compatriots are being seen on the silver screen, breaking the box office and their audience’s faith. So then along comes a Spider-Man — another Spider-Man — alongside another Spider-Man and another Spider-Man and a Spider-Woman and another Spider-Man and another Spider-Woman and a veritable menagerie of Spider-Heroes and villains, all to make sense of the meta-modern multiverse of marvels we have manifested to monopolize our media. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” used to be my favorite film. The Spider-Verse trilogy could be my favorite story. Of course, the one and only best part of the film is the …
What makes a hero a hero? That’s what “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” left me wondering. For all intents and purposes, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, “Dope”) wasn’t supposed to be a hero. He was just a guy who happened to get bit by the wrong spider. But he steps up. It’s not his powers that make him the hero (though those certainly help him get out of some sticky situations — pun intended). For Miles, it’s the steadfast choice to stick to his morals, to keep his integrity, to do what’s right that makes him a hero. Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac, “Ex Machina”) is a hero in all the ways we expect a person to be a hero. He’s got the powers and the gadgets and the team. But for him, the ends justify the means. Miles refuses to let that be his reality (quite literally). What does this all mean — what makes a hero a hero? His morals. His heart. His genuine, pure desire to do the right thing. Even when you have to turn your back on all the people you looked up to the most, the people you held closest to your heart. But what happens when doing what’s right could also mean doing what’s wrong? Well, that we don’t have the answer to. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. I have a good feeling about this Miles Morales guy, though. Of course, the one and only best part of the film is the …
Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, “Samaritan”) has a complicated relationship with his guardians. He’s not the only one. This film, a successor to a movie about the bidirectional value of mentorship, instead focuses on how said relationships — especially those between parent and child — can become strained and cause a world of pain for both parties and their surroundings. Miles struggles to hide a part of himself from his parents out of fear that doubles every time he pushes them away when they wish to comfort him. NYPD Captain Stacy (Shea Whigham, “Take Shelter”), in a blind attempt to avenge the person who mattered most to his daughter (Hailee Steinfeld, “Pitch Perfect 3”), almost irreparably injures her in the process. Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”), aching because his daughter’s world shattered around them, transforms the hurt into logic that similarly separates parent from child a million times over. Even the central conflict, that of Spider-Man and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman, “Asteroid City”), revolves around a causality dilemma — a cycle of outrage at a maker’s indifference and creation’s insolence. The first installment wove an inter-dimensional found family web; in this one, we see how every string hangs taut, threatening to break — literally. These tensions, like the previous chapter’s connections, are masterfully illustrated in a literal sense, using color theory and poignant symbolism to get their point across. Of course, the one and only best part of the film is the …
Every Spider-Hero’s story is the same, more or less. They all started as extraordinary people with ordinary lives, each with their own names and livelihoods and stories. But then, they got bit by a radioactive spider. Suddenly, they were tasked with the responsibilities and fates that come with being a Spider-Hero. Of course, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, “The Get Down”) is no different in that regard, forging his own path and being a Spider-Hero he can be proud of. Ultimately, Spider-Heroes are tied together by the shared pain of having a secret that seemingly no one can relate to – a life that seemingly no one thinks they could be living. Audiences understand that pain: Duty, secrets, family and loyalty follow everyone, day in and day out. At what point must one take the path less trodden in hopes of a better life, keeping true to themself and their values in hopes of making things better for others? At what point must one give up on doing just that in the name of the greater good? “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” follows the stories of several people who have been chosen by fate to carry out the responsibility of a lifetime. In the second movie, Miles Morales shows everyone what it truly means to choose your own path, no matter what others say you can or can’t do. Of course, the one and only best part of the film is the …
“Across the Spider-Verse” is a gorgeous sunset that you can’t seem to look away from, but you’re driving in the opposite direction and have to force yourself to stare back at the road. As you look at the stunning scenery and listen to the seamless soundtrack in your car, you forget about the people inside the vehicle. That is “Across the Spider-Verse.” The animation and the music are groundbreaking, somehow proving to be more impressive than the first film. Audiences gawk, so shocked by the glory and years of creativity crammed into two hours and sixteen minutes that it’s easy to forget about the voices behind each ravishing character. Both the recurring and new performances bring that expected energy from a franchise like Marvel, so while we all sit back and appreciate the beauty of the film, I’m here to highlight the life that each actor brings into their performance within this Transformers-level vehicle that is “Across the Spider-Verse.” Of course, the one and only best part of the film is the …
The score of the Spider-Verse is as expansive and multifaceted as its infinite worlds. Daniel Pemberton (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) returns to sew even more motifs and genres into the auditory tapestry of this movie: Spider-Man 2099’s (Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”) synth siren, Spider-Gwen’s (Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”) drum-heavy indie riff (reminiscent of Married With Sea Monsters’ tributes to The Mary Janes), Spider-Punk’s (Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”) mosh-worthy guitar blasts, Spot’s (Jason Schwartzman, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) otherworldly woodwinds, even an operatic section for a Renaissance-era Vulture (Jorma Taccone, “The Lego Movie”). The scoring is so synced with the film’s choreography that even listening to the soundtrack in isolation evokes its action sequences.
What’s new with every universe introduced are the settings the score sublimates. The hip-hop scratches and Latin drumbeats of Brooklyn rooftops are still present but accompany Miles into each new world — from the fused Bollywood beats, Indian-originated acid house and traditional acoustic instrumentation of Spider-Man India’s (Karan Soni, “Deadpool”) Mumbattan to the techno timbre of the arachno-futuristic Nueva York. As more Spider-Heroes are introduced while their themes overlay and clash, they bring not just their motifs and characters but the sounds of their homes as well.
Underscoring Pemberton’s instrumental achievements is all the talent (Swae Lee, 21, A$AP, Uzi AND Offset!?) brought together and packed into Metro Boomin’s double album for the film, a record so lyrically and thematically rich that it couldn’t be done justice in a movie review, so I’ll have to just press pause for now (even if I still currently prefer the first movie’s album, though that might just be the years of reading comics with it). Kier Lehrman’s (“The Afterparty”) music supervision is superb as well, syncing tracks that are now sonically synonymous with the movie to me. All these Spider-Man leitmotifs and other musical choices that are regenerated and recontextualized with each new reiteration of the hero recapture the value of retelling Spider-Stories.
Sensational voice acting is like remarkable sound mixing and editing: When it’s good, it’s seamless and you don’t notice it — hence why it’s so easy to overlook. The energy from Moore and Hailee Steinfeld (“Hawkeye”) as Miles and Gwen feels like photons bouncing off the walls. They are the young, awkward teenagers on screen, not grown adults playing “Riverdale” super seniors in high school.
Additionally, Luna Lauren Vélez (“Oz”) and Brian Tyree Henry (“Bullet Train”) bring even more parental worry and snoopy frustration in this sequel as Rio and Jefferson Morales. As Miles continues to hide his secret identity from them, they elevate their performances as his parents with lively, vulnerable personalities that come from the classic mother-father-banter, reminiscent of Tuesday night dinners at home. Luna’s soft, genuine tones of understanding mixed in with motherly life advice in Spanish create a tangible sense of love.
Spot (Jason Schwartzman, “Grand Budapest Hotel”) also brings a joyous ominousness. Right before our eyes, Schwartzman’s newbie villain samba cultivates and matures into a perilous threat. The charismatically dangerous antagonist prospers alongside the individualistic performances of the rest of the cast, which will be a pleasure to watch in “Beyond the Spider-Verse.”
When writing such a story, you need to think about the big picture. Any writer worth their salt knows this. The screenwriters of “Across the Spider-Verse” (Phil Lord, “The Lego Movie,” Christopher Miller, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and Dave Callaham, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) are definitely writers worth their salt, considering they were absolutely thinking long-term when it came to this movie.
These writers thought this script through and realized that the story they were writing would not be resolved in two hours. No, no. This story was planned out as a four-plus-hour extravaganza. And while the in-the-moment version of me watching this film was devastated that I’d have to wait at least another year to see everything resolved, a-few-weeks-later me is okay with it. Because wouldn’t everyone rather sit back and watch the story unfold the way it’s supposed to rather than have that hit of instant gratification that, a little while later, you realize wasn’t all that gratifying?
Sure, it will suck waiting to find out just how Miles finds his way out of this mess, but at least he’ll find his way out of this mess the way he was always supposed to. Instead of wrapping things up too neatly, solving this mega-conflict in a too-easy way, we’re going to have to be patient. We have all grown so accustomed to fast-paced films and instant gratification endings that this hiatus is going to be new, strange territory for us. But it will be worth it.
After all, we’re only at the intermission.
And isn’t Act Two always better?
This trilogy’s Spider-Heroes inform the worlds that surround them in a literal sense, as every character’s world is pulled from their personality to build their individual stories. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Steinfeld said the directors explained her character’s world as a “mood ring.” Her surroundings “visually change as her circumstances change,” leading to scenes where paint runs down each frame as the life she knew washes away in front of her. The flowy, emotional atmosphere of Gwen’s world offers a contrast with the style of fellow Spider-Hero Miguel O’Hara: a man dictated by muted colors, shadowy surroundings and sharp lines, literally and figuratively stretched too thin compared to his fellow Spider-Heroes as he leads the operation to save the Spider-Verse. He is shown to be most compelling when attacking others, surrounded by the harshness and speed at which he was forced to deal with the past year and a half as he lost everything and worked to ensure that would never happen to anyone else.
The same dedication to visual style can be seen in Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope”) and even our simplistic villain Spot, as animators portrayed their tumultuous selves throughout the film using experimental frame rates and a contrasting black-and-white color scheme respectively, representing the essence of every character so the audience may pinpoint their ideals within their first three seconds on screen. It is clear that the Spider-Heroes’ fates clash with one another as their animation styles do, a kaleidoscope of characters playing into one another as time passes. The moment the movie starts, it is near impossible to pull one’s eyes away from the screen. Like a good comic page, many visual moments made me want to stop and immediately revisit a frame. The extraordinary number of hidden references mixed with stunning landscapes made a deep-seated need to buy the art book a central takeaway.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I didn’t actually know that this movie was going to end on a cliffhanger. (Is that a spoiler? Sorry.) But as time ticked on, it became pretty clear that things weren’t going to be resolved in a nice, pretty, tied-up-in-a-bow kind of way. And that’s okay, because waiting for part three will be well worth it.
Animation and voice actors alike idle unnoticed by the media, but films like “Across the Spider-Verse” highlight the potential of art and performances. With the set up of Spot’s imminent annihilation, a full film of bountiful banter between Schwartzman and the rest of the cast will be a wonder watch in 2024.
The movie is beautiful, the scenery is gorgeous and the story is compelling. These are facts I intrinsically knew going into the screening that were only confirmed tenfold with every passing moment. The film somehow one-upped its predecessor in most if not all visual fields. “Across the Spider-Verse” is an incredible successor for the series; come next year, it won’t be the only one.
I walked into the theater to watch “Across the Spider-Verse” thinking there was no way it could be better than the first movie, only to be proven absolutely wrong. It would be a massive understatement to say that I am excited for what March 2024 has in store for Miles, and I hope the movie will both surpass my expectations and match them perfectly. It may seem paradoxical, but I’m a firm believer in having your cake and eating it too. That is, as long as you bring two cakes.
Just as Gwen’s drum intro is a microcosm of her arc, Miles’s college meeting is a microcosm of his, where he’s told he has to “commit to his future” and that in their stories, “everybody struggles.” “Across the Spider-Verse” is one of the greatest swan dive setups in cinema, and how do we know they won’t screw up the landing? They won’t. It’s a leap of faith. Miles isn’t going to let something as ephemeral as fate stop him from saving those he can, whether it be his loved ones or — hate them or love them — the current state of superheroes. He’s Miles Morales, and Miles Morales is Spider-Man — and he’ll never be the only one.
