Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga") shouldn't exist. He never should have been Spider-Man. His story — and the stories of all of these heroes — should have ended in their comic book pages, if not in the minds of their creators; they shouldn't have been brought to the screen and certainly should not continue to be. At least, that's what Morales's opponents think. But Miles Morales does exist, and he is Spider-Man — his story and his countless compatriots are being seen on the silver screen, breaking the box office and their audience's faith. So then along comes a Spider-Man — another Spider-Man — alongside another Spider-Man and another Spider-Man and a Spider-Woman and another Spider-Man and another Spider-Woman and a veritable menagerie of Spider-Heroes and villains, all to make sense of the meta-modern multiverse of marvels we have manifested to monopolize our media. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" used to be my favorite film. The Spider-Verse trilogy could be my favorite story.

What makes a hero a hero? That's what "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" left me wondering. For all intents and purposes, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, "Dope") wasn't supposed to be a hero. He was just a guy who happened to get bit by the wrong spider. But he steps up. It's not his powers that make him the hero (though those certainly help him get out of some sticky situations — pun intended). For Miles, it's the steadfast choice to stick to his morals, to keep his integrity, to do what's right that makes him a hero. Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac, "Ex Machina") is a hero in all the ways we expect a person to be a hero. He's got the powers and the gadgets and the team. But for him, the ends justify the means. Miles refuses to let that be his reality (quite literally). What does this all mean — what makes a hero a hero? His morals. His heart. His genuine, pure desire to do the right thing. Even when you have to turn your back on all the people you looked up to the most, the people you held closest to your heart. But what happens when doing what's right could also mean doing what's wrong? Well, that we don't have the answer to. I guess we'll just have to wait and see. I have a good feeling about this Miles Morales guy, though.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, "Samaritan") has a complicated relationship with his guardians. He's not the only one. This film, a successor to a movie about the bidirectional value of mentorship, instead focuses on how said relationships — especially those between parent and child — can become strained and cause a world of pain for both parties and their surroundings. Miles struggles to hide a part of himself from his parents out of fear that doubles every time he pushes them away when they wish to comfort him. NYPD Captain Stacy (Shea Whigham, "Take Shelter"), in a blind attempt to avenge the person who mattered most to his daughter (Hailee Steinfeld, "Pitch Perfect 3"), almost irreparably injures her in the process. Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac, "Moon Knight"), aching because his daughter's world shattered around them, transforms the hurt into logic that similarly separates parent from child a million times over. Even the central conflict, that of Spider-Man and The Spot (Jason Schwartzman, "Asteroid City"), revolves around a causality dilemma — a cycle of outrage at a maker's indifference and creation's insolence. The first installment wove an inter-dimensional found family web; in this one, we see how every string hangs taut, threatening to break — literally. These tensions, like the previous chapter's connections, are masterfully illustrated in a literal sense, using color theory and poignant symbolism to get their point across.

Every Spider-Hero's story is the same, more or less. They all started as extraordinary people with ordinary lives, each with their own names and livelihoods and stories. But then, they got bit by a radioactive spider. Suddenly, they were tasked with the responsibilities and fates that come with being a Spider-Hero. Of course, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore, "The Get Down") is no different in that regard, forging his own path and being a Spider-Hero he can be proud of. Ultimately, Spider-Heroes are tied together by the shared pain of having a secret that seemingly no one can relate to – a life that seemingly no one thinks they could be living. Audiences understand that pain: Duty, secrets, family and loyalty follow everyone, day in and day out. At what point must one take the path less trodden in hopes of a better life, keeping true to themself and their values in hopes of making things better for others? At what point must one give up on doing just that in the name of the greater good? "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" follows the stories of several people who have been chosen by fate to carry out the responsibility of a lifetime. In the second movie, Miles Morales shows everyone what it truly means to choose your own path, no matter what others say you can or can't do.

"Across the Spider-Verse" is a gorgeous sunset that you can't seem to look away from, but you're driving in the opposite direction and have to force yourself to stare back at the road. As you look at the stunning scenery and listen to the seamless soundtrack in your car, you forget about the people inside the vehicle. That is "Across the Spider-Verse." The animation and the music are groundbreaking, somehow proving to be more impressive than the first film. Audiences gawk, so shocked by the glory and years of creativity crammed into two hours and sixteen minutes that it's easy to forget about the voices behind each ravishing character. Both the recurring and new performances bring that expected energy from a franchise like Marvel, so while we all sit back and appreciate the beauty of the film, I'm here to highlight the life that each actor brings into their performance within this Transformers-level vehicle that is "Across the Spider-Verse."